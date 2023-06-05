The 16 Best Part-Time Jobs To Make Extra Money in 2023

For many, the start of a new year marks a time when we set goals for better health, wealth, and happiness. Financially speaking, we set goals to save money, pay off our debt faster, and figure out how to get ahead.

The key to achieving any financial goal is to have more money. So, earning additional income will make reaching financial goals more accessible. And perhaps the most tried and true way to make more money is by landing a side hustle.

Keep reading to explore options to earn extra cash.

1. Work as a Fitness Instructor

If you’re interested in keeping fit and making extra money simultaneously, becoming a fitness instructor is a great opportunity.

A fitness instructor can teach yoga, body pump, Pilates classes, and more.

The average pay is around $18/hour. Flexibility means managing other commitments is easier.

Not only is fitness coaching and teaching a great side job, but other benefits include the following:

A discounted or free gym membership to that same gym.

Getting in shape while you work.

Adding value to other people's lives.

Although you may not start with the best pay, experience on the job means a pay raise every year. You might also get the opportunity to complete certifications and CPR training for free.

Here is how to become a part-time fitness instructor:

Become a group fitness instructor. Visit your local gym and ask about spin, yoga, or Pilates training and the requirements for becoming an instructor. Look online for steps for becoming a personal trainer.

2. Dog Walker

Taking care of other people’s pets can be incredibly fulfilling.

As a dog walker, you can make pretty good money starting at $15 per hour. You could also earn $40 per day or more as a pet sitter (if you stay the night).

The hours are flexible since you can choose your clients and your availability. So while this isn't always a work-from-home job, it is something that you can decide when you’re available.

Some companies that help people get started with dog walking are:

Wag PetBacker Rover Care

3. Delivery Driver (People and Food)

If you enjoy driving and have a car, why not become a delivery driver? There are options to deliver food or drive people around to their destinations.

You have control over your schedule and can make money from an app – which is remarkable when you think of how people made money 20 years ago.

While there are many pros, such as working on your own, flexibility, quick money, and operating on a 1099 status, there are cons to consider.

Cons include wear and tear on your car, wages vary, and you must work a lot to make good money.

Apps to check out for driving people around include:

Lyft

Uber

HyreCar

If you’re not into driving people around, apps for delivering food include:

DoorDash

Postmates

Grubhub

Uber Eats

Instacart

If you think delivering food might be your meal ticket, here is a list of the best food delivery apps to make money!

4. Grocery Shopper Part-Time

Yes, you can get paid to buy and deliver other people’s groceries – and make a sweet $25 per hour.

Who would have thought there would be a market for delivering people their groceries as a part-time job? But sure enough, thanks to 2020, that is now the case.

Consider gas, taxes, and insurance expenses when setting your prices.

To get started part-time delivering groceries or shopping, check out companies such as:

Postmates

Instacart

Peapod

Favor

While these jobs are not home-based, they're legitimate options for someone looking for a part-time job that offers flexibility and quick money.

5. Personal Trainer

Like a fitness instructor, a personal trainer gets to work with people of all ages, all while keeping fit.

If you’re working a 9-5 job, becoming a personal trainer is an ideal part-time gig that helps you get out of that desk job and move while interacting with others.

When starting, you’ll work in a gym to help build up a clientele. Pay may range anywhere from $8 to $15 per hour. Once you build a list of clients, you may consider starting your own company.

You can get your trainer certs with NASM online and start training in a matter of weeks or months.

Some trainers have made personal training a legitimate work-from-home opportunity by training clients over Zoom, offering online programs, and even starting websites.

6. Promotion & Marketing Specialist

If you’ve worked in marketing before, becoming a brand promoter or marketing specialist can be a fun side hustle.

You’ll work on marketing platforms online, create campaigns, and help businesses. Small businesses are always looking to find influencers who want to promote their brand.

7. Catering

Most caterers make upwards of $25 per hour, plus tips.

From mid-March to the New Year, caterers are in high demand, especially on weekends. Whether working for a wedding, a retirement party, or a corporate get-together, caterers stay busy.

However, if you choose to work as a caterer, you can walk away with $250+ per event. Work four monthly events; you might have an extra $1,000 towards those New Year goals.

To become a caterer, investigate the following:

First, search for catering companies near you. Ask friends with bartending or catering experience. Contact large wedding venues near you and ask if they're hiring.

8. Manage Social Media Accounts

This is an excellent alternative part-time job if you enjoy marketing and have a good feel for social media. You can charge clients a monthly fee to manage their accounts, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Then, take it a step further and set up a team with a graphic designer and a writer to manage a company’s entire branding. Next thing you know, maybe your part-time gig will turn into a full-time opportunity!

9. Start a Blog

Consider starting a blog if you have a fun hobby you’d like to teach others about. Building your brand online turns a blog into a live portfolio for other opportunities. Therefore, blogging is a great way to find work.

10. Get Your Real Estate License

Becoming a real estate agent is the perfect way to enter the real estate industry while earning money.

The costs range from $1,500 to $2,000 to obtain a license. There is also an annual fee to a board of realtors.

11. Tutor & Teach English Online

Teaching English can be done from the comfort of your home, on your schedule, and without a degree.

Many programs and apps hire native English speakers to teach English to children in Asia or other countries worldwide. Additionally, some of the best online tutoring platforms pay $20+ per hour to those with a degree.

Some online platforms that offer online tutoring include:

VIPKid

QKids

Cambly

iTalki

12. Become a Virtual Assistant

If you’ve got a thing for administrative work and like organizing and managing emails, being a virtual assistant (VA) could be your next side hustle. You’d be a personal assistant that helps businesses or individuals manage several tasks online.

As more and more people have websites, people need assistants to help with daily tasks, social media, and overall website management.

It is a pretty good job that pays $20+ an hour without a degree.

13. Freelance Work

If you’ve got specific skills that can find clients, why not try getting paid directly? Freelance work is a convenient and flexible part-time option if you can do something in front of a computer, such as writing or designing.

Test out which skills people would pay for and start building a portfolio. Then, check out platforms like Upwork and Fiverr to begin working on projects.

Freelance ideas for part-time jobs include:

Editing

Graphic Design

Writing

Consulting

Digital Marketing

Web Design

SEO Consulting

14. Data Entry

Data entry jobs are prevalent right now because they are super flexible.

Stay-at-home moms can do them; people who need money on the side or someone who wants to work from home (in their sweatpants) are ideal candidates.

Data entry jobs are a dime a dozen. Search for “Best Data Entry Jobs at Home” on Glassdoor or ZipRecruiter.

15. House Cleaner & House Cleaning Business

Whether you clean houses on the side of your full-time job or start a house cleaning business, it is a great way to make an extra $100, $500, or even $1,000+ per month.

The going rate to clean a house is at least $100, depending on the size. But you can usually clean a normal-sized home in just a few hours, making it a very lucrative part-time gig.

House cleaning and landscaping (below) are two of the best part-time job ideas! Why? Because you can turn them into a scalable business venture.

16. Start a Landscaping Company

Landscaping is a great way to make an extra $1,000 per month while enjoying the outdoors.

For most of my life, I have made money cutting grass, trimming shrubs, planting trees, and mulching for people on the side. Many people need help maintaining their yards, making it an excellent option for a weekend side hustle.

Good Luck Getting That Part-Time Job

On top of this list, if you’ve got a friend or a family member that needs help with something, consider offering them a service in exchange for payment.

If your current job pays extra for overtime, why not try it put in some extra hours?

Depending on your financial goals, an opportunity for part-time work is right around the corner. There are so many options these days. Good luck getting that next side hustle and meeting your financial goals!

