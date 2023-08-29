10 Parts of America That Feel Like an Entirely Different Country

As a country, the U.S. is pretty homogenized. We see the same movies, eat at the same chain restaurants, enjoy the same entertainment, shop at the same retailers, and share the same social media sites.

Or do we? A popular online forum asked, “What part of America feels like a separate country to you?”

Hundreds and hundreds of answers poured in. Here are some of the most interesting ones. Do you agree?

1. New Orleans

According to one commenter, The Big Easy is one of the few U.S. cities with a soul. Not only does New Orleans have a heartbeat, but it also has a personality fueled by architecture, music, food, and energy. Sounds like a vacation to us!

2. Miami

Sure, parts of it are trashy and riddled with crime. Not the South Beach neighborhood, though. It has an awesome vibe with beautiful Art Deco hotels and excellent restaurants. If you're bilingual, it'll only enhance your Miami experience.

3. Utah

Don't move to The Beehive State if you're looking for diversity. While Utah is filled with natural wonders, it's one of the most homogenous places travelers can visit in the United States.

4. El Paso

This city and other border towns are heavily influenced by our neighbors to the south. The mixed culture of Mexican and American influence helps give El Paso its charm. This uniqueness is not limited to language, either.

5. Hawaii

A commenter who'd lived in Japan was startled to visit Hawaii. “I was tripping out on all the Japanese people I saw, and all of the architecture definitely reminded me of Japan.” Another forum member who'd lived in Honolulu for eight years said it felt like an Asian city.

6. New England

The region is full of history, commenters noted, and towns with actual centers instead of urban sprawl. The cost of living may be high, but many argue it's worth it since New England has relatively low crime rates, good medical infrastructure, an educated populace, many entertainment options, and natural beauty.

7. West Virginia

The bigger cities, such as Martinsburg and Morgantown, are average U.S. towns. The small towns, not so much. One forum member, a Californian, experienced extreme culture shock: “The scenery, social customs, deep accent, and fashion was all pretty jarring and foreign to me.” Appalachia, in general, is one of the most culturally isolated spots in the U.S.

8. Las Vegas

Sin City doesn't just feel like a different country; it's an entirely different planet. It's disconnected from its environment: a hive of casinos, shows, and attractions in the middle of a desert.

9. Kensington (Philadelphia)

According to forum members, this Philly neighborhood has far more than its share of poverty, drugs, and crime. A former Philadelphian claimed that even the worst Los Angeles neighborhoods are safer than Kensington:

10. Alaska

The rural areas (and there are many!) are their own little worlds, according to a couple of forum members who live there. Also, let's not forget that every resident (even babies!) gets paid at least $1,000 yearly to live there, courtesy of the Alaska Permanent Fund. Some commenters dunked on Anchorage, saying it feels just like any other U.S. city. However, one commenter pointed out that the city has wolves, moose, and two kinds of bears living within the city limits. Wildlife, indeed!

Source: Reddit