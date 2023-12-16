These Parts of the U.S. Are Likely to See a White Christmas

Based on past weather patterns, the Mountain West, the far Northern tier, and Northern New England are most likely to see a white Christmas in 2023. A white Christmas in mountainous regions of West Virginia is also possible.

According to The Weather Channel, warmer-than-average temperatures mean many people may not get the white Christmas they hoped for this year. Waking up Christmas morning to pristine white snow on the trees and ground is magical, but there are no guarantees.

What Qualifies as a White Christmas?

A white Christmas does not mean active snowing. To be considered a white Christmas, at least one inch of snow must be on the ground; any less does not qualify.

The Odds of Getting Snow on Christmas

The chances of waking up to a beautiful white blanket of snow on December 25th depend on where you live.

On average, roughly 38% of the lower 48 have snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Dramatic climate changes make predictions difficult. In 2003, only 21% of the mainland U.S. had a snowy Christmas, but in 2009, there was snow in 63% of the country.

Last year, 53% had a white Christmas, giving some hope for this year. But in 2021, only 26% had snow.

White Christmases for the West and North

The Western and Northern parts of the country, such as Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, are the most likely to enjoy a white Christmas. Experts expect the Northen-most states, like Maine, Vermont, North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota, to get a white Christmas.

A Rainy Christmas

High-pressure weather just before Christmas will likely cause mild temperatures and dry patterns. Sadly, this pattern indicates that most of the 48 states will experience rain, if any precipitation, rather than snow.

A Look at Last Year

The Northeast region often sees blizzards this time of year, and upstate New York had 27 inches of snow last year, but most East Coast states below it did not have any snow.

On the other hand, the Midwest was covered in snow last Christmas, with places like Milwaukee and Chicago having several inches.

The Plains saw snow last year, with over nine inches in Duluth and Minneapolis. Omaha, Kansas City, and Wichita each had at least an inch on Christmas.

The Western states had white Christmases, with a few inches in Denver and over 50 inches in Tahoe City. While Seattle and Portland have gotten a few inches in past years, they did not have snow last year and are not expected to have much this year.

Most Southern states haven’t seen a white Christmas in over ten years. However, parts of Tennessee, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Memphis saw a trace of snow last year.

Hope for a Snowy Christmas

Outside the Northernmost states and elevated Western states, the chances of a white Christmas are scarce but not impossible.