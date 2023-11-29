‘Paste’ Magazine Buys ‘Jezebel’ After G/O Media Shut Down Site

Paste digital magazine has acquired Jezebel three weeks after G/O Media shut down the female-centric site and laid off the entire staff after failing to find a buyer. Jezebel launched in 2007 as a feminist alternative to traditional women's publications.

According to a statement posted on Paste, “We’re thrilled to announce that Paste magazine has acquired and will shortly be reviving Jezebel, the influential media platform known for its fearless, female-empowering content. When we heard that the iconic site had been shuttered and moved quickly to try and save it. The deal was first reported by The New York Times this morning.

“Jezebel, a beloved platform with a strong focus on women’s issues, pop culture and social commentary, has long been at the forefront of cultural and political conversations. With this acquisition, Paste magazine aims to amplify Jezebel’s impact with a shared focus on great writing, while delighting and informing their respective audiences.”

Former Jezebel Staffers May Return After Sale to Atlanta-Based Paste

Although the terms of the sale of Jezebel to Paste remain undisclosed, Variety reports that Paste Editor-in-Chief Josh Jackson has spoken with former Jezebel employees about returning to the publication. Paste is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (pictured) and also has studios in Manhattan. Paste produced a print publication from 2002 to 2010 before transitioning to a digital magazine. Jackson stated:

“We are honored to bring Jezebel back to life and excited to welcome the site into the Paste magazine family. The acquisition means that the critical information and content that Jezebel readers have come to rely on will live on. Our mission has always been to provide insightful, thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience. Jezebel’s unique voice and commitment to storytelling make it a perfect addition to our portfolio.”

The statement on Paste‘s website continues: “The acquisition is poised to bring together the strengths of Paste magazine’s established presence in the media landscape with Jezebel’s influential position in addressing contemporary issues. This collaboration will offer audiences an even richer and more comprehensive perspective on culture, entertainment, and the world at large.”

Variety reports, “In addition, under the deal with G/O Media, Paste acquired politics site Splinter — which had been shut down in 2019 — and plans to relaunch it next year ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Jackson said the deal with G/O Media, an all-cash deal, was closed November 28.”

G/O Media owns and operates Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, Deadspin, The Root, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, The Onion, The Inventory, and Quartz.