Content Creator Loses 300 Patrons Overnight. Has The Site Mentioned an Issue?

by
You'll have heard of Patreon if you've caught a YouTube video in the last decade. This content creator support platform allows content developers to receive payments from their subscribers and fanbase. 

Recently, the platform has reported issues with a payout provider, causing creators to lose hundreds of subscribers and severe revenue. Patreon reported the problem earlier this week when creators mentioned their attempts to initiate payout weren't working. 

Simultaneous Issues

Both fans and creators are having serious issues with Patreon's Payoneer payout service, causing everything from missed payments to canceled subscriptions. Thus far, Stripe and Hyperwallet are unaffected. 

Patreon addressed the payout issue on Twitter, saying they had temporarily disabled Payoneer's payout capabilities on their site. 

 

They added that they fixed the issue and are working with Payoneer to solve the problem of messed up payouts.

While creators and fans were grateful for the additional information, not everyone was pleased with Patreons response, and their lack of details left many with other related questions. 

One user seemingly ended up with too much money in their account. 

Several others wondered about PayPal and personal credit cards.

Where To Go

While Patreon works to fix the payout error, it left creators with considerably less financial support and no guarantee that those lost subscribers can reinstate those subscriptions. This issue has caused a big headache for both creators, who are losing revenue, and fans, who have to deal with their financial institutions over failed payments. 

The emotional stress is also mounting as content creators are waking up to find that hundreds of subscribers have left their Patreon accounts. As one creator relayed, “It's day 3 of me losing an average of 10 patrons daily. I thought my content suddenly became undesirable, but after reading this, I realize it's a thing.”

Patreon is assuring their users that they fixed the issue and they're working to restore lost payouts. Still, there's no story on canceled subscriptions or how they'll inform Patrons that their subscriptions were canceled, let alone how to reinstate them. 

