Celebrating Patriotism on Wheels: The 20 Most American Cars

In the automotive industry, it’s no secret that many manufacturers use parts — engine, transmission, suspension, etc. — assembled from different countries. But after evaluating over 300 vehicles, digital auto marketplace and solutions provider Cars.com reveals there are cars still made here in America.

Cars.com vetted 388 electric, gas-powered, and hybrid vehicles with 2023 model years through their American-Made Index’s (AMI) ranking factors: location of the assembly, origins of both the engine and transmission, parts content, and whether the manufacturing workforce is in the United States. Only 100 models made the cut.

Tesla Model Y and Other Models

The data shows that Tesla is the “Most American Car” this year, a title it retains from 2022. Of all the vehicles assessed, four of Tesla’s models — Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S — took the top spots, with the Model Y in first place. According to Cars.com, this reflects the growing “electrification” in the country. “2​​022, hybrid and all-electric models made up 14 of the AMI’s 95 vehicles (15%); this year, there are 14 in the top 60 alone and 22 in total (22%),” a representative says.

But despite being the “Most American Car,” Tesla car owners are on the receiving end of unscrupulous individuals. In recent years, the car’s surveillance camera system, known as “Sentry Mode,” has recorded several incidents of vandalism, primarily car keying. Physical vehicle damage is only the tip of the iceberg, as many owners have claimed that unprovoked hate is one of the worst things about owning an electric vehicle.

Tesla, owned by the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, also has its fair share of controversies, the most recent being spontaneous combustion. This has led many potential car buyers to question if electric vehicles have more fires than gas cars. Despite the difficulties faced by the car brand and its owners, Tesla’s production is at an all-time high, with 440,808 units in the first quarter of 2023 alone, according to Tridens Technology.

Honda Passport

Japanese car brand Honda takes the fifth spot with their Passport. The gas-powered SUV model is touted for its rugged capabilities, like its 5,000lb towing capacity and intelligent traction system. It also comes equipped with Honda Sensing, a safety feature that includes road departure mitigation and lane departing warning.

According to Cars.com’s data, Honda Passport is manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama. Honda has been in the spotlight in many car forums due to the unreasonable markups some dealers add-on to high-demand but limited-supply models, particularly the FL5 Type R. In a car forum, a user shared that he was quoted $80,202 for the Type R, almost double the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).

Volkswagen ID.4

German car brand Volkswagen is in sixth place with the ID.4, which falls into the SUV category like the Passport. The difference is that ID.4 is electric. Cars.com reported that the ID.4 EV is manufactured in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Honda Odyssey

Honda yet again lands on the list, but this time for their popular family minivan model Odyssey. It appeared on the roads for the first time in 1995, with production in Japan but later moved to North America. In the 2023 AMI, Cars.com reported that the manufacturing of the Odyssey is in Lincoln, Alabama. Today almost a decade after its initial introduction, Odyssey, now on its fifth generation, continues to be a top contender for families looking for a spacious yet versatile vehicle.

Acura MDX

Acura grabs the 8th spot with the MDX. This is the first SUV to join the brand’s Type-S line-up, and also to be powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). The 2023 model is available in two trim levels — a 3.5L V6 engine and a 3.0L Turbo (Type S).

Unknown to many, Acura is Honda’s luxury and performance division. They often have models that reinterpret Honda’s vehicles. For instance, the Integra Type S shares the same turbo DOHC 2.0L I-4 engine and 6-speed manual as Honda’s FL5 Type R but with more horsepower, clocking in at 320HP.

According to Cars.com, the Acura MDX is produced in East Liberty, Ohio.

Honda Ridgeline

Honda takes another spot in the 2023 AMI Most American Cars list with the Ridgeline. The Ridgeline, manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama, is a unibody mid-size pickup truck known for providing exceptional comfort for daily on-road use, similar to an SUV. Since it is a pickup, it has towing and cargo bed features but is not as stellar as its competitors.

Acura RDX

Tenth place goes to Acura, but this time it’s for the RDX, the smaller brother of the MDX. Still, the RDX, also an ICE vehicle, offers impeccable handling and performance for daily drives even though it is fitted with a much smaller, less powerful 2.0L engine at 272 horsepower.

Honda Accord

Taking the eleventh spot is yet again another Honda — the Accord. The Accord is Honda’s full-size sedan, which was recently facelifted to have a more mature styling. Unfortunately, the 2023 model is not equipped with a turbocharged engine like the previous version.

Other “Most American Cars” Include:

Toyota Tundra Acura Integra Acura TLX Honda Pilot Lincoln Corsair Kia K5 Chevrolet Corvette Toyota Sequoia (HEV) Nissan Pathfinder

With Cars.com’s 2023 AMI, it is evident that although most car brands import and use parts assembled from different countries, there are manufacturers — Tesla and Honda (albeit headquartered in Japan) — who still keep vehicle production within America.

