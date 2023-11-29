Paul Greengrass to Direct ‘Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421’ for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. hired Paul Greengrass to adapt, direct, and produce T.J. Newman's best-selling novel Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group coheads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy reportedly landed the book for $1.5 million against $3 million after a bidding war.

According to Deadline, “The project reunites Michael De Luca and Paul Greengrass, who worked together on Captain Phillips. Greengrass will produce with Shane Salerno and the Story Factory and Greg Goodman, with Newman and Amy Lord serving as executive producers.”

Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 publisher Simon & Schuster writes, “Flight attendant turned New York Times best-selling author T. J. Newman returns with an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a commercial jetliner that crashes into the ocean and sinks to the bottom with passengers trapped inside—and the extraordinary rescue operation to save them.”

Paul Greengrass Has Directed Plane-Based Action Before

Paul Greengrass directed three Jason Bourne movies starring Matt Damon: The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne. Greengrass also directed the docudrama-thriller United 93 about the only flight hijacked on 9-11 that did not hit its intended target thanks to the bravery of the passengers on board who rose up against the hijackers. The movie received two Academy Award nominations, including Best Director for Paul Greengrass, which makes him a no-brainer to direct Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421. The official description for the book reads:

“Six minutes after takeoff, Flight 1421 crashes into the Pacific Ocean. During the evacuation, an engine explodes and the plane is flooded. Those still alive are forced to close the doors—but it’s too late. The plane sinks to the bottom with twelve passengers trapped inside. More than 200 feet below the surface, engineer Will Kent and his 11-year-old daughter Shannon are waist-deep in water and fighting for their lives. Their only chance at survival is an elite rescue team on the surface led by professional diver Chris Kent—Shannon’s mother and Will’s soon-to-be ex-wife—who must work together with Will to find a way to save their daughter and rescue the passengers from the sealed airplane, which is now teetering on the edge of an undersea cliff. There’s not much time. There’s even less air. With devastating emotional power and heart-stopping suspense, Drowning is an unforgettable thriller about a family’s desperate fight to save themselves and the people trapped with them—against impossible odds.”

Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 421 is available now from Simon & Schuster.