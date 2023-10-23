Paul McCartney Saw Yoko Ono’s Presence as Workplace ‘Interference’

Paul McCartney recently reminisced about what he called a “period of change” for The Beatles when John Lennon would invite Yoko Ono into the studio, referring to her presence as “workplace interference.”

In a new episode of his podcast McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, the former Beatle shared his thoughts on John Lennon, including his wife, Yoko Ono, in the recording process while the band was recording “The White Album.”

Speaking to Poet Paul Muldoon, McCartney explained that he knew the band was “heading toward” breaking up while recording the Fab Four's 9th studio album, and that John and Yoko getting together had an effect on the group's dynamics, and that Yoko being “literally in the middle of a recording session” was something the rest of the band “had to deal with.”

McCartney added, “The idea was that if John wanted this to happen, then it should happen. There's no reason why not.”

“We would not make a fuss,” the legendary bassist said. “Yet, at the same time, I don't think any of us particularly liked it. It was an interference in the workplace. We had a way we worked. The four of us worked with George Martin, and that was basically it. We'd always done it like that. So, not being very confrontational, I think we just bottled it up and just got on with it.”

McCartney then said for the group, being in the Beatles “was our job.”

“This is what we did; we were The Beatles. That meant if we didn't tour, we recorded. And that meant if we recorded, we wrote,” he said.

Why The Beatles Broke Up

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 2021, McCartney told John Wilson what happened when the band broke up in 1970.

“I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny; I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no,” he added. “John walked into a room one day and said, I am leaving The Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney added that he felt John was “always looking to break loose” and start a new life with Yoko.

“John had always wanted to sort of break loose from society because, you know, he was brought up by his Aunt Mimi, who was quite repressive, so he was always looking to break loose.”

Source: Yahoo