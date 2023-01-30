Paul Pelosi Attack Bodycam Footage Released and It’s Horrifying

Police bodycam footage from the October 28, 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi inside his San Francisco home was released today, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the graphic video, Paul, husband of Nancy Pelosi, is shown being struck in the head by a hammer wielded by David DePape.

The video was released thanks to a state of California court order. Audio footage of DePape's post-arrest interrogation has also been released, with audio of DePape saying, “Well, I was going to basically hold her hostage, and I was going to talk to [Nancy Pelosi].”

Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack Remain

Sentiment across Twitter has been nearly unanimous in regarding the footage as horrifying, but that hasn't stopped many conspiracy theorists to continue to push their theories on what really happened on October 28.

The footage is graphic and users like atrupar are openly wondering why news organizations across the United States have shared it widely even though it “basically amounts to a snuff film.”

Just watched the Paul Pelosi attack video. My goodness, it's horrific. I'm a bit confused why news organizations thought it was important for what basically amounts to a snuff film to be spread all over the internet. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2023

User CollinRugg is wondering why a family as powerful as the Pelosi's seemingly have no home security system in place to prevent something like this:

The most alarming aspect of the Paul Pelosi attack is how the 3rd most powerful person in America has no security at their home.



Bizarre. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2023

Twitter user kylegriffin1 has gone on the record by saying people like Elon Musk should be “ashamed” for spreading conspiracy theories about the attack:

A lot of conservatives spread disgusting, nonsensical conspiracies about the Paul Pelosi attack — including Elon Musk. Some are still spreading them. Those people should be ashamed. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2023

Users like rising_serpent makes sure to point out that both men in the attack video were, “in shorts or underwear,” a reference to a conspiracy theory revolving around Paul Pelosi's sexual orientation:

Paul Pelosi hammer attack video released.

Both men were in shorts or underwear and

Pelosi appears to be holding a drink in one hand.

I guess the ‘conspiracy theorists” were right, againpic.twitter.com/UoBI9BfFAZ pic.twitter.com/xGZJ5tdEBt — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 27, 2023

Some ‘Amazed' Paul Pelosi Survived The Attack

Tragedies can occur in a split second, users like marklevinshow think it's “amazing” Pelosi survived given the circumstances:

The video of the attack on Paul Pelosi is terrible. The police responded immediately and properly. But in a split second the perp wound up and hit Paul Pelosi with the hammer on his head so hard that Paul Pelosi is on the ground and out. It’s amazing he survived. Horrendous. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2023

MrReaganUSA thinks that the Democrats will use this instance to “call for gun control” even though a gun wasn't used in the attack:

Paul Pelosi body cam footage. Looks like this guy was a legit loon and the attack was very real. San Francisco is a dangerous place to live thanks to Democrat policies. They’ll probably use this incident to call for gun control.

pic.twitter.com/lvBHFyyQMA — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 27, 2023

This particular Twitter user is dumbfounded by the lack of accounts recanting their alleged conspiracy theories before the video was released:

Hey, did I miss the stampede of accounts coming out to say they were wrong for the vile conspiracy theories they spread about the attack on Paul Pelosi?



I can't hear anything over the crickets. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 27, 2023

Coming off the heels of Facebook's reinstatement of Donald Trump, this user hopes Facebook “feels good” with allowing Trump back on, believing the former President had radicalized Pelosi's attacker:

Watching video of Paul pelosi getting hit in head with a hammer by trump supporter. Hope Facebook feels good with allowing the terrorist trump back on FB given he radicalized the man to attack the Pelosis — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2023

