Pee-Wee Herman Creator, Paul Reubens, Dead at 70. Here’s His Most Memorable Moments.

If you grew up in America between 1980 and 1991, you likely remember a funny, generous character called Pee-wee Herman. Paul Reubens was the actor behind that encouraging, happy man, and today we mark his death at 70.

Reubens Pee-Wee Herman Days

Reubens created the character of Pee-wee Herman after being selected as one of 22 finalists to appear on the first season of the iconic Saturday Night Live. The actor revealed that at the time, after not being chosen for the late-night comedy, he was about to return home when he thought of creating a stage show featuring his now infamous character, Pee-wee Herman.

Eventually, after opening at the Groundlings Theater, the Pee-wee Herman Show got a boost and changed location to the Roxy Theater in Hollywood, where HBO studios recorded one show to air as a special in 1981; the show went on to run for five straight months to a sold-out crowd.

After a cameo in Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, Reubens asked Tim Burton to direct the now cult classic Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985), which grossed an impressive $45 million on a $7 million budget. This incredible success led NBC to pick up Pee-wee's Playhouse in 1986 to help shore up their children's programming, which had suffered a loss to cable television.

In 1991, Reubens was caught in a police sting while watching a movie at an adult theater in Sarasota, Florida. While agreeing to pay a $50 fine and court costs kept him out of jail, a 30-second TV spot for the Partnership for Drug-Free America program expunged his record and sealed the court documents; the damage to his career was immediate. CBS dropped Pee-wee's Playhouse and pulled all corresponding merchandise from store shelves as the fallout came home.

Reubens Takes a Forced Hiatus

After the hit to his career and the virtual death of Pee-wee Herman, Reubens was only seen in minor, one-bit character roles from the early nineties through the early 2000s. He played the Penguin's father in Batman Returns (1992) and picked up side a character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), and did a voiceover for Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). From 1996 through 1999, Reubens portrayed small characters for Dunston Checks In, Matilda, Buddy, and Mystery Men.

While his career never saw the heights of fame that he had with his Pee-wee Herman character, Reubens did go on to reprise his role in 2009 for the reboot of The Pee-wee Herman show, which was set to run from November 8th through the 29th. However, due to the high demand, the show was moved to Club Nokia @ LA Live and ran between January 12th, through February 7th, 2010. To help advertise the show, Reubens appeared in character on The Jay Leno Show, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last time Reubens appeared in character was for a Netflix original film, Pee-wee's Big Holiday(2016). His death has been noted by some of the people he worked with in his career and those who will always remember him best as Pee-wee Herman.

Friends Pay Tribute

Jimmy Kimmel posted a tribute to his friend and the late actor.

Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2023

Fellow actor and comedian Paul Feig was heartbroken after hearing of Reuben's passing.

This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul. https://t.co/l76VIXHl50 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 31, 2023

Natasha Lyonne thanked the actor for his ‘forever friendship.'

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023

Director Guillermo del Toro called Reubens a ‘miraculous oddity.'

One of the patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities. https://t.co/4TJAObpO2M — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 31, 2023

Clearly Adored

Despite the swift hit to his Pee-wee Herman character, it is evident through the outpouring of love for Paul Reubens that he will be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to millions of children throughout his career and for his easy comedy that was indeed part of who he was as a human.

Source: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter, IMDb.