Remember Him? Take a Deep Breath Before You Read His Net Worth

If you are an avid movie fan, you may have seen Pauly Shore in all his glory in the popular comedy movies of the '90s like “Son in Law,” “Encino Man,” and “In the Army Now.” Today, the famous stand-up comedian also holds the roles of producer, film director, and podcaster.

He brings a similar brand of wit and energy as A-Team's notorious Dwight Schultz and shares the same passion for filmmaking with James Rolfe. But apparently, Pauly is far wealthier than the two.

Pauly Shore Net worth

Pauly Shore's net worth is estimated to be $30 million. CEOWorld Magazine ranked him as one of the world's wealthiest comedians at #69. He accumulated his wealth from his career in films and stand-up. In addition, comedy tours and income from Pauly's successful establishment, The Comedy Store, located in West Hollywood, contribute significantly to the fifty-four-year-old actor's massive wealth.

Pauley also made his money work for him by investing in real estate. In 1996, he bought and renovated a 1.5 million dollar house in Hollywood Hills, renting it out for $27,000 per month when he couldn't find a buyer. The mansion had a listed price of $9.5 million in 2020.

Pauly Shore – Short Bio

Pauly Shore, originally named Paul Montgomery Shore, was born on 1st February 1968 in Los Angeles, California. The 54-year-old comedian, actor, and filmmaker is 1.71m tall. Born to Mitzi Shore and Sammy Shore, Pauly Shore has three siblings: Peter, Scott, and Sandy Shore.

Pauly Shore – Early Life: It's in the Genes

Pauly Shore was born in a financially affluent Jewish family in the United States. In 1972, his parents opened an American comedy club called The Comedy Store. After his parents separated in 1964, Mitzi became the store's sole owner, and Pauly inherited the club after her death in 2018.

In 1968, Pauly Shore graduated from Beverly Hills High School. His career path became evident because he grew up and spent so much time with comedians and the family business. He remembers waking up in the middle of the night while his mother's fellow comedians such as Richard Belzer, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, and David Tyree would be partying in the living room.

At seventeen, Pauly debuted as a stand-up comedian at the Alley Cat Bistro in Culver City, California. Sam Kinison, the famous American comedian, and actor, took Pauly Shore under his wing to hone his skills. He also allowed Pauly to perform as his opening act on multiple occasions.

During his touring stint as a stand-up comedian, Pauly Shore developed an alter-ego named “The Weasel,” where he performed the role of a surfer dude.

Pauly Shore – Career & Achievements

Pauly Shore assumed multiple roles during his career. He has done everything from MTV to mainstream TV to his gigs as a comedian!

Pauly Shore's Career on MTV

While he started performing at 17 in 1985, Pauly Shore got his first big television break in 1989, when he got the job as an MTV VJ. From 1989 till 1994, Pauly gained popularity as he continued to work at MTV as a Video Jock for the show MTV Spring Break.

During that time, he appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 1990, Pauly Shore was also given his show titled “Totally Pauly.” The show ran for a remarkable six years and went off-air in 1996.

Pauly Shore's Comedy Albums

Pauly Shore didn't give up on his aspirations to be a comedian. Instead, he converted his material into a series of songs, and thus came “The Future of America.” Pauly's first comedy album was released in 1991, which earned some success. He also made a music video for the song “Lisa Lisa, the one I adore.”

In 1992, Pauly released his second album, “Scraps From the Future.” His third album, “Pink Diggity Diggity,” two years later,” came out.

Pauly Shore's Career in TV and Movies

Pauly Shore made his drama series debut in 1987 on an episode of “21 Jump Street,” top-billed by Johnny Depp. Not much later, in 1988, Pauly made his first appearance on the big screen alongside Molly Ringwald in “For Keeps?” It hit the Box Office with $17.5 million from a $10 million budget.

In the 1992 blockbuster “Encino Man,” Pauly starred with Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin. The movie played a significant role in bringing Pauly Shore's career into the limelight. In addition, the Les Mayfield film made waves with $40.7 million in ticket sales, while the entire film's budget was only $7 million.

Pauly continued to find success in succeeding films. His movies include “Son in Law,” released in 1993, “In the Army Now,” released in 1994, “Jury Duty” in 1995, and “Bio-Dome” released in 1996. While all the movies performed well, his movie “Jury Duty” was regarded as a flop as it lost money.

In 1997, the Fox Network gave Pauly a show called “Pauly,” however, the show was canceled and went off the air after only five episodes. He slipped back into the fold with the series “Entourage” in 2005 and 2007, “Workaholics” in 2016, and “Alone Together” in 2018.

Pauly also starred in the TBS reality program named “Minding the Store” in 2005.

Career as a Director and Producer

Pauly Shore's career highlights include his 2003 mockumentary “Pauly Shore is dead.” He starred, wrote, directed, and produced the film, and he later received the Audience Choice award at the SlamDunk Film Festival for its direction.

In 2009, Pauly Shore assumed the writer, director, producer, and actor role in the mockumentary “Adopted.” His other production and direction ventures include the comedy specials “Vegas is My Oyster” (2011) and “Pauly-Tics” (2012).

Pauly Shore – Personal life

Pauly Shore's marital status is still single. Rumors of his orientation once reached his fans, but Pauly Shore never gave a reaction to these whispers. He prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye. But in the past, he's been linked with Kylie Minogue, Jewel De'Nyle, and Wafah Dufours.

Pauly Shore is a voice actor, director, producer, VJ, and screenwriter. Pauly Shore also manages The Comedy Store, a famous comedy club on Sunset Strip, West Hollywood.

All these have been lucrative income sources and can give you an idea of how much money Pauly Shore has generated. His estimated fortune is $30 million.

What Is Pauly Shore Doing Now?

Currently, Pauly Shore lives in Las Vegas, where he moved after his parents passed away. However, he still makes media appearances and is working on a few projects, like starring in the Netflix comedy Guest House in 2020.

Few people are fortunate to have the talent and skill to make people laugh. Pauly Shore has loads of both, with a dash of versatility in performing different roles in show business. His three long decades of success in the business of making people laugh is the root of Pauly Shore's net worth.

His contribution to the industry, especially the cult comedy classics “Son in Law,” “Encino Man,” and “In the Army Now,” makes him deserving of his celebrity net worth status and his current wealth. May he continue to bring laughter to the world!

