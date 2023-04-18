Paws Before Partners: Why Many People Find Comfort in Cuddling With Their Pets Instead of Partners

A majority of those polled said their pets are their No. 1 source of joy in their lives. Ninety percent of pet owners want only the best for their furry companions, recognizing that pets are more than just companions.

It’s no secret that pets hold a special place in their owners’ hearts, as eight in 10 said that their pets are their number one source of joy , according to a survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners. Pets give so much more than just love and loyalty to their parents, whether it's helping them become more mature (48%), teaching them patience (45%), or improving their overall mental health (43%).

It's no wonder that six in 10 pet owners admit to confiding in their pets when they have a bad day and prefer to snuggle up with them instead of their partners.

Pet Parents Shower Pets With Luxuries

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of PetSafe , found that parents love showering their pets with appreciation and spoiling them throughout the year, as 78% admit they have a hard time saying no to their pets.

Seven in 10 cat and dog owners believe their furry friends live like kings and queens, which explains why they indulge them with luxuries like designer clothing and custom-made beds (49%) and take them to high-end pet spas (44%).

Pet Mental and Physical Well-Being