Peak Pleasure: Join the Millions of Americans Enjoying the Slopes at these Gorgeous Ski Resorts

Ski lifts took nearly 65 million trips to the slopes last season as visitors flocked to mountain resorts to engage in their favorite winter sports.

If you’re ready to join them this year, consider staying at one of the spectacular ski resorts scattered across the United States. These resorts provide travelers seeking an outdoor adventure with everything they need to enjoy the winter season in one convenient location.

Why You Should Take a Ski Trip in 2024

Adrienne Saia Isaac, Marketing and Communications Director with the National Ski Areas Association, thinks this year will be as good, if not better, than last. “Generally, the stoke after a good snow year carries over into the next season. You see evidence of that in pre-season and early-season pass sales and advance trip planning,” she says.

Isaac explains that weather plays a vital role in vacation planning but believes the boom in outdoor recreation post-pandemic will continue.

“Skiing’s pretty darn fun, and I’m glad people are making time to do something good for their minds and bodies,” she shares.

Consider booking a stay at a U.S. ski resort to check a winter wonderland vacation off your bucket list.

Alpine Valley, Wisconsin

Wisconsin isn’t known for its mountain slopes, but Alpine Valley Resort is a perfect winter getaway for Midwesterners looking for an easy ski weekend.

The resort features over 100 skiable areas ranging from beginner to black diamond. They offer an on-site ski school with classes for both children and adults. Whether you are a skilled skier or hitting the slopes for the first time, you’ll have a great time at this Wisconsin resort.

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Beaver Creek offers everything you could want from a ski resort vacation. The surrounding mountains have numerous trails for skiers of all levels, while the stunning Beaver Creek Village offers many amenities, from fine dining to ice skating to a celebration of the arts. Catch a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, showing an abundance of live entertainment from ballet to rock concerts, or get inspired in your own craft by the numerous galleries sprinkled around the village.

Karen Kelly, a freelance food and travel writer from Seasonal Cravings, says, “Beaver Creek was one of our most memorable family trips. Our kids still talk about skiing into the candy hut to get sugar to fuel their ski runs. My husband and I loved staying right in the beautifully decorated village, where we could walk to all the restaurants and be first in line for the freshly baked chocolate chip cookies in the afternoon. It was so delicious and much deserved after a long ski day.”

Show Down Ski Resort, Montana

Show Down Ski Resort in Montana offers one of the state's best opportunities for family winter fun. The resort area features lodging for any budget, from accessible motels to rustic cabins to private lodges.

JayDee Vykoukal, the founder of Mom Blog Life, says Show Down Ski Resort is her favorite, especially as a mom with young children. “The people are super friendly, and you can still get day pass tickets for well under $100,” she says, comparing them to other nearby resorts charging over $200.

Alta, Utah

Alta Utah is where the pros go to ski. Jenn Coleman, co-founder of Coleman Concierge, former ski teacher and ski patroller with over 20 years of experience on the slopes, says Alta is “the kind of place that skiers go to ski and not do other things.” She says the steep, hardcore terrain gets a lot of snow, making it an ideal place for experts.

Coleman also said that Alta offers some of the best ski instruction in the country. “It sees a lot of adult advanced and expert ski lessons because they specialize in teaching people how to ski steep slopes and deep powder,” she said.

Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain offers a perfect winter escape for east coasters. The resort features abundant winter activities, including snowmobiling, tubing, and skiing. It even has a night skiing program for folks who want to explore the mountain under the soft glow of moonlight.

Prakash Kolli of the Dividend Power investing site told us, “One of my family’s favorite ski resorts in the mid-Atlantic is Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia. Because the mountain is higher than most in the area, the vertical drops and runs are longer than at other resorts.”

Palisades Tahoe, California

Scott McConkey from Miles with McConkey loves Palisades Tahoe, California, which is famous for hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics.

“Palisades Tahoe offers many shops and eateries in a European-style pedestrian village,” says McConkey. “The luxurious condominium suites have a private balcony, a full kitchen, and a gas fireplace. The property comprises outdoor hot tubs, a dry sauna, fitness facilities, and a children’s game room. An aerial tram provides access to the famous slopes and the Olympic Museum.”

Palisades Tahoe offers a variety of entertainment, from yoga to sightseeing to midnight snowshoe tours, and guests will find many more things to do in North Lake Tahoe within a short drive.

Smugglers Notch, Vermont

Northeasterners flock to Smugglers Notch in Vermont to enjoy a family getaway with everything they need for a fun weekend on the slopes. The resort also offers many activities for little ones and family members who don’t want to ski, including the indoor fun zone and pool, yoga, and wellness classes.

The resort features an on-site country store allowing visitors to grab anything they need for prepping their lunches, snacks, and dinners, along with an on-site coffee shop, café, and pizza parlor. Numerous other restaurants are located nearby for those who want additional dining options.

Park City, Utah

Park City and the surrounding area, including Deer Valley, offer nearly 80,000 acres of snowy terrain for all your favorite outdoor activities. In addition to skiing, guests can enjoy snowboarding, snow biking, snowshoeing, and even dog sledding.

Guests staying at the Waldorf Astoria can enjoy a relaxing spa after a morning on the slopes or grab a drink in the resort’s signature bar and restaurant, Powder. Park City offers many options for dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Getting the Most From Your Trip

Staying at a ski resort can be more expensive than booking at a hotel outside the ski area, but the world-class service, nearby amenities, and serene atmosphere make them well worth the cost.

Christina Bennett, Consumer Travel Expert at Priceline, has some advice for those looking to save money while planning their ski trip.

“Denver, Salt Lake City, and Boston are gateways to top West and East Coast ski destinations and are frequently found on Priceline's ‘most affordable destinations' lists this winter. Opting to fly into these larger hubs, with major ski resorts within driving distance of the airports, can lead to bigger savings than flying to slightly closer, smaller regional airports,” she says.

Bennett says travelers heading to ski resorts like Beaver Creek in Colorado could save hundreds of dollars by flying into Denver rather than Eagle, the regional airport serving both Beaver Creek and Vail. She adds that the higher flight frequency out of Denver provides more flexibility, which is essential when navigating potential weather delays.

What are you waiting for? Book your trip today before the season ends.

