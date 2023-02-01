5 Things That Scream ‘I Peaked in High School’

We all know that person from high school whose life peaked during those 4 years. They tend to carry common characteristics like these # listed below.

realHDNA on Reddit posed the question “what screams ‘this person peaked in high school' to you and received some hilarious responses.

5. Being in Multi Level Marketing

Tyler_origami94 shared one we've surely all experienced.

“Hey girl hey! Do you wanna be your own boss babe while working from home?!” and it's just a pyramid scheme.

When that classmate pops into your inbox who you haven't heard from in years with this message, it kind of screams “peaked in high school.” Just kindly turn them own and move on with your day.

4. Reliving The Good Old Days

Aznuke recalled a story of a guy who was too focused on his glory days.

I graduated in 05. I was sitting at a tire shop waiting for my truck to get done and an employee slightly older than me walks up to me and asks me, with no previous interaction, if I played football in high school…Then he starts talking about himself. How he was “all conference” and walking me through all of his high school accolades…”

Some people are always looking for an opportunity to share how amazing they were in high school. This is likely because 20 years later, it's still the highlight of their life.

3. Taking It Too Far

Empowered_Jackfruit shared how one guy took his school spirit a bit too far

One guy I knew literally got our school emblem and mascot in a huge “CLASS OF 2010” tattooed on this shoulder.

Loving your high school is one thing, but getting it permanently tattooed on you is a whole different story. But, if those were your glory years it makes sense that you'd want to represent it for the rest of your life.

2. Reposting The Same High School Photos

Missing darts offered this answer which is the equivalent of saying “high school was the best time of my life” without saying it.

Regularly reposting the same picture of the one notable moment that they had in high school.

While there's nothing wrong with sharing memories from high school, constantly reposting your high school prom, cheerleading or basketball photos can feel like you don't have much else to share with the world.

1. Believing Life Doesn't Get Better After High School

HoudaRat shared something a substitute teacher told her, which sums this list up perfectly.

“It doesn't get better once you grow up” I told a sub teacher at my school that people told me this all the time and she told me the only people that say that are the ones that peaked in high school.

Life can and should get better after you graduate. You finish high school at 17 or 18 years old, so there are so many more years to make memories you can enjoy.

