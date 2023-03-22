The 15 Movies That Pedro Pascal Picks as His Favorites

Pedro Pascal is one of the world's most beloved actors, and with good reason. He's appeared in pop culture staples like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and, most recently, The Last of Us.

Moreover, he's a very likable man with a friendly persona, a winning smile, and good values, such as his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and his support of his transgender sister, Lux Pascal.

Therefore, you may be interested in knowing his favorite movies. Well, we've got you covered because he recently revealed them. Here's a rundown of the 15 he picked.

1. Basic Instinct (1992, directed by Paul Verhoeven)

Basic Instinct is an erotic thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. It's about a San Francisco police detective who becomes passionately involved with an enigmatic writer, who just happens to be the prime suspect in the murder of a rock star he's investigating.

It's an underrated movie that resembles something Alfred Hitchcock would've made. Sharon Stone gave a star-making performance in the lead role, and the adult scenes gained the world's attention. It's suspenseful and action-packed, and it keeps you guessing in the best way.

2. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984, directed by Steven Spielberg)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is an action-adventure movie, the second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, and a prequel to 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. It stars Harrison Ford as the eponymous adventurous archaeologist who must find a mystical stone and protect an Indian village from an evil cult.

While it's pretty dark for an Indiana Jones movie, Temple of Doom is still exciting, fun, humorous, romantic, action-packed, and bizarre enough to be a classic. Ford is excellent and ably supported by a cast that includes the now Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan.

3. Do the Right Thing (1989, directed by Spike Lee)

Do the Right Thing is a comedy-drama starring Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, and Ruby Dee, featuring appearances from director Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, John Turturro, and the movie debuts of Martin Lawrence and Rosie Perez. It's about the simmering racial tension between African-American residents and the Italian-American owners of a local pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York.

It's a fantastic movie that's bold, expressive, spiritual, funny, intelligent, and vibrant. Its depiction of race relations is second to none. It's a seminal landmark film that deserves much more love and is arguably Spike Lee's best.

4. Alien (1979, directed by Ridley Scott)

Alien is a sci-fi horror movie starring Sigourney Weaver, with an excellent supporting cast that includes John Hurt, Tom Skerritt, Ian Holm, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, and Yaphet Kotto. It's about a commercial space tug's crew fighting for their lives against a deadly extraterrestrial creature.

Possibly the best movie of its kind ever made, Alien is a masterpiece. It's imaginative, atmospheric, suspenseful, genuinely frightening, and superbly acted and directed. It blends the characteristics of various movie genres immaculately to create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

5. The Omen (1976, directed by Richard Donner)

Supernatural horror movie The Omen stars Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, and Harvey Spencer Stephens. The film sees a father replacing his biological child with another baby after the biological child dies shortly after birth, unbeknownst to his mother. The replacement child, Damien, turns out to be the Antichrist.

Reception of The Omen has evolved from initially being seen as silly to now being lauded as one of the finest horror movies ever made. Granted, it is a little goofy, but it features strong performances, a few scares, some genuinely memorable moments, a great soundtrack, and sleek direction.

6. Bridesmaids (2011, directed by Paul Feig)

Bridesmaids is a comedy movie with a terrific cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey, with the likes of Chris O'Dowd, Rebel Wilson, Matt Lucas, and John Hamm in supporting roles. It focuses on Wiig's Annie, who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to be her best friend's maid of honor.

It's a brilliant movie that's an eclectic mix of everything from genuine emotion to gross-out gags. Wiig and McCarthy are both fantastic – the latter received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress – and it's one of the best female-driven comedies ever made.

7. Tootsie (1982, directed by Sydney Pollack)

Tootsie is a satirical rom-com starring Dustin Hoffman with a supporting cast that includes supporting cast includes Pollack, Jessica Lange, Bill Murray, Charles Durning, and Geena Davis. It's about a talented but notoriously difficult-to-work-with actor who adopts a new identity as a woman to land a role.

Nominated for ten Academy Awards and winning one – Best Supporting Actress for Lange – Tootsie is an excellent movie. It's a brilliant social commentary that expertly mixes seriousness with absurdity. It's heartfelt, funny, brilliantly performed, and still relevant today.

8. Milk (2008, directed by Gus Van Sant)

Milk is a biographical movie starring Sean Penn as gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected to public office in California. Its supporting cast includes Emile Hirsch, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, and James Franco.

It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won two, including the Best Actor gong for Penn, a powerhouse in this movie. Milk is tender, intelligently handled, energetic, and expertly written, directed, and performed from beginning to end.

9. Die Hard (1988, directed by John McTiernan)

Die Hard is an action movie based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. It stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia, with a supporting cast that includes William Atherton and Paul Gleason. It's about a New York City police detective who visits his estranged wife in Los Angeles and gets caught up in a terrorist takeover of a skyscraper.

Bruce Willis' breakout movie is one of the best action movies ever. It boasts excellent stunts and special effects, a brilliant performance from Willis and Rickman as his foil, and some highly memorable one-liners and funny moments. Given its Christmastime setting, Die Hard is also a festive staple.

10. Cape Fear (1991, directed by Martin Scorsese)

Cape Fear is a psychological thriller and a remake of the 1962 movie of the same name, based on John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel The Executioners. It stars Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, and Juliette Lewis. It's about a convicted rapist who gets released after fourteen years in jail and terrorizes the lawyer who initially defended him.

It's an intelligent, stylish, and, most of all, shocking film. De Niro gives a genuinely terrifying performance that correctly earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination. The cast gave their all in general, and Lewis also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

11. Candyman (1992, directed by Bernard Rose)

Candyman is a gothic supernatural horror movie based on Clive Barker's 1985 short story “The Forbidden.” It stars Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, and Xander Berkeley. The film follows a Chicago graduate student writing a thesis on urban legends and folklore. It leads her to the ghostly “Candyman” legend about an African-American killed in the 19th century for his relationship with the daughter of a wealthy white man.

It's a chilling tale with plenty of mystery, suspense, frights, and gore to satisfy most horror fans' needs. The movie is also poetic, haunting, emotional, and intelligent. Candyman is teeming with great performances – not least the most iconic one of Tony Todd's career.

12. The Shining (1980, directed by Stanley Kubrick)

The Shining is a psychological horror based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name. It stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd. It follows a family as they head to an isolated hotel for the winter, where the father gets a job as a caretaker. A sinister presence influences him violently, while his psychic son sees horrific visions of the past and future.

With a compelling setting and great performances from Nicholson and Duvall, The Shining is an unsettling, chilling, suspenseful, and visually stunning movie with some of the most memorable moments in horror film history. The “Here's Johnny” quote is one of cinema's most iconic.

13. The Big Lebowski (1998, directed by Joel Coen)

The Big Lebowski is a crime comedy starring Jeff Bridges and an excellent supporting cast including John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. It's about a Los Angeles slacker who gets mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, resulting in crazy shenanigans.

It's a comic delight with Bridges shining in the lead role. The movie epitomizes the Coen Brothers' peculiar and absurdist sense of humor; if that's your kind of thing, you'll love it. It also has a fantastic soundtrack.

14. Blade Runner (1982, directed by Ridley Scott)

Blade Runner is a sci-fi movie, and an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? It stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Edward James Olmos. It occurs in a dystopian future where synthetic humans work in space colonies. When a fugitive group of workers escapes back to Earth, a burnt-out cop reluctantly agrees to hunt them down.

One of the most influential sci-fi films ever, Blade Runner is a visual marvel and a bona fide masterpiece of cinema. The cast all perform excellently, and it's a complex and mysterious movie that gets better as time passes.

15. An American Werewolf in London (1981, directed by John Landis)

An American Werewolf in London is a comedy horror movie starring David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne, and John Woodvine. It's about two American backpackers attacked by a werewolf while traveling in England. While one dies, the other becomes a werewolf under the next full moon.

It's a movie that balances comedy and horror better than any other, resulting in an equally terrifying and hilarious experience. An American Werewolf in London also boasts some of the most incredible makeup effects in movie history, which still look great today. It's entertaining as hell.

There you have it, the 15 favorite movies of Pedro Pascal. His taste is eclectic but also terrific. We look forward to seeing more of him on the big and small screens soon.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.