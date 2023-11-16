Pedro Pascal Might Play Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Pedro Pascal might play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in the upcoming Marvel Fantastic Four movie. The star of The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Game of Thrones already has impressive geek cred.

According to Deadline, Pascal is in talks but the “deal is far from done. Insiders add that scheduling is still being worked out, but multiple sources close to the negotiations are saying it’s headed in the right direction for Pascal to do this and his other future projects.”

Pedro Pascal‘s 2024 calendar is already pretty loaded. He has Gladiator 2 on the horizon, which can resume filming before the end of the year thanks to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Last of Us will start shooting next year, as will Zach Cregger’s Weapons. Can Pascal squeeze a Marvel movie in there somewhere? We should know soon.

Regarding the new Fantastic Four, Deadline reports, “As for other members of the team, that can now be worked out as it was essential to figure out who would be playing Richards before they could go out with offers to others. The hope would be to shoot early next year, so expect this cast to fill out quickly with director Matt Shakman currently in preproduction at Pinewood Studios in England. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce.”

Kevin Feige Describes Fantastic Four as “Big Pillar” of MCU

Ioan Gruffud and Miles Teller have previously played Dr. Reed Richards in Fantastic Four movies. Most recently, John Krasinski (pictured) played the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the importance of the Fantastic Four to the MCU. “Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics,” said Feige. “There's certainly been versions of it [on-screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us.”

Regarding the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, Feige said, “We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

As for Pedro Pascal, he recently starred in the Pedro Almodóvar-directed short film Strange Way of Life opposite Ethan Hawke. The two play gunslingers with a loving bond who reunite on a ranch after 25 years. Strange Way of Life is Pascal's only film released in 2023.