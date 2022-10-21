Mike Pence: ‘There Might Be Someone Else I’d Prefer More’ Over Trump in 2024

Mike Pence might not be on team Trump anymore. On Wednesday, he was asked if he would be voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if his former president was the nominee. Pence gave the cryptic response, “There might be somebody I'd prefer more.”

Besties No More

Pence was speaking at Georgetown University about the future of conservatism. When questioned by the students, he said he would not completely rule out a bid of his own for the White House, but made it clear that there were other priorities.

“When I tell you as I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership, all my focus has been on the midterm elections and it'll stay that way for the next 20 days,” he said. “But after that, we'll be thinking about the future — ours and the nation's — and I'll keep you posted.”

Optimistic About Midterms

Pence only mentioned the upcoming midterm elections once. He predicted that the GOP would flip Congress and in statehouses across the United States.

“Frankly, I'm very optimistic that in 20 days, we'll soon have new majorities in the House and Senate and in statehouses around America that will stand for freedom without a problem,” he said.

He was asked by a student about how being Trump's vice president would affect his future in the Republican Party. Pence cheekily commented that he's “not particularly a long-term planner.”

“I can tell you whatever the future holds for me and for [my wife] Karen Pence, it'll be our heart's desire just to reflect at the right time, maybe in the months ahead, determine what our calling is and [we] will follow that calling come what may,” he said.

Another student asked him to point out some things that he likes about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Instead of answering, Pence joked, “Look at the time.”

He did add later on that he and Biden had a strong working relationship when they were both serving in Congress. He also stated that he reached out to Kamala Harris when she was nominated to be Biden's vice president to offer prayers to her and her family.

“I can't identify a policy that I agree with in the Biden administration. But again, you know, I think I think you could say that some of these ideas are bad without saying they're a bad person,” he said.

Forever Divided?

In a question and answer session, Pence was asked how he believed society would move past a culture that encourages intense partisanship. He talked about his own friendships with members of the Democratic Party, including late Georgia Representative John Lewis, who was an icon in the civil rights movement.

“There's a wide range of issues that we can agree on, issues that we can find practical solutions for the American people on, that I think all begins with treating others the way we want to be treated,” he said. “And I really do believe that there's a hunger in this country today for getting back to the way Americans deal with one another.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.