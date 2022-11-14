Mike Pence Says Trump ‘Decided To Be Part of The Problem’ on January 6th

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence had a falling out after the January 6th incident. In an interview earlier this year, Pence even admitted that there was a candidate he might prefer more than Trump in 2024.

Falling Out

In the wake of the January 6th incident, former President Trump attacked former Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet.

In an interview with ABC, Pence said, “It angered me. But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn't take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.'”

He also added that the former President's words were reckless, and he “decided to be part of the problem.”

The tweet Pence is referencing was posted by the former President on January 6th. It read:

“Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.”

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Moving On

After the 2020 election, Pence has reportedly distanced himself from Trump and is encouraging Republicans to focus on the future rather than the past.

This comment is an alleged dig at former President Trump's continued belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

Pence has a memoir coming out soon titled “So Help Me God.” He is currently participating in various media appearances ahead of the release on Tuesday.

The release of the memoir coincides with Trump's scheduled “special announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago property.

It is thought that this will be his formal announcement of his intent to run in 2024.

Related: Democrats Are ‘Crime Deniers, Inflation Deniers, and Education Deniers' Says GOP Chair

From Partner to Opponent

Pence could also be in the running for 2024 and has already visited New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina, all of which are early-voting states.

He expressed his intention to focus on the midterms at the time, but now that those have been concluded, he said he will now be focusing on the future.

The Freedom Agenda

Pence has been reportedly laying the groundwork for a 2024 run. He has given various speeches that have outlined his vision for the conservative movement going forward. His outline is called the “freedom agenda,” which urges Republicans to focus on the future and not the past.

Pence and Trump reportedly drifted apart after Pence refused to say that the 2020 election was stolen, despite urging from the former President.

Pence has repeatedly stated that Trump was “wrong” to think that he could overturn the election results.

A Serious Contender

A USA Today/IPSOS poll conducted in August showed that 69% of right-wing voters favor Pence for the 2024 presidency.

He came in second behind former President Trump, but after the recent failings of Trump's endorsed candidates in the midterm elections, Republicans may be turning to other individuals within the party for potential leadership in 2024.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.