7 Pennsylvania Theme Parks Worth Traveling For

If there's one place kids love, it's a theme park. The thrilling rides, games, and attractions at these fun-filled destinations will keep them feeling excited all day. What's more? The unifying setting and focus give visitors an experience they won't find elsewhere.

Pennsylvania is home to some of the country's best theme parks, each providing unique experiences and features. Whether you're looking for adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, splashy water parks, family-friendly parks, Christmas-themed attractions, or game and sports centers, you'll find it all in Pennsylvania.

Here are a few of the best theme parks in Pennsylvania and why they are worth visiting.

Theme Parks in Pennsylvania That Are Worth a Visit

Koziar's Christmas Village

You will probably never find another place as enchanting as Koziar's Christmas Village, a Christmas-themed family park in Pennsylvania's quiet countryside. This unique attraction is best known for its beautiful bright lights adorning the park's charming buildings, shops, and trees. They create a magical winter wonderland unlike anything you've ever seen.

With more than a million lights bringing this place to life, you'll appreciate everything on display. Visitors can stroll through the park's village-like setting to admire hand-carved, illuminated Christmas displays and listen to musicians playing Christmas songs.

The reflective lake adds to the park's beauty, making it an ideal photo spot. If you're visiting with family, take your spouse into the Kissing Bridge then give the kids a chance to see what goes on inside Santa's workshop.

Finally, follow your nose to the country kitchen for delicious treats like handmade fudge, candies, and cookies. You can also shop for toys, souvenirs, and other Christmas decorations to bring back home. As a theme park that's all about Christmas, Koziar's is only open from Thanksgiving to the end of the holiday season on January 1st, so make the most of your time at this one-of-a-kind park.

Adventure Sports Family Entertainment Park

For games and sports, look no further than Adventure Sports Family Entertainment Park, a must-visit destination for thrill seekers and families. This 20-acre park offers an impressive variety of activities, including miniature golf, laser tag, go-karts, batting cages, a driving range, and bumper boats.

With state-of-the-art laser tag arenas and some of the best go-kart tracks in the country, Adventure Sports is perfect for families who love outdoor adventures. Kids of all ages will have a blast at the Arcade Games section, immersing themselves in games like Pacman Smash, Wizard of Oz, Monopoly Roll N Go, and Angry Bird Coin Crash.

If the kids are willing to take things up a notch, head to the mini escape room and challenge yourselves to find clues and solve puzzles in the allotted time. This 12-minute adventure can be solved using elements from the room, your wit, and teamwork. It's a great bonding experience for families and friends.

Take advantage of the park's birthday offers if you visit with a celebrant. The cost is lower for everyone, and the birthday guest of honor gets a free pass to the adventure park.

Dutch Wonderland

If you're looking for a children-focused theme park, visit Dutch Wonderland. This family-friendly destination is dedicated to providing exciting adventures and fun for all ages. You can tell that Dutch Wonderland truly puts kids first, with rides and attractions designed to appeal to them.

You'll always enjoy Dutch Wonderland with over 30 rides, including several roller coasters and sky rides. The best rides let the whole family share in the fun, such as the steel-suspended Merlin's Mayhem, the family Kingdom Coaster, and the Merry-Go-Round. There are also live shows and other entertainment options to keep you busy all day.

After hours of rides and games, refuel at the family-friendly restaurants or food stands. Some notable mentions include That Panini Place and Nathan's Famous.

You can continue the family adventure and have a good night's rest not far from the park. Staying at the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland or the campground will give you lower ticket prices and early entry into the park. The Old Mill Stream Campground might be a better option if you come with an RV.

Costa's Family Fun Park

This family-focused game park is perfect for a day out with the kids. Costa's Family Fun Park is home to various rides, games, and attractions, including mini golf, go-karts, laser tag, a water park, virtual reality mini-games, and kid's playland.

The fun never stops at playland! From 3-hole miniature golf to tricycles and balance bikes for kids eleven years or younger, there is something everyone can enjoy. The playground also has slides and foam building blocks so children's imaginations can run wild.

Parents or grandparents who would like to sit back and relax while watching their little ones play will find benches in the designated play area. Remember to get your child's hand stamped at the ticket window; you will need it to gain entry.

With all the exciting activities at Costa's Family Fun Park, your kids will want to play all day long. We recommend buying a wristband package that allows access to every game, so they can play as many times as they want. Single-game tickets are available but cost more.

Land of Little Horses

Animals are lovely creatures, and finding an animal-themed park is a treat. The Land of Little Horses is a performing animal theme park. This park has all sorts of activities centered around horses and pigs.

You will be fascinated by the main event, a professionally produced show featuring miniature horses that have appeared on America's Got Talent. You can also watch pig races and cheer your favorite piglets on as they try to cross the finish line. Want to meet the little horses? You can do that too! Get up close, pet them, and take photos to remember your time here.

Other fun activities include:

Wagon ride: Enjoy a 20-minute ride on the outskirts of the park.

Train ride: Take a family tour around the park.

Mini horse grooming: Grab a brush and groom a horse.

These Amusement Parks Are Also Popular in Pennsylvania

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

You can't go wrong with one of Pennsylvania's most popular and visited amusement parks. With 1.5 million people trooping in each year, you know it has to be good. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is home to a range of thrill rides and attractions, live events, and special shows for the whole family.

There are over 60 exciting rides for thrill-seekers, including roller coasters, like Hydra and Possessed, and thrills like Demon Drop and Dominator. If you're looking for a more relaxing experience, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom also has plenty of family-friendly rides and games, including Aqua Racer, Aquablast, Cedar Creek Flyers, and Fast Lane.

In addition to rides and attractions, this park has several dining and shopping options to round out your experience. This amusement park has you covered, whether you want to enjoy some delicious BBQ or pick up a souvenir to take home. Vegans and vegetarians should check out the Chicken Shack and Chickie's & Pete's.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has been operating since 1886 and is a Pennsylvania staple. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline rush or a fun day out with the family, this is the place to be.

Hersheypark

Another popular amusement park in Pennsylvania is Hersheypark, best known for its wide selection of sweet treats. With over 70 rides and attractions, Hersheypark will keep you and your family entertained for hours.

Roller coasters are one of the most popular attractions at Hersheypark, with rides like Sooper Doober Looper and Candymonium offering heart-pounding thrills. Those looking for a more mellow experience can hop on the Cocoa Cruiser.

When you're done screaming your lungs out on the coasters, make a splash at the 11-acre waterpark featuring giant water slides and an “Intercoastal Waterway” lazy river. Like the coasters, you can choose from mild to wild water thrills, depending on your mood or what you can handle.

Stop at Hersheypark's 60+ dining or concession stands for a pick-me-up when you're all tuckered out. Are you in the mood for a hot pretzel, ice cream, chicken fingers, fries, or a good old-fashioned s'more? You'll find them all here.

Visit These Theme Parks in Pennsylvania

These Pennsylvania theme parks are the ultimate destination for thrill seekers and families who want to spend time together and make memories that will last a lifetime. Plan to visit at least one of them whenever you're in PA — you won't be disappointed!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.