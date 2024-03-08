Pentagon Review Finds No Evidence of Alien Cover-up by Government

In the 1960s, sightings of UFOs were rampant, and many people believed that contact was imminent.

However, there was a more benign explanation for the phenomenon. According to a new report from the Department of Defense, the UFO sightings that took the world by storm were not what they seemed to be.

No Evidence the UFOs Were Real and Covered up by the Government

The congressionally mandated report found no evidence that the UFOs were anything other than advanced spy planes.

Moreover, it didn’t find any proof that the government covered up the existence of UFOs and other alien technology or that we have ever received any contact or visitations from extraterrestrial sources.

The report is not equivocal. It categorically denies any claims of hidden extraterrestrial technology or secret government efforts to hide it.

Report Unlikely To Quash Alien Rumors

Despite the new report, it’s unlikely that the rumors of the government hiding its knowledge of alien visits will go away.

Research has shown that 65% of Americans believe life exists on other planets. Coupled with the growing distrust in the government, this widespread belief will do little to dismiss the growing national obsession with aliens and extraterrestrial technology.

Most UFO Sightings Were Ordinary Objects or Phenomena

According to the Pentagon report, many of the sightings involved “ordinary objects and phenomena” that would have been obvious to the public had they had better quality data.

The lack of quality data is also why officials have been tight-lipped about these rumors in the past. However, it is also the lack of clear communication that has given rumors a life of their own, even to the point of promoting conspiracy theories of a massive government cover-up.

The report is also not the first time officials have told Congress that the government has never retrieved extraterrestrial materials. In 2022, various Pentagon officials testified about it.

Exposure to Social and Traditional Media Expected To Increase the Numbers of Americans Who Believe in UFOs

Using a Gallup poll as evidence, the Pentagon said that “traditional and social media has increased the number of Americans who believe UFO sightings are extraterrestrial in origin.”

As such, it expects that social media reports of UFO sightings will continue unabated, especially given the widespread access to advanced photo, video, and AI-generated image software and tools.