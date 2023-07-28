25 Famous People Who Have Gone The Furthest With The Least Amount of Talent

Ever wonder how some famous folks manage to soar to the heights of success with seemingly little talent in their back pocket? Is there a secret that propels them to stardom we don't know about? We'll find out someday. But today, we'll be sharing a few examples of famous people that people in an online forum believe went too far for their talent. Don't come at us if you disagree.

1- Salt Bae

Can someone tell us again why this man is famous? Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae, is a Turkish chef and entertainer. He became popular around January 2017 when his meat preparation technique became an internet meme. He made it onto multiple talk shows from one viral video and became a sensation without talent. Sprinkling salt with style doesn't make you a great cook.

2- Dr Phil

Dr. Phil's advice is mainly asking people what problems they have, then telling them to not have the problem anymore. To add to that, a lot of people agree he has a personality that's quite unbearable. At least he helps people with “life-saving” tips that should be common sense.

What's more, Dr. Phil is not licensed to practice any sort of therapy or mental health care.

3- The Kardashians

The Kardashians are good business people; we've got to give them that. But actual talent? No way. They just know how to capitalize on people's love for reality TV. What's the best way to say this? The Kardashians know what they do and are good at getting attention despite it being trash TV.

4- Dora The Explorer

How does Dora use a talking map yet have such a hard time making decisions that she has to ask kids to help her? Why does she keep getting stopped by a “sneaky” Swiper that's not even that sneaky? We can all see him coming every time. It's beginning to look like her map is magical and powerful. It's bound to serve Dora, but it is an evil trickster spirit and is always trying to lure Dora to her death to be free of her.

5- DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is not a real rapper or composer. He's barely even a DJ. DJ Khaled is the ultimate hype man. He simply talks and puts his name on other people's tracks. It almost feels like he forced everyone to believe he was famous until he got famous. One thing's for sure, like a commenter says, he's very good at shouting his name.

6- James Corden

Some say he's not the funniest comedian out there, but he sure knows how to share a giggle with his guests. Is his humor, wit, or something else making him such a familiar face on our screens? We can't place it. But he sure has a contagious laugh. And he's famous for laughing at other people's jokes.

7- Steven Seagal

Many people agree that Steven Seagal is too bad an actor to be as popular as he is. But he does know some martial arts stuff. The most annoying thing about hearing him speak is that he just can't stop, but a good part of what he says sounds made up.

8- Bhad Bharbie

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bharbie, is another excellent example of how one can become famous simply because they are an internet sensation. Her viral video and “cash me outside” catchphrase earned her a spot on Dr. Phil in September 2016. Since then, she has become a famous rapper, cashed out millions, and become an OnlyFans megastar. All this with little or no talent at all.

9- Nick Cannon

Some people swear Nick Cannon is horrendously untalented yet somehow has a lot in the bank. The crazy part is he seems able to date and impregnate anyone he pleases. Additionally, some say his Wild' N Out show stole the idea and shine from Whose Line Is It Anyway and made an insulted version that reinforces racism and stereotypes for “entertainment.” What do you think?

10- Yoko Ono

Yoko is more famous for her unbearable screeching than anything else. If you research, you'll probably discover some of her works that are actually good. But most of what people remember is just not it. Many people feel she just married John Lennon to make a fortune off his name.

11- Logan Paul

Next, we have Logan Paul, the YouTube sensation who has managed to capture the attention of millions. From his viral videos to his controversial stunts, he's been a constant topic of discussion. But isn't he just a product of the internet era? Does he have more to offer beyond doing things people want to see on screen?

12- Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is a top personality in hosting and entertainment. From American Idol to various red-carpet events, he's everywhere! But what makes him so unique? Nothing. Is he charming? Not really. What about being quick-witted? Don't think so. We guess he has a way of connecting with the audience.

13- Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is a queen of the stage and screen. We're going to be in trouble for this one. But there are whispers of a darker side to her singing career. Someone commented that most of her songs were heavily sampled from other artists.

14- Donald Trump

Donald Trump needs no introduction. He's been a reality TV star, a businessman, and the 45th President of the United States. But opinions about him are as polarized as they come. Some hail him as a successful leader, while others criticize his every move. They swear his rise to power and fame has nothing to do with talent or wit but with good connections and a cult following.

15- Andrew Tate

Tate formed a following based on anti-feminist videos he made on YouTube. That sums everything up. Andrew Tate had a pretty impressive kickboxing career at his level. But that's that. He has yet to display much talent outside that, yet he somehow managed to make tons of money and gather a cult-like following.

16- Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is the son of Hollywood royalty. He has made his mark in the entertainment industry but his progress is arguable because he's a “nepo baby.” Despite being in different films and dropping many tracks, some people can't see any actual skill or talent in his work. Would he receive more respect if he wasn't living in his dad's shadow?

17- Tommy Wiseau

Let's talk about Tommy Wiseau, behind the infamous movie The Room. It's been labeled as one of the worst films ever made, yet it's gained a cult following. What's the secret to its bizarre appeal, and how did Tommy Wiseau become an unexpected icon of the film world? Some say he has a unique, unadulterated, and unapologetic style. Others say he's just unpleasant and not as good as he believes.

18- Khaby Lame

Why does this TikTok star have so many followers just by filming bland videos that are not funny? We get it. His videos have no spoken dialogue, making getting the message across many cultures/languages easy. But is that what it takes to become one on TikTok?

19- Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos, the former US Secretary of Education, raised some eyebrows during her tenure. Many wonder how she held such a crucial position without displaying remarkable expertise. It feels like she achieved everything through marriage, inheritance, or political cronyism. At least, that's what the people think.

20- Mia Khalifa

Does the name Mia Khalifa ring any bells? If yes, carry on. If not, she's a former adult film actress who made waves in and out of the industry. After exiting the industry under controversial circumstances, she's been trying advocacy work and candid reflections on her past. She's become a voice for change and empowerment. More and more people listen to her, and her popularity grows for no particularly good reason.

21- Pete Davidson

We have Pete Davidson, the comedian who has risen to fame in stand-up and Saturday Night Live. We can all agree he wasn't in the least bit outstanding and is barely even funny. It's almost like he's pushed into the spotlight. He must have a lot of connections to get hired as a cast on SNL for eight good seasons. There's definitely more to his success than talent.

22- Chrissy Teigen

Sometimes, it looks like people are looking for someone or something to follow or obsess over. Chrissy's popularity is an excellent example of that situation. We understand that being beautiful and having good make-up is probably a talent. She's modeled in everything from video games to game shows, sports magazines, and appeared on talk shows. We're not saying she's talentless — some only ask what talent she has that's taken her that far.

23- Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas' entire career has been built on different controversies. From YouTube fame to reality TV appearances, she's never been one to shy away from the spotlight. But without the controversies, she probably wouldn't be known. The fact that the masses believe she shares misinformation and undermines the struggles of the trans community somehow makes her even more popular. Any publicity is good publicity.

24- Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy gave us “Crank That,” and many are grateful. This dance tune became a national anthem in the US and went on to win awards and bag nominations. However, Soulja Boy remained the topic of conversation for several years even though he couldn't give us another classic like “Crank That.” Some even say this hit song wasn't a display of talent but a stroke of luck.

25- The Island Boys

The Island Boys went from social media personalities to massive TikTok stars. At one point, everyone talked about their “unique” style and catchy videos. But there isn't more to their popularity than just viral trends. Their antics set them apart, yes. But their popularity was because they did something different and weirdly entertaining. It's not like they stunned everyone with their talent.

