People in Mississippi Most Gullible in U.S., Survey Finds

William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Tennessee Williams, Richard Ford — some of the greatest of great storytellers — all hailed from the Southern state of Mississippi.

But great fiction and play scripts are never to be confused with fact. And Mississippians proved to be too believing in a recent survey to determine which U.S. state had the most gullible people.

In a survey conducted by MRO Electric and Supply and reported on in Reader’s Digest, 53 percent of respondents in the state said they strongly believe that a mother bird will abandon her baby if a person touches it.

That’s a myth, says the Cornell Lab of Ornithology All About Birds website. “It’s perfectly safe to pick up a fallen nestling and put it back in the nest, or to carry a fledgling out of danger and place it in a tree or shrub,” the Cornell lab notes.

Mississippi’s gullibility score of 69.2 led a trio of Southern states at the top of the too-believing list. Arkansas, which was second with a score of 68.9, is where nearly 25 percent of the people believe it takes a person seven years to digest swallowed gum.

Bursting Swallowing Chewing Gum Myth

Healthline reports that “most of the ingredients in chewing gum can be easily broken down by your digestive system. These include sweeteners, flavoring, preservatives, and softeners.”

It reports that the indigestible portion of the gum moves from the small intestine through the colon. “Gum will usually pass through your system completely in less seven days,” Healthline says.

“Known for its natural beauty with places like the Ozark Mountains, it seems that folklore and myths have found a way to integrate themselves into the local culture,” MRO Electric’s press release says about Arkansans’ gullibility.

Right behind Arkansas in the survey came North Carolina with a score of 68.7.

On the other end of the spectrum, Maine was rated the “most skeptical state,” with a score of 28.5, closely followed by Iowa at 28.7 and Idaho at 29.9.

The survey takers said they did not receive enough responses from Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming to include them in the list.

So, the jury might still be out on who are truly the greatest believers and skeptics in the United States

Rice to Dry a Wet Smartphone?

The most believed myth in the MRO Electric survey was truly one of modern mind invention: 78.2% of those surveyed believed that using rice was an effective way to dry off a wet smartphone.

An emergency electronic device rescue service called TekDry had shown in a study released in 2014 that placing a wet smartphone in a container of rice was not an effective way to dry it.

“More than 22 million Americans lose their mobile devices to toilets, swimming pools, washing machines, drink spills, and other aquatic accidents each year and many believe the commonly held misconception — perpetuated on the Internet and in the media — that using rice to absorb water from a wet mobile device will dry and restore your mobile device to working order,” Eric Jones, a co-founder of TekDry, wrote back then.

“This study lays the rice myth to rest,” Jones added.

The MRO Electric survey serves as a reminder that some myths take on lives of their own.

Source: Reader's Digest.