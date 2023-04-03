7 Glorious Times People Quit Their Jobs Like a Boss

Have you ever fantasized about quitting your job in a spectacular, boss-like manner? You may have even rehearsed your dramatic exit speech in the bathroom mirror with finger snaps and a hair flip. Well, get ready to live vicariously through these seven people who said “I quit” with style. From a marching band to a resignation cake, these resignations will have you laughing, cheering, and maybe even taking notes for your grand exit. So sit back and enjoy the show.

1. Bad Bosses Bring Bonuses

Do you ever feel you're being used and not appreciated enough? Yeah, well, this lady was a program director working for her company for a year. With a ton of work given to her, she always asked for a smaller workload or a junior partner but never got it. Eventually, her boss called her in and gave her an ultimatum. Stay and become his secretary, or they must let her go.

Seeing how badly things were about to go, she checked in with her other job. She asked if she could take on more hours, and once she got confirmation, the lady went back in and told her boss that she would clear out her desk by noon. He asked her to stay for a week to at least train the next person, but she refused. A day later, an internal audit showed they owed her $3000. Talk about a resignation package.

2. That's The Way The Office Crumbles

It's always challenging being the glue that holds things together.

One contributor was called in by her new boss who was giving a hard time to everyone. She had asked for a raise, but the boss refused. When she finally put in her notice of resignation, he called her in and asked her for a list of the things she does, as he “has no idea what she even does for the firm.”

When she returned the list to him, he backtracked, saying, “We're going to need maybe four people to handle all of these.'” They fired the boss four months after she left, as the office fell apart.

3. One Last Gift

Darren was not the most likeable boss, so his employee left him a little gift as a final act of rebellion before quitting: some duct tape, a fish, and a few weeks of slowing rotting stench. The employee taped it underneath his desk, which was pushed against the wall.

Darren would realize something fishy was happening, but imagine his surprise, huh?

4. It's a Party in America

Who needs consequences? Sometimes, you want to go out with a loud bang; the office's walls will forever remember it.

One employee, who had definitely had enough, pulled out all the stops, ordering cake and drinks to the office. He shared it with his friends and coworkers, and everyone enjoyed the treat, unsure of what was happening. The boss wasn't thrilled with the impromptu party, but she took a bite of the cake when he offered.

She asked what the party was for, and he replied, “My going away party. You're invited.”

5. The Wages of Employment

It's illegal for your employer to ask you not to disclose your pay to others in the US, and that was precisely what these guys did.

So, after quitting, he spoke with his boss to ensure that what he used to take home would be split among those left behind, as they would take up the work he'd left, and it would only be fair if they got a raise. The boss coyly tried to tell him not to disclose how much they paid him, but he told his coworkers so that they wouldn't get screwed over.

You guessed it; the boss tried to underpay them, and instead of losing just a single worker, they created their very own exodus.

6. The Retelling of The Retail Tale

Those who work in retail should have reserved parking in heaven because they deal with the worst of humanity daily.

During a Black Friday sale, one employee, who already had a better job, but only kept the retail one as they enjoyed the benefits, got embarrassed by his regional manager. With a large store crowd lining up and filling the aisle with purchases, the manager decided that moment would be the perfect opportunity to lecture him on handling the customers.

After three minutes of publicly humiliating him, the employee removed his apron and hung it around the manager's neck, looking him dead in the eye. “You seem to get the hang of it. Good luck,” he said.

7. Freelance Finesse

A freelance employee who had moved into a new place had gotten a job at a large retail store. He needed the job for a few months until he settled into his new home and could return to working with his clients. He talked to his boss, letting him know he would quit in three weeks and would like to take Friday off.

However, the boss wasn't having any of it and was quite ticked off that he was quitting. The boss argued and told him he would come to work on Friday, no matter what. The freelancer ended his stint there with the immortal line, “You are misunderstanding this as a conversation and not a notification.”

Now, that's one way to say goodbye.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.