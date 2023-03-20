10 Famous People Who Didn’t Deserve All The Hate They Got

What famous person didn't deserve all the hate that they got? I'll go first and say, Paris Hilton. Yes. She plays (key word there) a ditzy heiress with that obnoxious baby voice, but she didn't deserve to be exploited or the subsequent hate that followed. Her opportunist ex sold their adult film as a form of revenge and completely got away with it.

1. Pamela Anderson

Similarly, someone broke into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's home, stole their adult film, and put it on YouTube for the entire world to see. Moreover, people accused her of staging the circumstances and releasing the tape to further her career.

Imagine having something so personal stolen from you, put up for the entire world's viewing, and then falsely accused of the embarrassment and trauma you've endured.

2. Jake Lloyd

Jake Lloyd, the kid who played young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, was bullied unmercifully. One denotes the fandom mocked him so severely that it destroyed his love of Star Wars. Also, don't forget how they treated Jar Jar Binks.

3. Sinéad O'Connor

Remember when Sinéad O'Connor ripped up a picture of the pope? One announces that she was attempting to expose the abuse from the Catholic church and pretty much lost her career. People used her as a punching bag then, but nobody ever apologized.

4. Britney Spears

Britney Spears was harassed by people, including Barbara Walters, as a teenage girl about her virginity. Then, again when she suffered a nervous breakdown. After fighting and being released from her conservatorship, people still come for her. There's no empathy or grace extended to her social media presence while processing her trauma.

5. Monica Lewinski

Monica Lewinski was Bill Clinton's intern who was destroyed by the media and public opinion. One rightly mentions that Jay Leno's monologue was jokes about Monica Lewinsky for years, noting that “He was so cruel to her nightly.”

6. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsey Lohan was labeled “overworked and pimped out by her parents.” Multiple people acknowledge the media's repulsive behavior toward her regarding her addiction. Someone says that David Letterman did an interview with her that is difficult to watch—further noting that the world owes her a sincere apology.

7. Dixie Chicks

The Dixie Chicks didn't deserve the hate they got for publicly criticizing President George W. Bush and the Iraq invasion. One says they “were patient zero for cancel culture.” However, another argues it was Sinéad O'Connor.

8. Anna Nicole Smith

One respondent suggests that Anna Nicole Smith was a sincerely nice and hard-working woman who adored her billionaire husband, J. Howard Marshall. She believes they made each other happy, and she took care of him. Therefore, she deserved her inheritance. While the world ridiculed her for being a “gold digger,” close friends say she was madly in love with him.

9. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway came up several times in the thread. Many believe she receives undeserved hate for being a theater kid who made it. “She reminds us of THOSE kids from high school, except there was no reason to hate those kids either.”

10. Nicolas Cage

Finally, people don't understand why Nicolas Cage gets so much hate. He has several great films and is a talented actor. One believes, “Being related to Francis Ford Coppola, he was expected to do much more highbrow artsy roles.” Others think the fact that he changed his name before taking roles is impressive and speaks more to being a great actor on his own.

