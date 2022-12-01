10 Surprising People Who Lived Long Enough To Become a Villain

In Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight film, Harvey Dent states, “Either you die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain!” This statement is true in real life as well as in the movies. Here is a list Reddit has chosen of heroic people that lived long enough to become the villain.

10. Jimmy Savile

Regrettable_tattoos posted, “Prolific sex criminal. He put a public face of goodwill and charity. However, anyone who came forward was ridiculed. Those who knew (was an open secret in the industry) buried any mention of it.”

TheBrownMamba8 replied, “Worst part, nothing was really revealed after he died. People close to him already knew about his behavior/actions. They actively enabled him by helping him cover it all up.”

9. Kevin Spacey

Jyunga said, “Kevin Spacey would have gone down as an acting legend.” Another user replied, “I hate it because he was genuinely one of my favorite actors after The Usual Suspects, Se7en, and American Beauty. But it turns out, his ability to channel that weird, slightly off-putting vibe in the weirdo characters he played was just him taking the mask off.”

8. Benedict Arnold

Baloo88 posted, “He was possibly the Continental Army's best battlefield general. He led the Americans to victory at the pivotal Battle of Saratoga, where he was wounded. Had he succumbed to his wounds, the Northeast US likely would be covered with statues of the man.”

They continued, “As it was, he stewed over the lack of recognition of his greatness. Eventually, he sold out his country to the enemy. Now, his name is synonymous with treason.”

7. Stephen Collins

Evilkumquat posted, “Stephen Collins from 7th Heaven was accused of being a serial child molester. He was never arrested, just investigated, but he admitted in an interview to the acts.” Uglyrarecat replied, “He was also in an episode of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia as Dennis and Dee's real father. The scene where he entertained sick kids is weird to watch now.”

6. Bill Cosby

Savdqst posted, “Bill Cosby? He was always pretty bad, but people considered him a hero.” MasterCotCot replied, “He was nicknamed America's dad for a while. Insane!” Reddit user Tryingtoactcasual replied, “This guy got away with a lot for a long time. Too many others profited off his success to call him out.”

5. Oscar Pistorius

One Reddit user said, “He went from global inspiration after winning multiple gold metals running as a double amputee to convicted wife murderer.” ChefAtRandom replied, “Fun fact, he only started winning after getting his prosthetics adjusted to be longer.” Swill128 commented, “And then complained about this when he lost to someone else with longer fake legs.”

4. Jim Jones

RobinRedRunner posted, “People say that if he had died in the 1960s, he would have been memorialized as a civil rights hero. Jim Jones was the first to integrate churches in Indiana. Also, he pressured local restaurants to allow African Americans to be able to eat there. He paid the bills of the poor – many lived in his house.”

3. Marshal Phillippe-petain

One Redditor said, “World War One hero after Battle of Verdun. Then, World War Two head of the collaborationist regime of Vichy that helped the Nazis.” ManusAurelius posted, “Petain was operating under the assumption that Germany would win the war while de Gaulle was hoping for an Allied victory.”

2. Fritz Haber

One Reddit user said, “He discovered a way to synthesize ammonia from nitrogen and hydrogen gas, which is crucial for fertilizers. Germany later employed him during World War I to find a way to weaponize chlorine. Thus becoming the father of chemical warfare after successfully doing so. He saved billions and killed millions.”

1. Joe Paterno

HankScorpiosSugar said, “The Penn State football coach who built the program into a nation's powerhouse. He helped build the university by donating millions. Many of his players still swear by him.”

They continued, “But he ignored his defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky, grooming and abusing kids through Jerry's charity. Paterno died shortly before the investigation started. So every time his name comes up, it is only ever associated with Jerry Sandusky.”

RedshirtStormtrooper added, “Yeah, it was reported to him several times, and he moved or fired the whistleblowers. He actively participated in these crimes out of negligence and direct actions.”

