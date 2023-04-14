12 People Voted as Having Lived One of the Greatest Lives in History

Are they people who have lived the “greatest lives in history”?

It's a subjective question that can spark countless debates. Still, based on consensus, there are those whose legacy continues to speak for them.

Here are 12 people who folks have voted lived one of the most extraordinary lives in history.

1. Alexander the Great

Known for his military conquests and empire-building, Alexander the Great was a legendary figure in ancient history. Of Alexander the Great, a contributor writes, “Alexander the Great was king of Macedonia by age 20, conquered half the world by 30, and then died mysteriously at 33. He was basically the Genghis Khan of the ancient world.”

2. Leonardo da Vinci

The ultimate Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci, was a painter, inventor, and scientist who left behind an incredible legacy of art and ideas. His portrait, the Mona Lisa, remains one of history's most famous art pieces. Lovers of Leonardo da Vinci revered the virtuoso for being a “genius and an absolute jack of all trades.”

3. Martin Luther King Jr.

A civil rights activist and Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. was a leading American civil rights movement figure. Many call him a true hero. ”

His leadership and activism helped to change the course of American history. It inspired countless people to fight for justice and equality.

4. Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming the country's first black president in 1994. He is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding leaders of the 20th century and a hero of the people.

He fought against injustice and oppression till real change was born.

5. Albert Einstein

This German-born physicist is one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century. His theory of relativity revolutionized our understanding of space and time and significantly contributed to the development of quantum mechanics.

Einstein's achievements and contributions to science and philosophy remain relevant years after.

6. Marie Curie

Marie Curie was a Polish-born physicist and chemist who won Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry for her work on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the first person to win two Nobel Prizes in different fields.

An admirer and respecter of Curie notes, “Curie's work paved the way for modern medicine and our understanding of the universe.” They add that Curie's achievements are even more impressive given the obstacles she faced as a woman in a male-dominated field.

7. Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was a political and spiritual leader who led India to independence from British rule through nonviolent civil disobedience. He is one of the most important figures of the 20th century.

Gandhi's teachings on nonviolence and civil disobedience still inspire social and political movements worldwide.

8. Julius Caesar

A military commander and politician who played a crucial role in the demise of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Roman Empire, Julius Caesar was a towering figure of ancient history.

A fan says they assassinated him because he was too powerful. “That's pretty epic,” they add.

9. Amelia Earhart

Born in 1897, Amelia Earhart pioneered aviation and was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

She disappeared in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe. Still, she remains a trailblazer who inspired women to break free from the constraints of society.

10. Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay in 1942, was a boxer and civil rights activist who won three heavyweight championships and became known as “The Greatest.”

He was also a vocal opponent of the Vietnam War and a champion of racial and social justice. A contributor says he was more than just a boxer. He was a symbol of hope and inspiration for oppressed people everywhere. He used his fame to speak out against injustice and fight for what he believed in.

11. Helen Keller

Helen Keller was deaf and blind from the age of 19 months. Despite this, she became a renowned author and political activist, championing the rights of disabled people. She symbolized hope and inspiration for generations of people with disabilities.

12. Steve Jobs

A co-founder of Apple and one of the most innovative entrepreneurs of our time, Steve Jobs revolutionized the tech industry with his groundbreaking products and design philosophy.

He is a visionary who created some of the most iconic products of our time.

These 12 individuals have left a lasting impact on the world and inspired generations. They remind us that anything is possible if we dare dream.

