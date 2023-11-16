‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Trailer: 12-Year-Old Percy Goes to Camp Half-Blood

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast moves to Camp Half-Blood in the new trailer for the Disney+ series. Based on the book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell stars as the titular demigod.

Variety reports, “As the son of Poseidon, Percy must move to Camp Half-Blood, where demigod children receive protection and training to hone their unique skills. Percy is soon called to go on his first quest: He must find Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt with the help of his friends, a satyr named Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and fellow half-blood Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), daughter of Athena.”

The official description of Percy Jackson and the Olympians reads: “Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod, and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, if he'll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he’s destined to be.”

The series also stars Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullay, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, and Adam Copeland. Guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Toby Stephens, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Lance Reddick, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Author Rick Riordan Says TV Suits Percy Better Than Theatrical Movies

After the theatrical releases Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, author Rick Riordan became gun-shy about another adaptation. In an interview with Variety, Riordan said, “After the movie experience, I basically wrote off Hollywood for a long, long time. I really didn’t want to have anything to do with the film industry. There were many years of me saying, ‘I don’t want to engage. I don’t want to think about other adaptations. I’m done.’ But when it started to become clear that something was going to happen with me or without me, I had a long talk with Becky, my wife. We said, ‘Well, if something’s going to happen, it’s probably best to give it one more shot.’”

The Riordans became executive producers of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and insisted that it live on the small screen. “My feeling was always that television was the better format for Percy, because it allows us a larger canvas to tell more of the story,” said Riordan. “And to be more faithful to the source material, which is what the fans of the books really would love to see.”

The first two of six planned Percy Jackson and the Olympians episodes premiere December 20 on Disney+.