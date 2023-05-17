15 Examples of Perfect Casting in a Movie or TV Series

Do you ever feel like someone was born to play a role? A recent online discussion reviews some examples where an actor or actress absolutely nails their on-screen character.

1. Jeff Bridges as The Dude in Big Lebowski

One fan says it all: “Jeff Bridges is The Dude.”

Another agrees while quoting the movie. “He really brought the film together.”

2. Andre the Giant in The Princess Bride

It's only fitting a perfect movie has a perfect casting choice.

One fan comments, “So good, Andre's health was so bad during the making of the movie and was in so much pain it's amazing how he kept his humility and composure for the role. Serious good guy.”

3. J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man

“Agreed,” one user expressed, “There have been several Peter Parkers, a few Aunt Mays, a couple of Uncle Bens, and even two pairs of the Osbornes. But there is still only one JJJ.” Another person joked, “J.K. Simmons isn't cast as characters; characters are cast as J.K. Simmons.”

4. Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglorious Basterds

One person said, “Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglorious Basterds. It needed someone fluent in four languages and could fill a brilliant and evil role. That movie would not be the same without him.” While people discussed the opening scene, one person admitted, “My favorite opening scene in any movie, I think.”

5. Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in Back to the Future

One person said, “I can't imagine anyone else playing Doc Brown except Christopher Lloyd.” Another stated, “I know Christopher Lloyd is generally liked, but his career is underappreciated, especially across the eighties and nineties. Doc Brown, Uncle Fester, and Judge Doom were all iconic performances that would sit comfortably as the single highlight of a good actor's resume.”

6. Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys

“Whoever plays Homelander. That guy is so great as a villain. He makes me so nervous anytime he's on-screen with a character I like,” one user confessed. “Anthony Starr. Honestly one of the best actors I've seen in a decade. His facial expressions are next to none,” agreed another.

7. Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf in Lord Of The Rings

“That whole trilogy was perfectly cast—every role. Even Liv Tyler, who I hate in everything because of her overly breathy and campy theater style in every movie she's ever been in, works in that movie,” said one person. However, many disagreed with that sentiment regarding Liv Tyler but agreed that Sir Ian McKellen was the only one who could pull off the perfect Gandolf.

8. Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation

One person volunteered, “Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation.” Many people shared their favorite Ron Swanson quotes like, “I worry what you just heard was, give me a lot of bacon and eggs. Just bring me all the bacon and eggs you have. Wait. What I said was: give me all the bacon and eggs you have.”

9. Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery

“Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery, nobody else could touch that role,” expressed one user. Another admitted, “I can't think of any role in which she wasn't fantastic.” She did fantastic in American Horror Story.

Finally, a third commenter said, “That movie is fascinating. Bates took so much deserved credit for her role that people forgot James Caan's excellent Paul Sheldon performance and Richard Farnsworth's police officer Buster performance.”

10. R. Lee Ernery as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket

Fun fact; R. Lee Ernery wasn't originally supposed to be in the movie! One fan points out that “he was supposed to be a technical advisor until they saw him in drill instructor mode and cast him.”

Another mentions that director Stanley Kubrick was impressed with Enery's creative use of profanity.

11. Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family

“Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams,” one user shared, “Every single person in both Addams Family movies is perfectly cast.” Another stated, “This is the one. She nailed the role and had great line delivery too. ‘I'll be the victim!', All your life.”

12. Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones

“Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones,” stated one user. Another argued, “99% of castings done in that show were magnificent.” “GoT had a lot of great actors, but I'm with you, Charles Dance killed Tywin, and anyone else in a scene didn't compare. With the possible exception of those scenes with young Aria at Harrenhall and a scene or two with Tyrion.”

13. James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos

One Redditor said, “They couldn't have gone for a better casting. Gandolfini nailed the portrayal of Tony Soprano. And what a phenomenal show, oof Madonne!” Another confessed, “As an Italian-American, Gandolfini (and the whole crew, really) did a stunning job on The Sopranos.”

14. Christian Bale in American Psycho

Bale's commitment to his roles in movies has become well-known in recent years. Rumors about Bale during filming have become infamous online.

One fan says, “I read somewhere that when they filmed the business card scene, his costars noticed that he broke into a sweat at the same time on every take.”

15. Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man

Fans often joke that instead of playing Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. is playing himself in Iron Man.

One comic fan sheds some light that explains how well of a job Downey Jr. did as Stark, saying “If you read the comics, RDJ is nothing like Tony Stark. He did such a good job in the movies that Tony Stark now is RDJ.”

A thread inspired this post.

