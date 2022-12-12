Another Mr. Darcy: 22 Period Pieces That Did It Well

I can never have enough period pieces. There is just something about swishing gowns, glittering balls, and handsome, brooding men in cravats that draws me in. But, as the recent Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion proves, not all period pieces are made the same. This means we are often forced to rummage through piles of average, at best, pieces to find that one that takes our collective breaths away.

Thankfully, gentle reader, I am here to end your misery. Below is a list of some of the best dramas, romances, and adventure tales set in the Regency, Victorian, and Georgian eras:

Regency – Pride and Prejudice

As an avid Austen fan, I am not easily satisfied by adaptations. But, if there is one Austen adaptation with which I have never found a single fault, it is BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The cast was carefully chosen, and the attention to detail — from the costumes, the furniture, and the decorations — was exquisite.

Romance and Regency

But what indeed took my breath away was watching Colin Firth as the handsome, enigmatic, and somehow still adorably charming Mr. Darcy. Jennifer Ehle’s performance as Elizabeth is effortless, making me feel as if I was genuinely watching darcy and the lovely Elizabeth fall in love, slowly but all at once, in front of my very eyes. So, if you’re a fan of romance and regency, this is a must-watch.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

Bridgerton

If BBC’s Pride and Prejudice is a subtle, romantic waltz, Bridgerton is about unadulterated steaminess. It carries all the melodrama of a salacious gossip mag, not unlike the one the character of Lady Whistledown pens in the show. It swaps authenticity for extravagance and splendor. The array of beautiful characters also helps bring up the beauty quotient.

Steaminess and Drama

The overall plot has been blamed for being a little superficial, but boy, is it still fun to watch all the drama unfold. I also enjoyed that, for all its steaminess, Bridgerton is still a story (or stories) of love, no matter how many scandals one must go through to fully realize it.

Little Dorrit

Based on a novel by Charles Dickens, this 2008 mini-series is about a young girl, Amy Dorrit, who struggles to make ends meet for her family while taking care of her father, who is in a debtors’ prison. Again, this is a series that is known for its attention to detail.

So Realistic

Everything looks realistic, the scenery is picturesque, and the costumes look authentic even at their most lavish. But perhaps what truly takes the cake with this drama is the splendid acting of all the characters, especially the protagonists, and the time it takes to slowly build the mystery and the romance.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

Emma

Another one of BBC’s Jane Austen adaptations, Emma is the story of a rich, young girl who enjoys a perfectly privileged life with her father. She is beautiful, accomplished, and intelligent. But her privilege often clouds her wisdom, making her make impulsive decisions, spin odd fantasies, and generally unable to just read the room. Emma is also obsessed with matchmaking, believing she is a great matchmaker, and consequently and relentlessly tries to force couples she approves of together.

Very Believable Emma

In this adaptation, Ramola Garai makes for a very believable Emma, in all her folly, fickleness, and determination. Johnny Lee Miller makes for an outstanding Mr. Knightley. He is wise but appropriately indulgent towards Emma’s little tricks, making their on-screen chemistry very believable. Overall, considering the details, the breathtaking scenery, the well-shot scenes, and Michal Gambon’s phenomenal acting that time and again added poignancy to the series, this is hands down my favorite adaptation of Emma.

Mansfield Park

This is a bit of a dark horse for several reasons. While this claims to be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, it is only loosely based on the book. This is especially true when it comes to its dealings with the characters. Mischief and sensuousness are the words HBO chose to describe the women in this show. Mansfield Park’s women, especially the protagonist — Fanny Price — are known for being virtuous to a fault. HBO’s Fanny is sly, slightly wicked, and sensuous.

Charming and Flirtatious Men

The men are charming and flirtatious, and, in the end, it becomes a game of wooing and tiptoeing around scandal. It is also far more comical than Austen may have ever intended the narrative to be. So, is it a true adaptation? Nope. Does it still make for a fun watch? Yep.

Sense and Sensibility

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s (yes, another one!) Sense and Sensibility boasts of a star-studded cast. We have the young and charming Mr. Hugh Grant playing Edward Ferrars, the unspeakably talented Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood, and Kate Winslet, for who adjectives fall short, playing a youthful Miss Marianne Dashwood. But perhaps the subtle maturity of Colonel Brandon’s character, brought to life by no other than Alan Rickman himself, took the cake for me.

Beautiful Scenes

Directed by Ang Lee and adapted by co-star Emma Thompson, this 1995 movie skillfully tells the tale of the young Dashwood daughters, whose marriage prospects look grim after the sudden demise of their father. The scenes are beautifully shot, the characters wonderfully explored, and, if it is a slow burn you like, Sense and Sensibility will offer you platterfuls of it. Honestly, this one was a delight to watch from start to finish.

Bright Star

Pining, poetry, and pain — that’s what this movie is about. Nothing more, not much less. But, being as big a Keats fangirl as I am, I could not quite resist it. This movie tells the story of Fanny Brawne and the posthumously famous romantic poet John Keats. It traces the events of the three years as the two fall in love, unaware that Keats is nearing the end of his life.

Beautiful Words

The film’s plot develops almost excruciatingly slowly, but the beautiful words of the poet litter every available moment, which leaves little space for boredom. I knew their relationship was doomed from the start, and no amount of pining and passion between the two could distract me from it. So, for me, the movie is one of slow heartbreak, like watching the sunset over a beautiful city that you know you must leave behind.

Victorian – North & South

If I have ever loved a period piece almost as much as I have adored BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, it is the 2004 retelling of Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel of the same name. Words honestly fall short when it comes to describing this mini-series. It has everything — drama, heartbreak, pining, and romance. I am a sucker for the enemies-to-lovers trope, and god, does North & South do it well.

Echoes of Pride and Prejudice

Set in the heart of the industrial revolution, it features the brooding, dark, and gorgeous Mr. Thornton as the male lead (played by Richard Armitage). Opposite him, we have the fierce and empathetic female lead — Margaret Hale (Daniela Denby-Ashe). It is reminiscent of Pride and Prejudice in a way. Thornton is pride, and the female protagonist is prejudiced against the north and what Thornton stands for.

She is romance, and he is modernization. She is poetry and the delicate flower of the South, whereas he is grim, gritty, and mysterious. Also, if you are a fan of slow-burn, North & South will hand you oodles of it.

The Innocents

Only sometimes do we encounter an adaptation that is said to surpass the book in quality. But this 1961 psychological thriller may just have achieved the impossible.

A Constant Sense of Unease

Based on a novel by Henry James, the movie stars the brilliant Deborah Kerr as the governess convinced that the two children in her care are possessed by something sinister. The cinematography echoes the darkness in her mind, giving rise to formless shadows and leaving one with a constant sense of unease.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Based on a play by Oscar Wilde, this 1952 movie, directed by Anthony Asquith, makes for a nice summertime light watch. The main narrative is a comedy of errors, with questions of identity central to the theme.

Utter Chaos

The tale follows a young man who discovers that his friend has a fictional brother and decides to pose as the latter, only to get caught up in utter chaos. The narrative is fun without being frivolous.

The cast is impeccably chosen (especially Joan Greenwood, who plays Gwendoline. That woman has my entire heart).

The scenery — in all its pastel glory — is gorgeous, to say the least. If you are a fan of well-spun dramas set in the Victorian era, this definitely will make for a great watch.

The Brides of Dracula

Vampire movies have come a long way from their gothic, campy origins. But does that make the classics any less fun to revisit? No, sir. This 1960 tale of Dracula is a horror film only in name. Yet, despite its astoundingly small budget, it makes for more than just an exciting watch.

Top Notch Design

The lighting is exquisite. The design is top-notch (for its time and considering the budget limits). And it carries all the melodrama of the gothic pulpy penny dreadfuls of yore.

Great Expectations

Written by none other than Charles Dickens, this tale of dashed hopes and near despair was adapted for the screen by David Lean and Ronald Neame. Of course, the 1946 movie did not mark the first or the last time Dicken’s exquisite novel was adapted for the screen. But boy, did this one do it well.

A Romantic Adventure

The story is a romantic adventure that follows the young and gullible boy — Pip — on his journey from rags to riches, only to discover that things may not always be what they seem. The dialogues and the plotline — Dickensian as they are — are a joy to witness. The acting, especially that of the jilted, macabre Miss Havisham, is top-notch.

Honestly, whether you’ve read the book or not, you will walk away from this one feeling like you witnessed a timeless masterpiece, one that should be on your radar, especially if you are a sucker for tales set in the Victorian era.

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

People’s fascination with the broody, mysterious detective has never known any bounds. And thus, adaptations, modernizations, and reinterpretations of his tales are inevitably common. But, I daresay that Billy Wilder’s ‘reinterpretation,’ while somewhat overlooked, is far superior to most Sherlock Holmes-related media that exists today.

For example, Robert Stephens plays Holmes perfectly, portraying the great detective’s broodiness, odd humor, and impetuous, albeit highly mysterious, nature perfectly on screen. As the lively, goofy, and exceedingly witty Watson, Colin Blakely is the perfect foil to Holmes’ aloofness.

Atypical Story With Brilliant Casting

The story itself is atypical, following the case of a missing husband, naval experiments, murderous monks, and, at one point, even the Loch Ness monster. The film even has an original score, and that, along with the brilliant casting, costume design, and atmospheric setting, gives the movie an air of strange melancholy and intimacy.

The Age of Innocence

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this 1993 movie is an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. It tells the story of Newland Archer, a young man who lives by all of high society’s rules until he meets a woman who makes him question his ideals and those that society holds dear. Like many before and after him, he wonders if a life without love is truly worth living and if love is enough to take on the world, leaving everything one holds dear far behind.

Beautiful Portrayal of High Society Opulence

The movie is set in 19th-century New York. It beautifully portrays the opulence of high society — with operas, balls, and garden parties punctuating every new sequence. It also questions the superficiality, the restrictive nature that makes outcasts out of opinionated women and scandals out of love stories.

Lady Macbeth

Directed by William Oldroyd, this 2016 movie is an adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District. It is set in lush, rural England, with all its rolling vales and misty pathways, of the 19th century. In essence, it is a story of scandal and eventual murder. It begins when a young girl, Katherine, played by Florence Pugh, is sold into marriage, only for her to fall for a young estate worker and succumb to desire.

Masterfully Told Movie

The movie is masterfully told, with Florence Pugh portraying the tungsten-hearted Katherine. It also offers a brilliant account of the ideas of race, gender, and class that characterized the century. The bleak beauty of the rural values and the general aesthetic that seems devoid of any warmth echo the coldness of the loveless family-life Katherine is forced into. All in all, a masterpiece and a must-watch for lovers of the Victorian era.

The Elephant Man

This 1980 David Lynch movie is as heartrending as it is uncomfortable. Set in Victorian London, it tells the heartbreaking story of Merrick (played by John Hurt) — who is treated as a freak and a curiosity because of his facial disfigurations. Although he is ‘rescued’ from the hands of his brutish master, who treated him as a circus freak, Merrick still exists on the edges of society.

A Commentary and a Question

The Elephant Man, for me, is a commentary and a question. Set in a bleak, commercialized London, it asks us who the actual animals, real monsters are — the kind disfigured Merrick or the ones who cannot treat him as anything other than a spectacle at best and a freak at worst.

Georgian – Amadeus

If there is one usual suspect on this list, it is probably Amadeus, considering it has no fewer than 8 Oscars to boast of. Directed by Milos Forman, this movie is a fictionalized retelling of the life, losses, and madness of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It is told through the eyes of Antonio Salieri, who believes Mozart, despite being crooked, is beloved by God. This belief drives him to jealousy, madness, and eventual ruin.

Grand and Near Ethereal Music

Masterfully told and punctuated by grand and near-ethereal music, Amadeus is aesthetically bewitching and a must-watch for lovers of period pieces and classical music enthusiasts.

The Duchess

This movie is not as universally well-received as I would have personally liked it to be. Yet I feel the 2008 movie deserves its place on this list, considering Kiera Knightley’s performance as the Duchess of Devonshire alone. That is if you ignore its multiple award nominations, one Bafta, and an Oscar. Perhaps the splendor, the opulence — the sheer art of it all — deserves first mention here. Because, in that and more, the movie went all in.

A Delightful First Watch

Kiera Knightley took center stage in this movie about the 18th-century Duchess Georgiana, who was both envied and revered for her superbly complicated but immensely entertaining political and personal life. Ralph Fiennes’ acting is impeccable, as usual. Overall, this movie makes for a delightful first watch, the art and aesthetic making it a visual treat, while the superior performances of its leading actors add the final cherry on top.

The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders

Dominic Minghella created this 1996 mini-series, telling the gritty, heartbreaking story of Moll Flanders — who wishes for a happy domestic life by hook or crook. Fate, unfortunately, has other plans for her, and instead of the domestic bliss she craves, she keeps getting dragged into a life of crime.

Realistic Depictions of Grime and Grit

Alex Kingston’s acting as the iron-hearted Moll Flanders is impeccable. The series also doesn’t shy away from realistic depictions of the grime and grit of her situation. In the end, despite the steamiest sex scenes, this series refuses to remain just another bodice-ripper, and it has a BAFTA and multiple award nominations to prove it.

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Directed by Neil Jordan, this 1994 movie tells the life (and after-life) story of a vampire. The story is of epic proportions and doesn’t shy away from depictions of blood and gore. It is told through the eyes of the vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac, who once fell for the call of immortality and has lived a life of betrayal, bloodlust, and utter loneliness since.

An Enjoyable Watch

Brad Pitt’s acting as the wretched if determined Louis is captivating. As the cruel and charming Lestat de Lioncourt, Tom Cruise is appropriately goosebump-inducing. Kirsten Dunst, as the eternally fair child Claudia, is equally captivating. This tale of opulence, gore, drama, and distress makes for an enjoyable watch.

A Respectable Trade

This criminally-underrated 1998 mini-series tells the dramatic and devastating story of two lovers separated by race, class and twisted societal ideas of morality. Set in 18th-century Bristol, Frances Scott (played by the dauntless Emma Fielding) marries Josiah Cole (Warren Clarke), a merchant specializing in rum, sugar, and the slave trade. Disaster ensues when, bored of her prim and proper life and boorish, uneducated husband, Frances falls for the charming and educated Yoruban slave, Mehuru (Ariyon Bakare).

A Love That Can Never Be

A masterfully spun tale, the movie explores questions of identity, freedom, and a love that can never be.

That Hamilton Woman

Directed by Alexander Korda, this 1941 movie features Vivien Leigh of Gone With The Wind fame as the vivacious young Emma. The story begins when Emma, now old and frail, gets caught stealing and thrown into prison. There she recounts the story of days gone by, of life once youthful and glittering with the promise of a great romance.

The Charm of Opulent Life in High Society

Once married to the old widower Sir William Hamilton, Emma speaks of the charm of an opulent life in high society. But it all comes to a standstill with the arrival of the battle-worn and rugged Lord Nelson. The two are irrevocably drawn to each other, their passions burning bright, ignoring chances of scandal and ruin.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.