Just Over the Rockies: The Best States for Personal Trainers

If you want to be a personal trainer, certain states will offer you a better chance at success than others. You may be surprised to learn that the top three states are all located within the Rocky Mountain region.

The Rocky Mountains offer stunning scenery and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, which could be a draw for people looking to hire a personal trainer. The states of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana all have relatively small populations, which means fewer trainers are competing for clients.

So if you’re looking to start your career as a personal trainer, the Rocky Mountain region may be the best place to do it.

A recent study by health and fitness experts, Barbend, analyzed occupational profiles from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics ​​based on job opportunities in every state, the average salary of a personal trainer, and how it compares to the average salary of that state.

Whether you’re looking for a personal trainer, starting your career, or relocating for new opportunities, you’ll find an overview of Barbend’s findings on which states are the best for personal trainers.

Top 3 States For Personal Trainers

Montana

Montana is known for its picturesque scenery and outdoor recreation opportunities. So it’s no wonder that the state is also home to some of the fittest people in the country. Montana’s state population is around 1.1 million, and of that population, about 1,500 residents are personal trainers.

Montana has the highest employment rate for personal trainers in the United States. For every 1,000 jobs, 3.1 people are employed as personal trainers.

Colorado

When you think of Colorado, the stunning Rocky Mountains often come to mind. There are endless opportunities to get outside and enjoy the hiking and biking trails at popular National Parks or hit the slopes at one of the many popular ski resorts in the state.

Residents need to be in shape to hike the tallest dune in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park, so it is not surprising that Colorado has the second-highest personal trainer employment rate in the United States. For every 1,000 jobs in the state, 2.7 people are personal trainers.

Washington

Washington is a close third with 2.3 personal trainers out of every 1,000 jobs. Washington is a diverse state with plenty to offer residents and tourists. The Cascade mountain range and the Rocky Mountains run through the state providing ample opportunity to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty. The state is home to popular outdoor recreation areas like Mount Rainier National Park and North Cascades National Park.

Salary Rates

Although the number of personal trainers by population in Montana and Colorado outnumbers Washington, Washington had the highest average salary at $52,800. That’s over $13,000 more than the average salary of personal trainers in Montana.

The only state in the U.S. where personal trainers earn more on average than the state average salary is Vermont. Vermont’s median personal trainer salary is $58,780, and the state average is $54,860. Personal trainers earned a lower average salary than the state average in every other state.

“Personal training is an incredibly rewarding career, and personal trainers are integral to the health and fitness of society. This is reflected in the high demand for personal trainers in most states, although the study did show that it is an undervalued profession. We hope the findings can be used as an important tool for personal trainers to discover where they are most likely to find employment and where the highest salaries can be earned,” said a spokesperson for Barbend.

Image Credit: Shutterstock