The US is home to many pet-friendly hotels that welcome your furry friend with open arms. There are a variety of pet-friendly hotels to choose from, whether you are looking for a luxurious resort or a more affordable option.
This blog post will discuss some of the best pet-friendly hotels in the country and what makes them unique. We'll also provide tips on finding pet-friendly hotels wherever you are traveling. This will be a tell-all and power post-ride; you can then pack your bags and bring your furry friend along on your next vacation!
How To Find Pet-Friendly Hotels Wherever You Are Traveling
Traveling with pets can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to be. With a bit of planning, you can find pet-friendly hotels wherever you go.
The first step is to do a bit of research. While our list above may not be exhaustive enough for pet-friendly hotels in all the cities in each U.S state, you can use websites like BringFido, Petswelcome, or TripAdvisor to find hotels that welcome pets.
Once you've found a few options, give the hotels a call to double-check their pet policies. Some hotels may charge pet fees, so be sure to ask about that. Then book your room and enjoy your vacation with your furry friend by your side.
Pet-friendly Hotels in Each State of the United States
Pet-friendly hotels offer a variety of services for pet owners. For example, they offer unique pet-friendly amenities such as pet-friendly rooms, dog parks, and pet spas in some states. Other pet-friendly hotels may offer discounts or package deals for pet owners.
Here are some of the best pet-friendly hotels in each state of the United States include:
- Alabama: The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa in Mobile offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and a pet menu.
- Alaska: The Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and a pet spa.
- Arizona: The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park allows pets in their rooms and suites. They also have a dog park and pet spa.
- Arkansas: The Capital Hotel in Little Rock offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- California: The Beverly Hills Hotel offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a pet spa, and a pet menu.
- Colorado: The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Connecticut: The Delamar Greenwich Harbor in Greenwich offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and a pet menu.
- Delaware: The Hotel du Pont in Wilmington offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Florida: The Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and a pet spa.
- Georgia: The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead in Atlanta offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Hawaii: The Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa in Maui offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and a pet spa.
- Idaho: The Coeur d'Alene Resort offers pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Illinois: The Drake Hotel in Chicago offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Indiana: The Omni Severin Hotel in Indianapolis offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and pet spa services.
- Iowa: The Hotel Kirkwood in Iowa City offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Kansas: The InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza in Kansas City offers pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Kentucky: The Brown Hotel in Louisville offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Louisiana: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New Orleans, offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and pet spa services.
- Maine: The Portland Harbor Hotel in Portland offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Maryland: The Four seasons Baltimore in Baltimore offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Massachusetts: The Lenox Hotel in Boston offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and pet spa services.
- Michigan: The Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Minnesota: The Hotel Minneapolis, Autograph Collection in Minneapolis offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Mississippi: The Fairmont New Orleans in New Orleans offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Missouri: The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and pet spa services.
- Montana: The Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Nebraska: The Magnolia Hotel Omaha Downtown in Omaha offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Nevada: The Wynn in Las Vegas offers pet-friendly rooms and suites, a dog park, and a pet menu.
- New Hampshire: The Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield offers pet-friendly accommodations with pet beds and bowls, pet-sitting services, and discounts for local dog parks.
- New Jersey: The Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- New Mexico: The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town in Albuquerque offer pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- New York: The Waldorf Astoria New York in New York City offers pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and pet spa services.
- North Carolina: The Omni Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- North Dakota: The Hilton Garden Inn Fargo offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Ohio: The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland has pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Oklahoma: The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a doggy menu at the hotel restaurant, and maps of nearby dog-friendly parks.
- Oregon: The Kimpton Hotel Vintage in Portland offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and pet spa services.
- Pennsylvania: If you're traveling to Philadelphia with your pet, the Rittenhouse Philadelphia hotel is a great option. They offer pet-friendly rooms and come with amenities like pet beds and bowls and a pet concierge who can help you find places to take your dog for a walk. Plus, they offer discounts at local dog parks!
- Rhode Island: The Providence Biltmore Curio Collection by Hilton offers pet-friendly rooms. That means that your pet can stay with you in the room. The hotel also provides special amenities for pets, such as pet beds and bowls. In addition, the hotel offers discounts for local dog parks.
- South Carolina: The Restoration on King in Charleston offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- South Dakota: The Hilton Garden Inn Downtown in Sioux Falls offers rooms for guests with pets. These rooms come with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Tennessee: The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville offers pet-friendly rooms; this means that the hotel has special beds and bowls for pets and a concierge who helps take care of pets, and discounted rates for local dog parks.
- Texas: The Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, provides pet-friendly rooms with facilities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and pet spa treatments.
- Utah: At the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and pet spa treatments are available.
- Vermont: The Essex Resort & Spa in Essex offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Virginia: The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond offers pet-friendly rooms; you can bring your pet with you when you stay there. In addition, the hotel provides amenities such as pet beds and bowls, and it also offers discounts for local dog parks.
- Washington: The Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, Westin Heavenly Dog Beds for dogs weighing up to 80 pounds, and maps of nearby dog-friendly parks.
- West Virginia: The Clarion Hotel Morgan in Berkeley Springs offers pet-friendly rooms with amenities such as pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Wisconsin: The Hilton Milwaukee City Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has pet-friendly rooms with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and discounts for local dog parks.
- Wyoming: The rustic yet opulent Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson Hole offers pet-friendly accommodation with pet beds and bowls, a pet concierge, and local dog park discounts.
Pet Travel Checklist
No matter where you're going, it's important to be prepared if you're bringing your pet along for the ride. We've put together this handy pet travel checklist to help make sure you have everything you need for a safe trip.
Some hotels may have weight or breed restrictions, so it's important to do your research in advance. Once you've found a pet-friendly hotel that meets your needs, call ahead and reserve a room. Next, pack all of the travel essentials for you and your pet, including
Travel Checklist For Your Pet
- Food.
- Water.
- Collapsible Travel Bowls.
- Leash.
- Waste bags.
- Comforting Blanket.
- Any medications.
- If your pet is not used to traveling, it is also a good idea to bring along a favorite toy or blanket for them to snuggle with.
- Finally, don't forget your pet documents! You'll need proof of vaccinations and ID for your pet and your ID.
- Most airlines also require a health certificate from a licensed veterinarian dated within ten days of travel.
- Pet Bed.
- Pee Pad.
- TSA Approved Pet Carrier.
- Dog Backpack.
Travel Checklist For You
- First Aid Kit: If you're traveling in a car, you may already have a first-aid kit for human injuries. You should also keep one on hand if you're traveling with pets because their unique requirements call for them to be cared for differently.
- Extra Sticky Lint Roller: Pet hair, pet hair, pet hair! No matter how much you vacuum and sweep before you leave, your pet will still manage to leave a trail of hair behind. So be prepared with an extra sticky lint roller to help keep pet hair under control while you travel.
- BPA-Free Water bottle: For you and your pet.
- Pet Wipes: Pre-moistened wipes are convenient and ideal for cleaning up any mess. When you travel with pets, you can always expect a few stains!
- Pet Odor Eliminator: If you bring a good pet odor remover, you'll be relieved.
By following this pet travel checklist, you can be sure that you and your furry friend will have a safe and exciting travel experience.
Final Thoughts on Pet-friendly Hotels
There you have it! So whether you're looking for a luxurious resort or a more affordable option, we hope this list has helped you find the perfect pet-friendly hotel for your next trip.
Remember always to check ahead and make sure that your hotel of choice is okay with pets, as policies can change. As long as you're prepared with our handy pet travel checklist, you and your furry friend will have a fantastic vacation together.
