Make Your Pet’s Holiday Dreams Come True with These Gift Ideas!

Pet owners in the U.S. spent a whopping $123.6 billion on their pets in 2021. That's according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), and they say pet owners will be spending more in 2022

The holiday season is upon us, and the American Pet Products Association is here to help pet owners make their furry friends' dreams come true.

The APPA has put together a list of the top 50 gifts for pets this year. These presents include everything from clothes and toys to food and treats. So if you're looking for the perfect gift for your pet, here are the top choices to spoil your pet rotten this holiday season!

Interactive Toys

Interactive toys are a great way to keep your pet occupied during the holiday season. While your cat might not be interested in a tug-of-war toy, most dogs love a good game of tug. And plenty of tug toys are on the market designed specifically for interactive playtime with your pet.

Not only are there touch chews that will dispense treats to your pup as they play, but interactive bowls and dispensers will also help keep them hydrated! You can reward their good behavior with these treats.

Seasonal Walking Products

With the colder months coming, you'll want to make sure your pet stays warm and safe while out on walks. Look for items like sweaters, coats, leashes, dog backpacks, and boots that will keep your pet comfortable during winter outings.

Various seasonal walking products are available to keep pets of all shapes and sizes cozy during their outings. There's something for every pet, and your furry friend will thank you for it.

Beds and Blankets

Every pet parent would want their pets to be comfortable at home. So as the temperature drops, treat them to a cozy bed or blanket to keep them warm during winter nights. Some of the best pet beds are made with memory foam, which contours to their body and provides support for their joints.

If your dog is starting to age, an orthopedic bed may be a great option to help with any arthritis or pain they might be feeling. For cats, a heated cat bed is always a hit, and you can find self-warming beds that don't require any additional electricity.

Treats and Chews

According to Packaged Facts, a market research firm, treats and chews are superstars in the gold-plated pet industry, growing faster than the overall pet industry in 2020 and 2021. Over the past year, as people forcibly spent more time at home, the demand for pet treats skyrocketed as people looked for ways to pamper their furry friends.

The holidays are a great time to bake treats for your furry friends. There are also plenty of store-bought chews and treats that your pet will love. Look for natural, high-quality treats and chews that will give your pet the nutrition they need while indulging their cravings.

Dog Owner Accessories

The Global Pet Accessories market size was $19.6 billion in 2021. According to Market Research company Absolute Reports, it will grow to $32.3 billion by 2028 for a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

According to the research, the most purchased pet accessories are split across toys; housing, feeding & bedding; collars & leashes.

Responsible pet parents prepare their pets for anything with the right dog owner accessories. Dog owners can look for items like a pet gate, grooming tools, and first aid kits. A pet gate can be invaluable when it comes to keeping your pet safe and out of trouble.

Grooming tools like nail clippers and brushes will keep your pet looking its best. And a first aid kit is a must-have in case of an emergency. With the right accessories, you can ensure your pet is happy, safe, and taken care of during this holiday season.

Smart Tech Products

This holiday season is the perfect time to upgrade your pet's care with Smart Tech Products to keep your pet safe and healthy. However, not only should you buy products that improve only your pet's life but also those that benefit you and your pet.

Most of the pet tech gadgets are catered solely to benefiting your animal. However, with Americans spending an average of $1,836 a year on pets alone, you might be hesitant to repurchase a pet toy that only benefits your animal if it breaks.

A product that improves your relationship with your pet will have more value to you than one that doesn't, meaning you're also more likely to replace it if it breaks. Teaching your pet to speak English with a special device on their collar that allows dogs to communicate with humans is one example of such a product.

These emerging and unique pet tech products enhance interaction with your pet. Smart home technology, like GPS trackers, can also help keep your pet safe and healthy when you're away.

Holiday Plush Toys

Holiday-themed plush toys are a fun and festive way to let your pet know that you're thinking of them this holiday season. Plus, they're sure to get plenty of use from their new holiday toy during all holiday parties and family gatherings. Holiday plush toys come in various shapes, colors, and sizes to fit any pet's preferences.

Look for holiday-themed designs that will give your pet something fun to play with during the holiday season.

The holidays are a great time to show your pets how much you care. With these gift ideas recommended by the American Pet Products Association, you can make your pet's holiday dreams come true.

