Pet Sitting Checklist: How To Ensure Your Pet Is in Good Hands For The Holidays

Leaving a beloved pet behind—whether for a few hours or while on vacation—is something many pet parents must face during their lifetime. In the care of a pet sitter, it’s essential to ensure that they know what to do in the case of an emergency and when vet care may be needed.

That’s where Fursure comes in—creating a Pet Sitter checklist, an insurance marketplace, and launching a first-of-its-kind pet debit card to pay veterinary bills.

After facing a health crisis with her cat Simba while a college student, CEO and Co-Founder Catherine Dennig had to make a heartbreaking decision to let her pet go when the $12,000 cost of treatment was simply more than she could bear. It was this experience that led to the creation of Fursure.

“We are motivated every day knowing we can help prevent pet parents from being in the same devastating situation by empowering them with the knowledge and resources they need to make smart financial decisions,” says Dennig.

Since launching in 2020, Fursure has attracted over 60,000 pet parents across all 50 states. The Fursure Card is growing rapidly and currently supporting more than 2,300 checking accounts since launching in April of this year. They have one mission: to help the millions of pet parents around the United States take the very best care of their furry friends.

Fursure’s Pet Sitter Checklist

As travel picked up full force post-pandemic, Dennig and her team discovered that airlines and hotels were making it more difficult and costly to travel with pets. They started thinking about the thousands of pets being left in the hand of caretakers (it is estimated there are 185 million pets in America) and what critical items pets sitters needed to know. That’s how their Pet Sitters Checklist was born.

Make sure your pet’s insurance policy information is readily available. Most importantly: the insurance company name and the pet’s policy number. Know how bill payments are handled. This is very important. Some policies will pay the vet in full or up to a certain point. But some will make you pay out of pocket and reimburse you later — not ideal for your pet sitter. You can always leave cash for emergencies or consider getting Fursure’s Debit Card. Add money to your account so your sitter has it handy in an emergency, and there’s no question about who’s paying the bill. Leave your veterinary clinic’s name, location, and phone number along with your preferred vet’s name. Leave information for the nearest Vet ER. A list of local emergency contacts (friends or family who live close to your pet sitter or boarding facility) and a list of people who can reach you, the pet parent. It’s important to give more than your cell number. Include a landline, the number of someone you’re traveling with, etc. Give authorization to someone you trust to make decisions on your behalf. Don’t waste precious time.

Pet Insurance Marketplace

In addition to the Checklist, Fursure.com was originally launched as a pet insurance marketplace, a free resource that helps pet parents find the right policy for their household across all the leading providers.

“We make finding the right pet insurance policy easy and stress-free,” says Dennig. “We modernized the buying process and helped thousands of pet parents save time and money and have equipped them with the confidence knowing they are protecting their whole family.”

So how does it work? Fursure starts by explaining everything one needs to know about pet insurance – i.e., what is and isn’t covered, what various terms mean, how providers compare, and what factors are important when buying a plan. From there, they will offer personalized recommendations and guidance on the best policy for each customer and situation.

“From the start, we make sure you know how much you will be paying your provider for your coverage, help you obtain your policy, and offer an end-to-end solution for policy management and renewals,” says Dennig. “And, the best part – it’s completely free for pet parents to use,” says Dennig.

Pet Debit Card

The Fursure Card, the newest offering from the company, which launched in April 2022, is the first debit card that rewards pet parents for the care they give to their pets. With the card, customers earn 5X points for every $1 spent on pet items. In addition, 1x points are earned for other purchases like groceries, restaurants, travel, and other things.

All points earned with the Fursure Card are redeemable towards all veterinary care – from basic check-ups & teeth cleanings to major accidents & illnesses. In addition, customers can take their pets for a vet visit and pay the bill with the card, instantly redeeming their points towards that transaction.

Requirements to apply for a debit card are: 18 years or older, reside in the US, and have a physical address, Social Security Number, or Tax ID number. The Fursure Card is FDIC insured for up to $250,000, has no annual fees, and unlike a credit card, such as CareCredit, no credit check is required to apply.

“Our mission at Fursure is to ensure that all pets get access to the care they need, without it becoming a financial decision,” says Dennig. “We are rewarding and empowering pet parents across the US to financially prepare for veterinary costs with the launch of our Fursure Card.”

Giving Back

Dennig also notes how many animal rescue organizations face the need to cover the cost of veterinary bills and support this community through their Vet & Rescue Partnership Program. They donate to partner vets and rescues for new customer referrals, which can then be used for their veterinary expense needs.

“We are here to support any and all programs that dedicate their time to saving animal lives every day,” she says on Medium.com.

As more Americans travel again or find the need for daily pet care, ensuring their pets are taken care of and ready in the case of an emergency is important. Creating a pet-sitting checklist and having an insurance plan in place will go a long way in ensuring your furry family members are emergency ready. Obtaining a debit card specifically for veterinary bills will also ensure that cost never becomes a factor in caring for a furry family member. Travel away with peace of mind for Fido or Fifi.

