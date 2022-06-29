At 28, This Is Pete Davidson’s Real Net Worth

It only took Wild ‘N Out for everyone to figure out one of the wildest comedians who got wrapped up in the show.

Well, Peter Michael Davidson may have made a name for himself as one of the youngest and most successful comedians on this planet; however, much more than this, he also intends to make a name in space. Good enough, this isn't the only thing the stand-up comedian is known for.

Born on 16th November in Staten Island, New York, to a New York City firefighter father and a nurse, Amy Waters Davidson, Pete Davidson attended St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School.

That notwithstanding, he graduated from Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, where his mother worked as a nurse. Then, of course, he got admitted into St Francis College but decided to drop out after one semester to pursue comedy.

Doesn't it make you wonder how most people who had their backs to the wall return, hit the globe, ricochet wildly, and not get held down by gravity? Who would have believed that the little boy who lost his dad at seven and suffered terrible traumas could hit so big?

And the best part is, it was announced, on Monday, 14th March, that our golden prince would be among the six-member crew flying out of the planet on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin for the 20th launch of the rocket on 23rd March 2022. Sweet, huh?

Pete Davidson Romantic Relationships

Pete Davidson certainly makes the rounds! The boy from Staten Island has dated his fair shares of celebrities, including being engaged to Ariana Grande. His other high-profile relationships include Bridgerton's Pheobe Dynevor and, most recently, Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson's Net Worth

Pete Davidson makes blinding millions from each show, movie, and music, earning from $15,000 to $25,000 per episode and a cast member of the SNL (Saturday Night Live), which he began in 2014.

Add up the cool cash he made during his full tour for Pete Davidson's SMD in 2016, and I'm sure you're thinking what I'm thinking.

Throwback to 2018, Pete Davidson got $315,000 annually from just SNL. He was on a net worth of $2 million, and yes, I am informing you that Pete Davidson's net worth is now at a crazy $8 million.

Obviously, by 2030 his net worth would have increased, you know, like cryptocurrency.

Pete Davidson Career

As we all know, Pete Davidson has made a name in several spheres of entertainment; from acting to music, playing film producer, amazing stand-up comedian, and recently or soon, Astronaut.

Pete Davidson's most popular movies include What Men Want, The Jesus Rolls, The Dirt, and many more. The young dude who debuted on Gotham Comedy Live now lives a celebrity lifestyle. As a stand-up comedian, he focuses on observational comedy, sketch comedy, black comedy, insult comedy, and surreal humor.

From a boy dared by his friends who knew about his passion for comedy at age sixteen to mount and own the stage; to a boy who pulled off the hairs on his head and became bald out of the horrifying trauma that he passed through; to a boy who found solace in Kid Cudi's music; to a successful semi-astronaut.

Oh yeah, it only takes a cool dude making some cash to become a crew member ready to fly 35 miles off the earth's surface. Call it resilience or whatever, but Pete rolls with the big boys, and he's a big boy himself.

