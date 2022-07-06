Remember PewDiePie? This is How He Now Became A Millionaire

PewDiePie is one of the most successful, popular and wealthiest YouTubers in the world. As of 2022, PewDiePie's total net worth is estimated at 40 million dollars. Given PewDiePie's incredible success online, I thought it would be worthwhile to write a post on the net worth of this popular YouTuber and Vlogger. I will detail how he got started, how he can make so much money, where he is now, and what lessons we can learn from his path to wealth!

PewDiePie Net Worth: Basic Stats

Here is a summary ofPewDiePie's basic stats:

Full Name: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known online as PewDiePie

Birthday: October 24, 1989

Place of birth: Gothenburg, Sweden. He was also raised there.

Current residence: Brighton and Hove, England, allegedly to be closer to the sea and to have better internet connectivity

Wife: Marzia Bisognin. She is from Italy.

Famous for: His YouTube channel. PewDiePie's YouTube channel is one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in the world. He has actually been portrayed in the media as a figurehead for YouTube and as being almost synonymous with YouTube gaming.

PewDiePie Net Worth: Early Life and Personal Life

PewDiePie, aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, is a professional YouTuber/social media personality. A lot of his fans simply refer to him as Jack. He was born on October 24, 1989, in Gothenburg, Sweden. This makes him 32 years old at the time of writing. His horoscope is Scorpio.

PewDiePie was born to Lotta Kristine Johanna (née Hellstrand, born 7 May 1958) and Ulf Christian Kjellberg (born 8 January 1957), and grew up with his older sister, Fanny. His mother, a former chief information officer (CIO), was named the 2010 CIO of the Year in Sweden. His father is a corporate executive.

As a child, Kjellberg was already interested in art and, of course, video games. During high school, he frequently played video games in his bedroom and would skip classes (to be honest, I personally don't think he should have gone to that extreme) to play video games at an Internet café with friends.

After high school, PewDiePie then went on to pursue a degree in industrial economics and technology management at the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg. He never finished the degree: he left the university in 2011 due to a lack of interest.

After he departed from Chalmers, PewDiePie entered Photoshop contests and almost earned an apprenticeship at a prominent Scandinavian advertising agency.

Early Careers (2006 – 2010)

Kjellberg originally registered a YouTube account under the name “Pewdie” in December 2006; he explained that “pew” represents the sound of lasers and “die” refers to dying. That account did not take off and he forgot the password to his account. Subsequently, on April 29, 2010, he registered the “PewDiePie” YouTube channel.

His parents did not financially support him following his exit from Chalmers, so he funded his early videos by working as a harbor captain, selling prints of his Photoshop art, and working at a hot dog stand.

In his early years as a YouTube creator, Kjellberg focused on video game commentaries. Some of his earliest videos featured commentaries of mainstream video games including Minecraft and Call of Duty, although he was particularly noted for his Let's Plays of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and its related mods.

Kjellberg's oldest video available for viewing is titled “Minecraft Multiplayer Fun”, which was uploaded on 2 October 2, 2010.

Starting on 2 September 2011, he also began posting weekly vlogs under the title of Fridays with PewDiePie.

By December 2011, Kjellberg's channel had around 60,000 subscribers.

Rapid Early Growth (2012)

PewDiePie saw rapid growth in 2012. He reached 1 million subscribers in July 2012, and 2 million in September.

In October, OpenSlate ranked Kjellberg's channel as the No. 1 YouTube channel. Kjellberg signed with Maker Studios in December, a multi-channel network (MCN).

Continued Growth (2013 – 2018)

This era saw the continued growth of PewDiePie's stardom online. Below are some of the key milestones that he achieved.

On 18 February 2013, Kjellberg's channel reached 5 million subscribers. In April 2013, he was covered in The New York Times after surpassing 6 million subscribers. He overtook Jenna Marbles to become the second most-subscribed YouTube user, and reached 10 million subscribers in July 2013.

In 2014, Kjellberg received a certificate from Guinness World Records for becoming the most subscribed YouTuber.

In 2014, Kjellberg's commentaries, originally best known for featuring horror video games, began to feature games that interested him, regardless of genre.

On September 6, 2014, his YouTube account became the first to eclipse 10 billion video views.

Many of Kjellberg's most-viewed videos are highlight compilations of his Let's Play videos. One of these compilations, “A Funny Montage”, was uploaded in June 2013 and spent a considerable amount of time as Kjellberg's most-viewed, with publications citing it as such through 2018.

On December 8, 2016, his channel reached 50 million subscribers, becoming the first YouTube channel to do so.

However, PewDiePie also had some controversies that he had to apologize for. These episodes caused a backlash in the media and hurt PewDiePie's reputation to a certain degree.

Kjellberg has also promoted several small content creators on YouTube, recommending his viewers to subscribe to them. One of these content creators that saw his follower count skyrocket thanks to PewDiePie was Jacksepticeye.

Today

On August 25, 2019, Kjellberg became the first individual YouTuber to surpass 100 million subscribers. In December 2019, Kjellberg announced that he would take a break from YouTube the following year, and deleted his Twitter account. Kjellberg began his hiatus on 15 January 2020 and returned on 21 February, 2020, 37 days later. As of today, PewDiePie's YouTube channel has more than 111 million subscribers.

PewDiePie continues to enjoy his success today. His YouTube channel currently has 110 million subscribers. He continues uploading videos on YouTube and connecting with his fans on platforms such as Reddit.

YouTube Stats

YouTube is where PewDiePie got started and is his base. Since uploading his first video in 2010, he has been active on this platform.

Youtube subscribers: 110 million

Total views: 27 billion views

His most-watched videos have generated tens of millions of views. Most of his videos have been viewed millions of times by fans around the world.

Twitch Stats

Unlike many popular streamers like Pokimane and Shroud, PewDiePie does not have a large presence on Twitch, mainly because he signed an exclusive deal to stream on YouTube in May 2020. He still has 1.3 million followers on this platform, however.

Social Media Following

Instagram: 21.6 million

Reddit: 517K members

Twitter: PewDiePie currently does not have a Twitter account

Games PewDiePie Has Played

PewDiePie plays a variety of video games. He first gained popularity through his Let's Play videos, mostly about horror games, but he has since branched out to try more genres and styles. His YouTube channel has all of the main games he plays categorized into playlists for his fans.

Here is a sample of video games that he has played:

Resident Evil Village

Minecraft

Among Us

God of War

The Last of Us

Ghost of Tsushima

Subnautica

Terraria

Blade and Sorcery

Source of Net Worth

PewDiePie is a successful internet personality on YouTube. His net worth comes from the following sources:

Ads on his YouTube Channel

PewDiePie is primarily a popular YouTuber who makes money playing video games. His channel is the most subscribed-to channel. He is prolific on YouTube since he first joined in 2010. So far, he has more than 27 billion total views, and the number keeps on growing.

Just like all other YouTubers, PewDiePie makes money from advertisements on YouTube. The average CPM (cost per thousand impressions) on YouTube is around $2.00. This means that for 1000 monetized views, PewDiePie can earn $2. The 27 billion total views translate to over 54 million dollars in revenue.

PewDiePie is one of the highest-paid YouTubers on this planet. Not surprisingly, many brands would love to partner with him. It is reported that he can earn as much as $450,000 per video sponsorship.

Partnership with YouTube

He also signed an exclusive deal with YouTube to stream on the platform. Although the exact financial terms are never revealed, we can imagine how big of a boost it must be for PewDiePie as an exclusive content creator on the platform.

Merch

PewDiePie also sells merch through his Represent store. You can find hoodies, T-shirts, masks, and even a yo-yo!

Charitable Work

PewDiePie has participated in various fundraisers that have raised millions for charitable organizations since he rose to mainstream stardom in 2012. The charities that he has supported include World Wildlife Fund, Save the Children, RED, Child Rights and You, Team Trees, and more.

