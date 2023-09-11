PG Cinema Elevated: 15 Films That Go Beyond Entertainment

Movies are capable of many things. They can take you on adventures throughout different worlds and galaxies. They take us on emotional roller coasters while telling their stories, and some manage to make such a big impression that they always remain in our minds. We looked at a popular online movie forum to see which films with a “PG” rating affected people.

1. Vertigo (1958)

A story about a detective who went into early retirement, Vertigo is about internal struggles. The main character, John Ferguson, fears heights and decides to retire. Soon after retirement he finds a job following the wife of a friend from college. He develops feelings for her during the investigation, bordering on obsession.

2. The Iron Giant (1999)

This film is about a robot from outer space that forms a friendship with a child. Only some people are happy about the robot's presence. A paranoid government agent tries to destroy the robot by any means necessary. It is up to the child to protect the Iron Giant however he can.

3. Groundhog Day (1993)

A weatherman finds himself stuck in a small town covering the annual celebration featuring the groundhog. This is his fourth year of doing it, and he has no interest in it. He finds himself reliving the day over and over again until he can find some way to get things right and escape the loop.

4. Coco (2017)

Miguel is someone who has always dreamed of being a musician. His family has a ban on music that has spanned generations. To help accomplish his dreams, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead and goes on a journey to try and discover why his family has banned music.

5. The Tree of Life (2011)

Set in the 1950s this story is about a young man, Jack, who loses his childhood innocence. This translates into him becoming jaded as an adult. He attempts to fix his relationship with his father, but it doesn't prove easy. Jack struggles to find his place in the world and begins questioning the very meaning of life.

6. 12 Angry Men (1957)

A jury has to decide the fate of an individual during a big murder trial. One person is holding up the proceedings because he is skeptical of what he saw during the hearing. Because of this, the jury looks at things more closely instead of quickly jumping to a conclusion.

7. The Sandlot (1993)

A new kid moves into town during the summer of 1962. He wants to learn how to play baseball and it isn't long before he meets a former baseball player. Throughout the summer the kids experience many adventures, including dealing with a ball-eating dog that is a legend on the sandlot.

8. October Sky (1999)

Based on a true story, this film is about the son of a coal miner who found inspiration from the first Sputnik launch. The son, Homer Hickam, wants to build his own rocket. His father (and most of the town) are firmly against the idea and put obstacles in Homer's way whenever they can.

9. Matinee (1993)

With the Cuban Missile Crisis going on, a small filmmaker visits Key West to promote an upcoming horror movie. He attempts to capitalize on this event's hysteria by showing off fancy special effects and diverting everyone's attention to his creation.

10. Home Team (2022)

This is a movie about the New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He can no longer coach in the NFL for one season due to his involvement with Bountygate. During his suspension he goes home to coach his son's football team. He spends this time trying to get more involved in his son's life as his professional life is crumbling around him.

11. Back to the Future (1985)

Marty McFly is a high school student still trying to figure things out. His friend, Doc Brown, has invented a time machine. After a series of events, Marty finds himself in 1955, meeting his parents before they were together. He must ensure they get together and that everything happens as it should, or he might disappear forever.

12. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Walter is set to lose his job as the magazine he is at is closing down. Before that happens though he needs to find the negative that will appear on the cover of the final edition. This leads him to travel to Greenland to track down the photographer who took the image, which leads to many different adventures.

13. Tomorrowland (2015)

This is a fantastical adventure where a teen full of scientific curiosity teams up with a former inventor. They embark on a mission to discover secrets in a place that doesn't exist in the traditional sense. During the adventure the main character discovers that it is up to her to help save the future before it ceases to exist as they know it.

14. The Karate Kid (1984)

After moving across the country, Daniel needs help fitting in. He is constantly bullied and gets beaten up pretty badly as a result. Mr. Miyagi jumps in and saves Daniel and agrees to teach him karate. During training Mr. Miyagi signs Daniel up for a tournament. Daniel initially thinks Mr. Miyagi only uses him to finish chores and questions his mentor until he realizes the value of those lessons.

15. Cool Runnings (1993)

The Jamaican bobsled team tries to feel the rhythm and feel the ride as they attempt to qualify for the Olympics. A disgraced gold medal winner is the key to their journey and potential success, as no one else in Jamaica or in the world thinks they belong at the Winter Olympics.

