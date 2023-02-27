Phantom of the Opera Fans Can Spend a Night at This Paris Opera House, but There’s a Catch

For the first time ever, two lucky guests will spend the night in the famed Parisian opera house that inspired the record-breaking musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The catch? You'll have to be the fastest on the planet to book it.

The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway in Jan. 1988 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical that year. Since then, it has played in 35 countries around the world. To celebrate its global success and its 35th anniversary, Palais Garnier will open its doors for a majestic stay in the lavishly transformed Box of Honour.

Palais Garnier, Home of ‘The Phantom of the Opera,' is Now on Airbnb

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at precisely 12:00 PM ET on airbnb.com/opera, fans (also known as “phans”) may request to book the overnight stay that will take place on July 16, 2023. The cost? A mere 37 euros — a tribute to the Box of Honour's number.

Véronique Leroux, great-granddaughter of Gaston Leroux, the French novelist who created the world-famous Phantom character, says she is “expecting this listing to be very popular.” As host for the evening, she states those requesting to book must have a verified Airbnb profile and respect the host rules. They must also be at least 18 years old.

“My great-grandfather's classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Leroux said. “This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome ‘phans' to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

About the Stay

Guests will sleep in the most prominent opera box in the Palais Garnier – the Box of Honour – a room normally reserved for visiting dignitaries. The exquisite chamber has been transformed for an exclusive guest experience that includes:

The best location in the house to take in the architectural beauty of the Palais Garnier and its stage.

A tour of hidden areas in the Palais, rarely seen by the public, including the Opera's incredible private archives and famous underground lake.

A private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers.

An exclusive recital performed by the artists of the Paris Opera Academy, complete with champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

Dinner in the lavish Foyer de la Danse, a private and historic dancing rehearsal room behind the stage, used by dancers for warming up before a show.

A tour of the private dance studios underneath the eaves of the iconic opera building, where guests will enjoy picturesque views of the Paris skyline.

Guests will also get to ‘haunt' the halls of the iconic opera house, including a visit to the real underground lake, home of the Phantom, featured in the famous novel.

Lisa Holcomb, Executive Director of the Bastrop Opera House in Bastrop, Texas, says, “What a privilege it will be for whoever is able to book this on Airbnb. The Phantom is such an iconic part of theater history — getting to stay in the Palais Garnier and experience all that's on the itinerary is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”

Commitment to Heritage

As part of Airbnb's commitment to heritage tourism in Europe, the traditional Palais Garnier opera boxes will be fully restored to retain their 19th-century historical splendor.

This special night at Palais Garnier is the latest heritage offering from Airbnb following a series of measures and commitments by the platform to revitalize heritage tourism in Europe, including heritage donations to historical home organizations across Europe.

Airbnb is supporting the restoration and enhancement of the Opera's heritage, including an ongoing project to restore the Palais Garnier boxes. Airbnb's contribution will also fund the development of the Opera's streaming platform, bringing together all the Paris Opera's audiovisual content to a broad audience worldwide.

About the Phantom of the Opera Musical

Since opening in London, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. It is Broadway's longest-running show and has received over 70 major theater awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier awards. A Global Edition of the soundtrack was released in 2022, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved soundtrack in full in seven global languages and a special eight compilation disc.

In 2023 The Phantom of the Opera will be performed in 15 countries, including a final bow on Broadway, four continents, and seven languages. To book tickets and find out where Phantom is playing near you, visit thephantomoftheopera.com.

*Maximum occupancy is two persons. Guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from Paris, France. This one-night stay is not a contest.

This article was produced by Our Woven Journey and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.