Pharmacists at CVS, Walgreens Send Apocalyptic Message With Work Stoppage

“Pharmageddon” has started.

But you might not notice its effects or understand what it is unless you need to fill a prescription or pick up something else at a particular Walgreens or CVS across the United States.

Workers at some of those stores, part of the nation’s two largest pharmacy chains, began Monday what organizers said would be three days of walkouts to protest working conditions. Some have gone apocalyptic about the whole thing, thus “Pharmageddon.”

The move follows thousands of Walgreens pharmacists' similar work stoppage on Oct. 9-11.

Shane Jerominski, an independent pharmacist and one of the current walkout’s organizers, told Reuters that as many as 5,000 pharmacists would walk off the job sometime during the three-day strike.

Jerominski used to work at Walgreens and has launched a GoFundMe drive “to organize a national push to unionize.”

Decision on Unionizing

For the most part, workers at Walgreens and CVS are not unionized.

“Every option will be explored collectively via The Accidental Pharmacist’s Facebook page and other social media platforms before determining if the best course of action is to join an existing union or establish a new organization,” Jerominski’s GoFundMe site says.

As of 11 a.m. EST on Oct. 31, the fund had raised $61,489 toward a $250,000 goal.

A contributor named Evan Foster gave $20, writing: “I'm not a pharmacy worker, but I'm sick of seeing the pharmacy staff at my local Walgreens being constantly understaffed and mistreated. It's not much, but I hope that my donation will help someone make ends meet while they join the walkout.”

Another donator named Marcia Weaver talked of her experience in the pharmacy business, writing: “This is LONG overdue. Congratulations to those in the KC area for having the courage to take a stand. I have been saying we need to do this since the early 2000’s when the Big corporations started buying the PBM’S [Pharmacy Benefit Managers] and the Insurance companies. Us ‘old timers’ predicted this long ago.”

Too Few Pharmacists and Technicians?

The National State-Based Pharmacy Workplace Study, involving about 6,400, in 2021, found that 71 percent of pharmacists believed there were not enough of them working to “meet patient care/clinical duties,” and 65 percent said “payment for pharmacy services” did not support their “ability to meet clinical and non-clinical duties.”

There are more than 313,700 pharmacists currently employed in the United States, according to the Zippia Career Tracker. Still, the American Pharmacists Association says many more need to be hired and trained.

“Many pharmacists already work after closing to keep up with prescription volume. It is essential that appropriate pharmacy staffing is addressed, and pharmacy personnel well-being is recognized by employers and the public as an essential component for safe and effective patient care,” the organization said in a January press release.

A CVS spokeswoman, Amy Thibault, told The Washington Post on Monday that it had been “business as usual.”

“We’re serving patients across our footprint today, and we’re not seeing any unusual activity regarding unplanned pharmacy closures or pharmacist walkouts,” Thibault was quoted as saying.

Source: Reuters, The Washington Post.