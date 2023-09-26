From Fingers to Frets: 15 Phenomenal Guitar Solos

A great guitar solo can quickly become the most memorable part of any song. Sometimes, when we hear those bars blasted out, that tune becomes instantly recognizable.

A popular online forum recently debated the best guitar solos in music history, and the following will have you grabbing your imaginary axe while you play along in your head.

1. “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

The David Gilmour-era Pink Floyd received several suggestions in this thread. “Comfortably Numb” gets the most votes, and I’d have to agree. If you’ve yet to check out this unforgettable solo, watch the footage from Live 8 2005 when the band reunited on an emotional evening.

2. “One” by Metallica

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett goes through the neck of the guitar in this solo. After listening to all of its one minute and 37 seconds, fans applauded the perfection of this riff.

3. “Goodbye to Love” by Carpenters

Thanks to Karen’s beautiful vocals, we tend to forget the instrumental contributions to Carpenters songs. This is an exception, as the discussion remembers a great guitar solo on ‘Goodbye to Love.' And of course, the man responsible for the riff is Tony Peluso.

4. “All Along the Watchtower” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Just how do you choose between the many classic Jimi Hendrix guitar solos? One forum member suggested “Voodoo Child” as a harder riff, but “All Along the Watchtower” edges the vote. Listen as Hendrix adds meat to the bones of a “folky” Bob Dylan original.

5. “Desert Rose” by Eric Johnson

Not one, but two great guitar solos can be heard on this 1990 release. The song isn’t widely known, but one poster in this thread puts “Desert Rose” forward because they believe it is a perfect mix of technicality and musicality.

6. “Maggot Brain” by Funkadelic

One respondent claims that this entire song is a guitar solo. There are many supporting comments on the thread, and the guitar work on “Maggot Brain” makes this a worthy inclusion.

7. “Tattoo’d Lady” by Rory Gallagher

Rolling Stone magazine once asked Jimi Hendrix what it felt like to be the greatest guitarist in the world. He replied, ‘Ask Rory Gallagher.’ Among the many possible Gallagher solos that could have made the cut, his work on “Tattoo’d Lady” will make you realize why Hendrix said what he did.

8.”Rock Bottom” by UFO

From the live album Strangers in the Night, one respondent feels that this solo represents Michael Schenker at his best. I might have gone for the better-known “Doctor Doctor”, but both are stunning pieces of guitar work.

9. “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

One poster claims that all bets are off when Slash steps onto the piano. It’s a lengthy song, and the video gets a ton of criticism, but you can’t dispute the brilliance of the guitar solo.

10. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by Prince

Beatles fans would consider it blasphemy to suggest that this version is better than George Harrison’s original. However, the forum fondly recalls the live performance given by Prince at Harrison’s tribute concert. There’s no point in arguing which one is best; enjoy both solos.

11. “Mr. Crowley” by Ozzy Osbourne

The loss of Randy Rhoads in a senseless plane crash is regarded as one of rock’s great tragedies. He promised so much more but left behind an impressive catalog. His solo on this 1981 release is considered a favorite among forum members.

12. “I Wanna Be Sedated” by The Ramones

This may not be the best solo in music history, but it’s among the most memorable. One respondent recounts that the label wanted a solo on “I Wanna Be Sedated” as it was put out as a single. The result is a hilarious, one-note response that suggests The Ramones were not entirely on board.

13. “316” by Van Halen

We can’t have this discussion without Eddie Van Halen. This is a highly personal song which, as one commenter points out, was written for his unborn son. That emotion comes through strongly in what may be Eddie’s finest-ever solo.

14. “Beat It” by Michael Jackson

Speaking of Eddie Van Halen, he crops up again in this discussion. It may seem an unlikely pairing in hindsight, but the guitar solo on “Beat It” has helped the song to become one of Michael Jackson’s most memorable hits.

15. “Paint a Vulgar Picture” by The Smiths

Johnny Marr is a great guitarist, but, as one forum member informs us, he was against drawing attention to his instrument. I might have gone for “Shoplifters of the World Unite” among his isolated solos, but the poster suggests “Paint a Vulgar Picture.” Both are brilliant.

Source: Reddit