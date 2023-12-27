Philadelphia’s Global Recognition Eclipses Safety Concerns and Crime Misconceptions

More than one-third of respondents to a recent survey said they felt visiting Philadelphia was not desirable because it felt less safe and crime-ridden. This was sadly not unique to Philadelphia. But with over half of the same respondents noting attractions and museums, a vibrant dining scene, and appealing multi-cultural offerings as the city’s strongest assets, is that perception or a reality?

Leading market researcher Ipsos conducted the Image Perception Study for Visit Philadelphia last year. They measured consumer perceptions and opportunities to positively impact tourism. 34% of respondents noted safety concerns, giving them pause for concern.

However, 54% of people surveyed stated the museums and attractions in Philly were synonymous with the city, and the vibrant dining scene captured the interests of almost half of the respondents, as did the multicultural atmosphere.

So, what exactly do people want or hope to find when considering a visit to Philadelphia? A city they could visit again and again, with a fun and exciting atmosphere; a walkable city with appealing neighborhoods to explore.

What are the competitive advantages that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, holds? Think Philly Cheesesteak, sports teams, historical sites, and so much more!

Vibrant Dining Scene

Looking for a fun bite to eat in the City of Brotherly Love? How about tacos at South Philly Barbacoa, brunch at celebrity Chef Michael Solomonov’s K’Far, culinary delights at the South Asian Market or sweet treats at Reading Terminal Market? Or you could take a custom cooking class led by Marc Vetri, just named one of the “50 Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining.” The eclectic food scene in Philly attracts visitors.

“Being a part of Philadelphia's culinary and cultural tapestry in 2023 has been an incredible journey,” says Chef Jacquie Kelly of StrEATS of PHILLY, who conducts Italian Market food tours in South Philly.” Receiving the prestigious Michelin Guide recognition, the city's accolades shine bright this year.

“It's amazing how people yearn to connect with nostalgia, and the Italian market stands as the oldest continuous open-air market in the country. Our tours have evolved to offer more than just sightseeing; they're interactive experiences capturing the essence of our city's rich heritage while creating unforgettable moments for our guests to cherish.”

These culinary experiences landed the City of Philadelphia on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024. Of the list of ten best cities, which also included heavy hitters Paris, Montreal, and Prague, Philadelphia clocked in at number five. Kansas City, Missouri, the only other American city making the grade, came in tenth.

Great Museums and Unique Attractions

The appeal of museums and historical sites is large for families seeking lessons in history, art, and culture. Simply walking down Benjamin Franklin Parkway or strolling through Old Town, Philadelphia, proves it should be on this short but illustrious list.

“Between major new openings and milestone anniversary events, the museums alone warrant a trip in 2024,” enthuses the editors at Lonely Planet.

Mikkel Woodruff, editor at Sometimes Home, says, “One of the perks about visiting Philadelphia that my husband and I love is its ease of accessibility and navigability on foot. There's no need to drive a car in historic Old City, with a plethora of attractions yards away from each other reachable via pedestrian walkways. You can arrive in the city via Amtrak and then take a subway or bus to reach your hotel. Once you're in the historic city center, you can walk between historic buildings as you visit places like the Liberty Bell, the Museum of the American Revolution, or the Betsy Ross House.”

Other interesting attractions like the Eastern State Penitentiary, The Please Touch Museum, and the Franklin Institute provide visitors with unique and exciting experiences. The Rodin Museum and The Barnes Foundation have some of the best collections outside of Europe for the culture buff.

Most Walkable City in America

This spring, USA Today’s Top Ten list of Walkable Cities put Philadelphia in first place. According to the popular poll, the most walkable parts of the city include Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square, and Center City East.

“We used to go to Philadelphia often since my husband is from there. We enjoyed doing an open-air tour bus when the kids were little to be able to see many of the historic sites in a short period of time,” says travel journalist Rachel Belkin. “The last time we were there, my husband's cousin took us to The Rail Park. We enjoyed walking along the greenway above the city. I love this creative way to bring parks, green space, and trails into an urban environment.”

As the city continues to develop The Rail Park, it encourages citizens and visitors alike to enjoy the many parks and pathways along the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers. These outdoor recreational areas beckons exploration, setting Philadelphia apart from neighboring giants like New York City and Washington, D.C.

Best Cities To Visit in 2024

“There’s no doubt about it: Philadelphia has momentum, both nationally and internationally, and for both group meetings and leisure travel,” says Gregg Caren, president and CEO of DiscoverPHL.com. “People want to come here, eat in our restaurants, visit our museums, see our public art, and soak up the history and culture of this amazing city. We’re seeing this momentum in our visitor numbers, in the new international routes coming to Philadelphia International Airport, and in accolades like this one. We’re confident about carrying this momentum on through to 2026 and beyond.”

Reaffirming its recognizable image of having world-class attractions and museums and instilling confidence in being a clean, safe, walkable city encourages visitors to make Philadelphia a city they will want to visit again and again.

2023 was a banner year for Philly with the arrival of the prestigious Michelin Guide, a considerable honor to be on Lonely Planet’s Best Cities to Visit in 2024, combined with USA Today’s Top 10 recognition for “Most Walkable City” and “Best City for Street Art” positions Philadelphia as a must-visit destination for domestic and international travelers.

