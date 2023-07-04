12 Philosophical Films You’ll Definitely Love

As we explore the vast world of cinema, we often encounter movies that entertain us, challenge our beliefs, and make us think deeper about life's fundamental questions. These philosophical treatises often impact our minds and souls and offer a wealth of intelligent insights and musings, challenging viewers to question their perceptions of reality and the nature of existence.

Whether exploring the mysteries of consciousness or the limits of human knowledge of the meaning of life, each of these movies will pique your highest level of curiosity.

1. The Tree of Life (2011)

Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life is a breathtakingly beautiful film that explores the meaning of life, the nature of the universe, and our place in it. The film follows a family in 1950s Texas, and weaves in scenes from the evolution of life on Earth.

2. Waking Life (2001)

This experimental animated film takes the form of a dream, with the main character engaging in philosophical conversations about the nature of reality, free will, and the self. The movie's unique visual style and philosophical musings make it a must-see for anyone fond of existential questions.

3. The Matrix (1999)

The Wachowski siblings' groundbreaking film The Matrix is a philosophical treatise on reality, free will, and the power of choice. To date, the movie is respected for its intelligent approach to complex themes and questions. The plot follows a hacker who discovers that the world as he knows it is a simulation created by machines to keep humanity enslaved.

4. Groundhog Day (1993)

This comedy classic starring Bill Murray is more than just a comedy about a man who relives the same day repeatedly. It's a profound exploration of time, life's meaning, and self. People have always enquired about the meaning of life. In its attempt to provide answers, this movie leaves you with more questions.

5. Persona (1966)

Ingmar Bergman's Persona is a deeply reflective film that explores the nature of identity, the duality of human nature, and the search for meaning in life.

The film follows the relationship between a mute actress and the nurse caring for her. As the film progresses, your questions are either answered or complicated further.

6. The Truman Show (1998)

Peter Weir's The Truman Show is a satirical commentary on our obsession with reality television and the nature of free will. It tells the story of a man who discovers that his entire life has been a reality TV show and is the only one who doesn't know it.

7. The Fountain (2006)

Darren Aronofsky's visually stunning film The Fountain philosophically explores the theme of life, death, and the search for eternal life. The film weaves together three storylines set in different periods, all exploring these themes in different ways, leaving one in awe.

8. Her (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze, Her is a thought-provoking philosophical exploration of love, loneliness, and human connection in the digital age. In it, a man falls in love with an artificial intelligence program.

9. The Seventh Seal (1957)

Ingmar Bergman's masterpiece The Seventh Seal is a profound meditation on life, death, and the search for meaning. The story told in the film is of a knight who returns home from the Crusades and engages in a chess game with Death, hoping to prolong his life.

10. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

This complex and deeply personal film by Charlie Kaufman explores the nature of identity and the fear of death. Its surreal and disorienting narrative challenges viewers to question their perception of reality.

11. Solaris (1972)

Andrei Tarkovsky's second entry on this list is another sci-fi masterpiece that explores the nature of consciousness and the limits of human knowledge. The movie's haunting visuals and philosophical themes create a powerful and thought-provoking experience.

12. Inception (2010)

Inception is a mind-blowing film featuring a stellar cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy. Christopher Nolan's mind-bending action thriller explores reality's nature, dreams, and the mind's power. Its complex narrative and stunning visuals have made it a modern classic.

