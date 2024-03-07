Popular Mobile That Might Be Sharing Your Personal Information

Personal security is more important than ever. People download countless apps onto their phones without reading through the terms of service. Personally, I understand it; have you ever read through the entirety of one of those things? It's super long. I can't imagine reading through every phone app's ToS. Sometimes I just want to use a digital level to hang some pictures up on my wall!

While informed citizens know that their phones are constantly tracking them, you deserve to know which apps violate your privacy the most. Of course, this knowledge will put you in a tight spot as some of the most invasive may be some of your favorite.

1. Instagram

Tech aficionados categorize Instagram as one of the apps that tracks “everything you do.” This is a problem because much of the Western world would cite Instagram as one of the apps they can't live without. Oh, you thought Instagram was a place you could be a little more free with your personal details? Think again!

2. Facebook

Facebook started as a way to connect Harvard students before barrelling past MySpace to become the go-to place for announcing your love interests and keeping tabs on your fellow Class of '98-ers. It has since evolved into something far more controversial. Facebook puts the largest mines in Sierra Leone to shame. Rather than mining diamonds, though, Facebook mines virtually every detail of your life — including what you do after leaving Facebook's site or app.

3. DoorDash

Of course, the DoorDash app must know where you currently are. How else is your Dasher going to know where to drop off your Five Guys?

Beyond that, DoorDash is also collecting info about you all the time, even using your discussions with Dashers to gain insights that might be useful to advertisers. Want privacy? Leave the phone at home and go get the food yourself.

4. TikTok

Some national security experts consider TikTok a Trojan Horse. It's pretty wild that the modern Trojan Horse is filled with teenagers dancing to Doja Cat and Bruno Mars, but that's where we are.

In all seriousness, TikTok doesn't appear to capture much more data than Facebook or other American apps. The fact that TikTok has Chinese connections, though, sparks concerns about politically-motivated blackmail.

5. Ring

Ring owners typically buy the cameras for security but fail to recognize the data insecurity that comes with Ring and its app. Owned by Amazon, Ring is part of the sharing economy, in that your Ring app shares all kinds of data with third parties.

Some critics state that Ring's data-sharing philosophy offers local police departments unhindered access into the lives of private citizens. And you thought you were just keeping an eye on your front door.

6. WhatsApp

According to research performed by Similarweb, WhatsApp is the most popular chat app in the world based on the number of active daily users, but it's also one of the most invasive.

Owner Facebook has been raiding WhatsApp for data since 2016. From your phone number to your location and how often you use the app, Facebook has the lowdown on WhatsApp users.

7. Facebook Messenger

Here's a rule of thumb: If it's a Mark Zuckerberg-affiliated app, it knows you better than you know yourself.

Facebook Messenger is no exception. Messenger is said to be able to download an attachment you sent via text message and virtually everything else on your phone. It's called “Messenger,” but it would be more aptly named “Violator.”

8. Google Chrome

Google is among the most egregious violators of users' privacy. Its mobile apps, including Google Chrome, harvest your location, browsing history, payment information, “audio data,” and more. Luckily, the company's mantra is “Don't Be Evil,” a motto it would surely never violate.

9. Weather Apps

Come for the forecast and leave with a host of trackers plotting your every digital move. One of the biggest issues with The Weather Channel app is that you have to at least give up location data access or input a zip code for it to do its base function.

10. LinkedIn

You downloaded the LinkedIn app to show off your resume and (hopefully) find that dream job. While that could happen, what really happened is you voluntarily surrendered a trove of personal information to Microsoft (Linkedin's parent company). And what do you get for the trouble? Awkward networking connections and absolutely no job offers.

11. Zillow

Real estate listing site Zillow (and its parent company, Microsoft) has faced at least one civil lawsuit alleging egregious privacy violations. Critics have also accused the Zillow app of tracking far more user information than is reasonable.

12. Chick-fil-A

When Chick-fil-A confirmed in 2023 that users of its mobile app had become victims of a data breach, many asked: Wait, Chick-fil-A is collecting my data?

Yep! Along with the nine bucks you handed over for a couple of chicken sandwiches, you also forked over financial information, personal identifiers, and other data that is (clearly) of value to scammers.

13. Calm

When you download an app to help you sleep better (and possibly enhance your meditation routine), you are letting the app into the most intimate spaces of your life. You might ask, though, why Calm needs to know where you are in order to read you bedtime stories. The real answer? It doesn't, but it's a good business move.

14. Angry Birds

It turns out those Angry Birds you loved to slingshot around are also nosy birds. This app, which harvests more of your personal information than you're probably comfortable with, has been a trove for global intelligence agencies. Whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the fine line between commercial data collection and government surveillance and how Angry Birds was an unlikely means of spying on you.

15. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is one of the apps that genuinely needs to know your location. Though developers of the gas pump-locating app have addressed critics' concerns about constant geo-tracking, downloading GasBuddy means sacrificing a significant amount of privacy. You have to ask yourself whether the savings on gas are worth it? In this economy, maybe they are.

16. Airbnb

In addition to knowing where you are vacationing, Airbnb is one of the apps that attempts to capture images of your face. You have to wonder why Airbnb would need to see your face, too. Perhaps to ensure the proper party is paying a $300 cleaning fee for the crumbs you left on the couch?

Cover the camera and book that sleepaway trip at a stranger's house, in that order.

17. Siri

You know that feminine-voiced helper living in your iPhone who crafts your words into actions? She is listening to more than your commands. Though Apple says it has revamped Siri to address privacy concerns, are you confident that she's not listening to you all the time? If she hears you say, “Hey Siri,” wouldn't that suggest she is, in a sense, always eavesdropping?

18. Walmart

The Walmart app collects location data to track when shoppers are headed to the store, but the big-box retailer has taken data collection to another level. Because data mining has proven immensely profitable for Walmart, the retailer is collecting and selling users' data on Rollback.

19. Grindr

You would think that dating apps would err on the side of protecting user data, but you'd be wrong. The collection and sale of data from your Grindr app has proven especially problematic for closeted clergymen.

20. YouTube

Google owns YouTube. Where you find a Google product, you will find the mass destruction of personal privacy. When you review the types of data your YouTube app is constantly scraping off your phone, you might decide that Rumble isn't such a bad alternative.

21. The New York Times

The steady demise of Big Newspaper has accelerated the digitization of the news. Former media giants, including The New York Times, have had to consider all available revenue streams, including procuring and selling readers' data to third parties. In an article titled “This Article Is Spying on You,” the Times even admitted to (essentially) selling your information to the highest bidder, no matter how sleazy the bidder's intentions may be.

Kudos for the honesty, we guess?

22. Mint

Before the budgeting app Mint announced its discontinuation, it was known as one of the most prolific data-collecting apps on the marketplace. You could have guessed, based solely on the fact that the app was “free,” that it was peddling your data like hotcakes.

After all, how valuable would third-party retailers find information about your discretionary income? After seeing your Mint budget, Sharper Image might market you the $30 toaster rather than the $2,500 massage chair.

23. Tim Hortons

Being a Canadian company, you would think Tim Hortons would politely explain that it intended to obtain your precious data in exchange for its delicious coffee. Instead, the app developers simply stole the data like they had sticky maple syrup all over their hands.

That wasn't very Canadian of them. Not at all.

24. Coinbase

While the buzz around cryptocurrency has quieted significantly, your Coinbase app continues to mine your data like, well, a Bitcoin miner. In addition to the usual data most apps siphon (location, contact information, etc.), plaintiffs have accused the app's overlords of illegally collecting users' fingerprints and facial templates.