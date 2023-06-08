14 Phrases You May Be Saying That Will Make People Dislike You Immediately

Sometimes, people say things that make us turn and stare deadpan at them. In that small second, you decide you dislike that person and want nothing to do with them, ever.

Sometimes, you may even be that annoying person without knowing. Well, that's about to change. Here are 14 phrases you should only say if you're gunning for the Most Hated Person award.

1. “People Don't Like Me Because I Tell It Like It Is”

And you think people will like you if you keep saying this or appreciate your honesty? Wake up, dreamer. And if people don't like you because you “tell it as it is,” there are higher chances that they don't like you because you're rude or “brutally honest,” which is just a phrase for ill-mannered.

2. “No Offense, But…”

Because right after saying this, they say the most offensive thing you've ever heard in your life and expect you not to take even the slightest offense. When they begin with this phrase, people know what they are doing — offend them right back.

3. “I'm Not Racist”

It's funny because here also, they say the most racist thing ever. Statements like “I don't hate black people, but…” or “I don't hate Asians, but you have to admit…” also fall under this category.

People who say this probably look in the mirror and have those six-letter words beginning with “r” and ending with “t” staring back at them.

4. “I Hate Drama”

“I have never heard someone say this, unsolicited, and not been exhausted with their shenanigans within a day,” someone shares. It's hilarious. Avoid people who say this unless you have a flair for the dramatics.

5. “I'm Bipolar”

More often than not, when people say this, they do not know what being bipolar means. It is not a fancy word but a major mental illness. Sometimes, admit, you aren't bipolar; you're just indecisive, have poor management skills, and make poor life choices.

6. “I Have OCD”

You probably found out through self-diagnosis because you love to arrange your books in a particular order or keep the dishes in a specific arrangement. Does that really mean you have OCD? Here's one way to get people to dislike you, as you undermine the mental struggle most people face.

7. “I'm An Alpha Male”

Yes, I find it hard to believe that people use that line. As silly as it sounds, some men think they sound cool and macho when they say this. Is there any woman who likes to hear this?

The worst case is when they continue with stories about their escapades as an “alpha male,” especially when it comes to winning women. Get a life.

8. “I Only Have Male Friends”

Many women say this, adding that they only keep male friends because women are too dramatic, jealous, and problematic. “The problem,” one says, “is women who view other women as the enemy.”

9. “We're A Family Here”

When someone says this in a work setting, brace yourself. Most times, it means you've gotten yourself into a toxic circle. And family? Yeah, right, until they lay off your “cousins.”

10. “I'm An Old Soul”

If you have to say it, you're probably just obnoxious, with an inflated feeling of self-worth, according to what folks say. People who say this are mostly full of themselves and feel more important than everyone in the room.

11. “Oh, That's Such Typical [Star Sign] Behaviour”

Shoot me in the face, please. When will people learn to stop excusing their, or someone else's, misbehavior with their star signs? Believe in the stars all you want, but frankly, it's a little disquieting you would let your ideals blind you to reality.

12. “If You Can't Handle Me At My Worst, You Don't Deserve Me At My Best”

One person shares a fire comeback, “Even your best is mediocrity.” Those who say this are probably at their worst 90 percent of the time and at their best 5 percent of the time — the remaining 5 percent, they are somewhere in between.

13. “I'm Just Speaking My Truth”

Anyone can harbor many rubbish opinions in their minds, base them on some philosophy, and hold it dearly. Unfortunately, “your truth” is not always the truth or anything sensible. Get over yourself.

14. “You Should Smile More”

There are many ways to reply, from “You should talk less” to “Did you say something funny?” Still, it isn't polite to say this as it dictates to others how to express themselves and what to do with their face.

