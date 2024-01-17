24 Most Physically Demanding Jobs in America

We've all heard about the dirtiest jobs in America thanks to Mike Rowe; we've also seen the most dangerous jobs thanks to the Discovery Channel. However, it is worth considering how physically demanding your career will be before plunging head-first into a career. Some people have a seriously tiring day in the American work market.

1. Professional Athletes

While some may not consider being an athlete a real job, for many people, it is. The amount of strain, injury, and potentially life-altering changes the average athlete will endure in their career dwarfs any other field. Employment analysts at Indeed say the average athlete earns $89,911 per year, which is necessary for the medical bills incurred. Ask any pro sports person the worst thing about being an athlete, and they will most likely tell you the physical demands.

2. Dancers

There are many types of dancers. From the choreographed professionals who appear in music videos to Zumba instructors at the local strip mall, there are few people with the stamina to do this full-time. Furthermore, adult dancers not only have to maintain a tough body to please their crowds — they need thick skin for all the rude customers they must encounter.

3. Military Forces

Anyone who has seen the US Marines boot camp training videos will know just how fit one must be to be in the military. The Navy website says it “consists of 5 1/2 days of cold, wet, brutally difficult operational training on fewer than four hours of sleep … physical endurance, mental toughness, pain and cold tolerance, teamwork, attitude, and your ability to perform work under high physical and mental stress, and sleep deprivation.” There is a reason those in the military are thanked for their service.

4. Brickmasons

There are few people on a construction site who will mess with brick masons, whose job involves carrying heavy brick loads while climbing dangerous ladders, all the while maintaining a steady hand when laying the bricks. Carrying bricks up and down ladders all day will make you fit; doing it for forty hours a week will make you a superhero.

5. Lifeguards

Whether you are a lifeguard at the beach, the local pool, or on a lake, you will need to be incredibly fit to save lives. Seeing someone flailing in the surf a few hundred yards through crashing waves is a race against time, and lifeguards' fitness isn't limited to their bodies — having strong eyesight is also important, as is knowing how to save a life.

6. Firefighter

If athletes must be in the best shape of their lives, firefighters cannot be far behind. You need to be at the top of your game to keep humans from burning buildings. Not only must firefighters be physical specimens, but they are also responsible for their team's safety, so showing up to work not in fighting-fit condition could cost a teammate their life.

7. Physical Training Instructors

Being a physical training (PT) instructor comes with two sets of disciplines: firstly, they need to be an example of perfect physical fitness; secondly, they need motivational oratory skills, which require a whole new level of stamina. Moreover, some PT instructors have to work with large groups, which can be more tiresome than anything else.

8. Loggers and Arborists

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), America's most dangerous job in 2022 was in the tree-cutting industry, which claimed the highest number of lives per 100,000 workers. However, it isn't only the threat of falling timber that is a challenge for loggers and fallers: having to climb trees, lift heavy pieces, and walk up and down steep forest inclines makes this a body-sapping job.

9. Construction Workers

Building anything takes energy — even constructing a wardrobe may require a lengthy sit-down for some. So, spare a thought for those checkered shirt-wearing workers who are building houses, schools, and offices all seasons of the year. Those at the less-skilled end of the construction spectrum might spend their days lifting heavy equipment, mixing cement, or using basic machinery like a jackhammer.

10. Steel and Iron Workers

We all know the romanticized black-and-white photos of New York City steelworkers sitting for their lunch high above Manhattan. While health and safety standards today are much better than in the '30s, the job hasn't changed that much. These industrial teammates must still clamber across death-defying heights, putting vast pieces of skyscrapers, bridges, and roadways into place for society to keep moving.

11. Stonemasons and Rock Splitters

When you work with any form of stone, heavy lifting is likely a large part of your day, so stone experts must burn many calories — and probably don't need a gym membership. A stonemasonry project has many human parts: a quarryman splits rocks, and then a sawyer cuts them into dimension-based pieces. Next, banker masons will craft these stones into working pieces for any building project, leaving carvers and fixer masons to work their magic. This job also involves working robust machinery and carrying heavy tools.

12. Deep Sea Fishermen

Discovery's award-winning series about Alaskan king crab fishing vessels is called Deadliest Catch for a reason. According to the BLS, fishing industry workers have the third-most dangerous job in America. Accidents can occur on fishing boats due to fatigue caused by working 20-hour shifts in life-threatening ocean conditions. One lapse of judgment can be fatal, so deep-sea fishing professionals must be fit and alert — if anything, for self-preservation.

13. Oil and Gas Derrick Operatives

Oil derricks festoon certain parts of the country, such as Texas, Oklahoma, and the Appalachian states, and they are complex, dangerous machines that require fast, strong hands and strong muscles. All one needs to do is watch a video of an oil worker “throwing a chain” to see how fit oil and gas workers are.

14. Farmworkers and Fruit Pickers

Possibly the oldest job known to humankind, it is still one of the most grueling — working in agriculture requires lots of passion and deep stamina reserves. Firstly, it can be season-long work, spent mostly outdoors and working all the hours the sun offers. Although one doesn't need to be a triathlete to be a farmer or fruit laborer, you will be standing all day, working heavy machinery, or chasing animals if you have any livestock. Farm workers, we salute you.

15. Roofers

It must be an interesting vocation as a roofer; your perspective of the world is mostly from up high, and the angles you adhere to will put your body in unnatural positions. However, roofing specialists must work long days and demonstrate good core strength as they balance in unorthodox working positions. On the plus side, they are in the sun all day during the summer months — which may be negative, depending on the person.

16. Floor Sanders and Fitters

Fitting floors may look simple to some, but it requires hours of leaning over and stooping, moving from one's quadriceps in uncomfortable positions. While putting down floors doesn't require much stamina, the next phase does. Working a floor-sanding machine is a solid workout for one's forearms and can be labor-intensive in large areas. Doing this kind of back-breaking work will take its physical toll over a busy week.

17. Heating Equipment Engineers

Those who work in the heat-treating apparatus industry will attest that the conditions can sometimes be unbearable. Heating unit operators are trained to put in, monitor, or operate heating appliances such as furnaces or central heating systems. Lifting and operating tools and working in high-temperature conditions require much stamina, especially for entire shifts.

18. Concrete Finishers and Cement Masons

Concrete is a material that denotes hard, physical graft. Mixing, pouring, and working hard to pour and smooth a concrete or cement floor all day is knuckle-burning work that only certain types of physically fit people can manage. If you want to work with these materials, the strength to lift cement bags, use hand tools, and be coordinated are prerequisites; a good eye for detail is also essential.

19. Commercial Divers

Deep sea diving experts might opt for a career in marine engineering, which comes with good remuneration due to its high-risk, skilled nature. Employment analysts at Glassdoor claim the average salary for a marine engineer is $98,196 per year. However, this means being able to withstand strong currents, operate dangerous equipment, and maybe fight off sharks — the last part requires months of training.

20. Electrical Power-Line Engineers

One of the scariest jobs on Planet Earth must be climbing high-voltage lines and working near electricity. Electrical engineers have more safety checks than most workers, but much of their job requires climbing poles or walking up hundreds of steps on a daily basis. Lunchtime presumably can't come quick enough for those professionals hanging around near 400,000 volts of instant death all day.

21. Miners

Fossil fuel workers are working all over the place: oil derrick workers above ground, oil rig workers at sea, and coal miners underground. Each one of them has a tough, physical job involving a degree of risk. Miners may have arguably the toughest of them all, spending up to 12 hours away from sunlight in the deepest recesses of the bedrock, doing repetitive tasks like stacking cribbing blocks, hanging power cables, or shifting massive volumes of black gold.

22. Fencing Technicians

Putting up fences is something even the most adept home-DIY legend might outsource to a fencing company. While there is something satisfying about erecting a fence, doing it well requires a pair or team to lessen the load. For one, carrying fence panels and posts can be too much for one person; furthermore, driving fence post holes is spine-cracking labor.

23. Massage Therapists

Depending on the number of hours worked, massage therapists have incredibly draining jobs. To get a sense of how tough they have it, try kneading bread dough for 20 minutes for a fraction of the average masseuse's world. A fully trained massage professional's main job is applying continuous pressure to oiled-up fellow humans, which is the reason masseuses have the strongest handshakes ever.

24. Removal Workers

Working in removals has developed over the last few decades in more built-up, urban settings, with the arrival of removal cranes taking limiting elevators and stairs out of the equation. However, there will always be a need for the people down below who wear weight-lifting belts to support their overworked backs as they stack the truck with boxes and furnishings.