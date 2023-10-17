Physician on FIRE Launches New Digital Platform for Gen Z Doctors Interested in Financial Independence

A leading publisher and content provider originally founded by Leif Dahleen M.D., announces the launch of its new platform PhysicianonFIRE.com and the inclusion of new partners Nirav H. Shah M.D., Jorge Sanchez M.D., and Vinci Palad.

‘Financial Independence, Retire Early,’ popularly known by the acronym FIRE, is becoming increasingly popular across the United States amidst apprehensions of a potential recession on the horizon.

The book Your Money Or Your Life, by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez, inspired the unique financial concept in 1992. The goal is to retire earlier compared to those following traditional methods by prioritizing extreme saving and smart investing.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, since 2021, an increasing number of people have been quitting their jobs. A whopping 4.4 million workers resigned in September 2021 alone.

The primary driving forces behind this mass exodus are the Gen Z and millennial workers. In a recent survey by Goldman Sachs, 25% of Gen Z workers expressed their ambition to retire before the age of 55. Many of them also mentioned that they prefer entrepreneurship over their current jobs because of the uncertain nature of the job market and their desire to exercise better control over pay, working hours, and work location.

Another survey by Bank of America revealed that amidst the pandemic, nearly 70% of Gen Z adults were focused on gaining financial literacy and saving. Approximately 70% mentioned they have increased their savings over the last year. Out of those, 26% have invested in the market or contributed to a retirement account.

Despite the current financial uncertainties, there is a growing tendency amongst Gen Z and millennials to focus on retiring earlier by gaining more control over a shorter career that offers more time and opportunity.

Understanding FIRE and How It Works

Successful implementation of FIRE requires reducing expenses drastically, exploring new avenues for increasing income, and smart, strategic investment of the saved money.

It is important to understand that not everyone can follow this retirement strategy because it involves cutting down expenses to a bare minimum. It has been observed that some FIRE followers end up saving more than 50% of their earnings.

The rule of 25 suggests that for retiring, one must be able to save 25 times his/her annual expenses. When this figure is too ambitious to achieve, another option is to increase income.

The 4% rule, on the other hand, suggests that 4% of their savings can be withdrawn by the retirees in the first year. In the following years, if required, they can adjust for inflation.

Both are considered cornerstones of the FIRE movement.

Lean FIRE, Fat FIRE, and Barista FIRE are the three common approaches to FIRE.

Lean FIRE is ideally suited for individuals who can manage to live off very little. To achieve financial independence quickly, they save more than half of their income.

Instead of focusing on being thrifty, Fat FIRE is about abundance. It allows retirees to afford greater flexibility and enjoy more protection and freedom.

Finally, Barista FIRE is a hybrid of Lean FIRE and Fat FIRE that involves working part-time instead of leaving the workforce completely.

FIRE Assistance for Doctors via New Digital Platform

Physician on FIRE is a popular publisher and content provider dedicated to helping physicians achieve FIRE.

Originally founded in 2016 by Leif Dahleen M.D., who himself pioneered the term Fat FIRE, the resource is expanding, starting with adding partners and a new and improved online platform.

The site already has a thriving community of 40,000 physicians who engage regularly on a wide spectrum of relevant topics, from burnout related to financial debt after medical education to business planning. The revamped platform will continue to offer a plethora of educational content and digital products suitable for doctors and other high-earners looking to achieve financial freedom and retire early.

New partners Dr. Nirav Shah and Dr. Jorge Sanchez have a wealth of high-level experience in remote patient monitoring, clinical care, and tech-enabled urgent care. They both also share an avid love of photography.

A successful digital entrepreneur, Vinci Palad brings years of experience in content and e-commerce.

The new partners of Physicianonfire.com will be instrumental in broadening the platform's educational content to cater to a wider audience, as well as introducing new digital products to help readers with investment, tax planning, debt management, and more.

The new team will also help physicians pursue alternative paths in the industry by empowering them with new information tools. The team says their goal is to “put a CFO in every doctor’s pocket.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.