Pizza Ponderings: The Ongoing Debate Over Pineapple’s Place on the Pie

Why does the combination of sweet fruit on top of a savory vessel of cheese and red sauce get people so riled up? The passion surrounding the pineapple on pizza debate is potent. It's reached all corners of the Internet, causing chaos and bedlam to erupt on virtually every plausible platform. Maybe it's time to look at why people get so fired up over such an unimportant topic.

Before we begin, I must disclose that pineapple pizza is by far my favorite kind of pizza. However, I will do my best to remain impartial.

1. Some Hate the Taste

Let’s start with the most obvious and reasonable cause for the passionate debate: people hate the taste. Not every dish and flavor combination will appeal to everyone, as we all have different taste buds and preferences. It’s perfectly okay not to be into a pineapple on pizza; I won’t hold it against you.

2. The Texture and Taste Depend on Ripeness

It may not even be a matter of hating the taste of pineapple but instead an issue of the fruit being too acidic or sweet. Pineapple changes flavor at different stages of ripeness, and everyone has their preference. Depending on how ripe it is, you may bite into a piece that takes your pizza from a savory bite to something more akin to a sugary dessert. You may find it a pleasant mix of cheesy and fruity at just the proper ripeness.

3. It’s Trendy To Hate on It

People love to hop on bandwagons because of societal pressure, and several other complex concepts would require a deep dive into sociological and psychological theories to explain. So, let’s put it this way: some people love to follow what others say simply to fit in.

4. Not Everyone Likes Sweet and Savory Together

Some people are adamant about sweet things being sweet and savory foods being savory. I get it. They just want things to be uncomplicated and easy to appreciate. I am always down for a nuanced combination of different flavor profiles, but not everyone is adventurous (and that’s okay).

5. Warm Fruit Can Seem Gross

This opinion is more common than you may think. There are plenty of people who don’t enjoy warm fruit under any circumstances. These people typically hate fruit pies, compotes, fruit sauces, and, of course, pizza with fruit. A chilled, refreshing bite of fruit is heavenly, and some won't have it any other way.

6. People Are Scared To Try It

Yes, I said it. Pineapple on pizza is not a staple in many households, so those who grew up never seeing or trying it may simply be stubborn or hesitant. While kids are usually labeled as picky eaters, adults can be just as picky and unwilling to try new things. It’s their loss.

7. A Pineapple Allergy

No, we don’t mean in the “I hate something so much, I’m just going to say I’m allergic to avoid eating it” kind of way. It’s rare, but it is possible for someone to simply be allergic to pineapple. Much like a peanut allergy, the severity can vary. So, while they may want to take a big bite of pineapple pizza, they must weigh the risk of winding up in the hospital.

8. It’s a Divisive Issue

Similar to my comment about it being trendy, some people just like to take a hard stance for or against something. People may only sort of dislike pineapple pizza but will advocate avidly against it because they know it’s divisive enough that someone in the room will likely side with them.

9. People Hate Pineapple

The hate for pineapple pizza sometimes has nothing to do with the pizza! If you don’t like pineapples in general, why on earth would you enjoy them when they’re added to a pizza? However, hating pineapple is an opinion that riles people up and ignites debate.

10. They Think Fruit Doesn’t Belong on Pizza

People who are passionately against pineapple on pizza may feel that of the many toppings that can and should go on a pizza, fruit is not one of them. I would like to remind these people that tomatoes are fruit, so this argument doesn’t hold up very well.

11. It’s Not Traditional

Some pineapple pizza haters despise the combination because they find it offensive to the concept of what pizza is. It’s not even necessarily Italians. Some folks just like to keep things traditional, and pineapple was certainly not added to the original recipe for pizza, so they think it’s wrong.

12. It’s Their Whole Personality

People get caught up in making frivolous things their entire personality. Today, it's pineapple on pizza. Tomorrow, who knows?

13. Fruit and Cheese Together Seem Weird

For some people, it’s not so much the combination of pizza and pineapple as it is the combination of cheese and pineapple that disturbs them. I understand this one. I would never melt cheese on top of a bowl of pineapples or toss some fresh pineapple with cheese, so it seems odd when you think about it.

14. Pineapple Makes Things Soggy

It may not even be about the flavors! Many online commenters noted that their dislike of pineapple on pizza is not based on the taste but on the texture. The moisture in pineapples can result in a soggy pizza, but that’s only if they are poorly prepped for their pizza journey.

15. It Ruins the Pizza

One online pineapple pizza hater lamented that they hate when they’re at an event where the only pizza available has pineapple, as they feel pizza is unsalvageable once pineapple has tainted it. I’ve never experienced a situation where the person ordering assumed everyone liked pineapple pizza, but I guess it happens.

16. It’s Just a Joke

For many, the hate for pineapple on pizza is nothing more than a light-hearted meme. If you spend any time online where people discuss pineapple on pizza, you’ll see that some do not find it funny and take it very seriously. However, many people think pretending it’s an offensive abomination is funny.