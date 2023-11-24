Pink Gains in Popularity Among Hunters, but Orange-Vested Skeptics Remain

Hot pink- think Barbie’s color- has been making its mark in hunting over the past few years.

More states, at least 10, have been allowing the high-visibility fluorescent color to be an alternative to the traditional blaze orange required on hunting vests, caps, shirts, jackets, and sweaters.

Some studies indicate pink is more visible to humans and reduces shooting accidents. It is also considered less visible to animals than blaze orange.

Female Factor, State Rules

But when the issue of pink clothing for hunters first entered public debate forums, some saw it as simply a means of encouraging more women to take up hunting.

Majid Sarmadi, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted a study using a spectrophotometer to compare the light reflected from blaze orange and blaze pink hunting hats. His analysis found that humans see pink as well or better than orange and that deer don’t see pink as well as they do orange.

“While it is possible that men may resist wearing pink because pink is not perceived as a macho color,” says Sarmadi, “we hope that hunters would consider wearing any color that significantly reduces their chances of getting shot accidentally.”

New York now broadly requires wearing fluorescent orange or pink when hunting deer or bear with a firearm.

The law in Minnesota reads: “All hunters and trappers in the field during the open firearms/muzzleloader deer seasons must display blaze orange or blaze pink on the visible portion of the person's cap and outer clothing above the waist, excluding sleeves and gloves.”

In Washington state, “rules require hunters to wear a minimum of 400 square inches of fluorescent hunter orange and/or fluorescent hunter pink exterior clothing under specific conditions. This fluorescent clothing must be worn above the waist and be visible from all sides. A hat, by itself, does not meet this requirement. A combination of both colors may be worn to meet the 400 square inch requirement.”

Washington’s Department of Fish & Wildlife invites the public to submit photos of hunters wearing fluorescent pink at their website.

Traditional Holdouts Not Changing Colors

Pink is also proving to be a big seller.

When Final Rise in Heber City, Utah, started making available a vest for bird hunting in blaze pink, sales “took off,” Matt Davis, the owner of Final Rise, told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s primarily gals. But there’s a bunch of guys who are rocking pink now. They like it because they feel it’s more visible. Also, the pink fades less quickly than orange.”

“Maybe I would wear pink if I was stalking flamingos,” Jeff Johnston, an Oklahoma hunter and outdoors writer, told the Wall Street Journal.

It is to be expected there will always be the Jeff Johnstons in the hunter crowd.

According to a Nov. 20 story on the OnX Maps website, “In 2016, Wisconsin became the first state to officially allow fluorescent pink (aka. hunter pink) along with Blaze Orange as a safety color for hunters. Since Wisconsin adopted Hunter Pink, nine other states have done the same: Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Virginia, Wyoming, Washington, and New York.”