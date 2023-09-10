Pinkydoll: The Unconventional TikTok Star Who’s Laughing All The Way to The Bank

The meteoric ascent of TikTok phenomenon Pinkydoll, renowned for her captivating “NPC streaming” content, has uncovered a lucrative avenue as she edges towards the one-million-follower milestone on the platform.

New research carried out by JeffBet, a leading sports betting media group, examined the social media metrics of Pinkydoll (@pinkydollreal), unveiling her rapidly growing popularity and the expanding potential for her income.

In the past 30 days alone, the 27-year-old Montreal native, whose birth name is Fedha Sinon, witnessed a staggering surge in her TikTok following, amassing over 750,000 dedicated followers and garnering a whopping 4.5 million likes. Her daily follower influx, averaging 26,190, has quadrupled her earnings from $443 per sponsored post to $1,965.

The NPC Streaming Phenomenon

A distinctive element of Pinkydoll's content involves live streams, where viewers exchange stickers with monetary value for quirky, scripted reactions from the creator, emulating a robotic, non-playable character demeanor. Each sticker carries an average value of a few dollars, resulting in Pinkydoll's claim of raking in an astounding $7,000 per day in fan contributions during full-day live-streaming sessions.

The peculiar “NPC streaming” trend, characterized by creators mimicking non-playable characters from video games, known for their limited autonomy and dialogue options, has been linked to ASMR and escapism.

Pinkydoll's videos routinely clock over a million views, with her most popular reaction video, in response to Cardi B reposting her content, currently tallying an impressive 6.1 million views. Her engaging content has also captured the attention of notable figures like record producers Timbaland and ATL Jacob, who emerged as top supporters during one of her live streams, showering her with donations and cash.

Timbaland even went a step further, remixing Pinkydoll's iconic catchphrases in a new song previewed exclusively to his TikTok followers.

A spokesperson from JeffBet commented on these findings: “The TikTok trend known as NPC streaming has spread across the internet, with Pinkydoll becoming one of its most prominent content creators. The social media star has become unforgettable, with her catchphrases getting firmly stuck in your memory. As Pinkydoll reaches TikTok fame, she can now command a hefty price tag of almost $2,000 per sponsored post to work with brands. After going viral and becoming an established influencer, she can open new revenue streams and continue to monetize her rapidly growing following”.

The commercial potential in this burgeoning space is apparent. Every time a viewer purchases a sticker as a gift for a live streamer like Sinon, the performer pockets some earnings, ranging from a few cents to hundreds of dollars. Sinon's signature “ice cream” phrase reaction costs less than two cents.

Recounting her modest beginnings in a statement to the New York Times, she says, “I was just being cute. I remember someone saying, ‘Oh my God, you look like an NPC.' And then they start sending me, like, crazy money.”

Controversy Surrounding Skin Complexion

Pinkydolls's recent appearance at the 2023 Streamy Awards ignited a debate among her fans and critics, centering on allegations that she intentionally lightens her skin complexion during online streaming.

She is an African-American woman with a darker complexion, contrasting with her appearance during her NPC livestreams, where her skin appears noticeably lighter.

In response to these accusations, Pinkydoll candidly expressed her perspective to TMZ, stating, “Well, you know, when I go out in the sun, I can get a little darker. It's life, what can I do? And I love to be a Black woman… I think they're just hating.”

During the brief interaction, Pinkydoll also disclosed her plans to venture into music and expressed her enthusiasm for the rising popularity of NPC streamers, a trend she contributed to growing.