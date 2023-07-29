Plan Your Perfect Emily in Paris Vacation

Although fans of the Netflix show Emily in Paris hope that season 4 will be released in December 2023, that may be a long wait. Luckily, the accommodation search engine cozycozy has created a curated list of Parisian getaways to help fans pass the time in style. Not only is cozycozy based in Paris, but the international vacation search engine consolidates over 20 million listings from hundreds of booking platforms that will make planning your own Emily in Paris vacation easy.

cozycozy Compares All Accommodations in One Search

Rather than toggling between Expedia, Airbnb, Priceline, Sonder, Homestay, and other accommodations booking platforms to compare rates, cozycozy brings those resources to you in one location. The depth of its listings makes it the most robust vacation rental and hotel search comparison resource online. Travelers can search for hotels, home rentals, bed & breakfasts, hostels, cabins, and yurts. Generally speaking, if you can sleep in it, you’ll likely be able to find it – and make a cost comparison – on cozycozy.

Plan The Perfect Emily in Paris-Inspired Vacation

cozycozy understands that waiting until the next batch of Emily in Paris episodes might feel très agonizing for the show’s fans. With this in mind, the Paris-based website created a list of the show’s most beautiful locations, then scoured their listings for the best Emily in Paris-esque vacation accommodations. Plus, if you sort the results by “price/value,” then it’s cheaper to vacation like Emily in Paris than go to Cancún.

If You Love Emily’s Quaint Apartment, Visit Place de l’Estrapade

On the show, Emily lives in the area of the 5th arrondissement, on Place de l’Estrapade – a quintessentially Parisian street. Not only is the avenue real, but so is her favorite shop to get croissants, Boulangerie Moderne. If you want to live the Emily in Paris life – even for just a few days – cozycozy recommends Hotel André Latin, where the wallpaper is almost as glam as Emily’s wardrobe.

Recreate Emily and Mindy’s Chats at Jardin du Palais Royal

The lush park where Emily and Mindy often meet up? Those scenes, which include the iconic scene where Mindy sings La Vie En Rose, are filmed at Jardin du Palais Royal. The small, perfectly groomed gardens are near real-life cultural attractions such as the Louvre Museum, Jardin Tuileries, and Opera Garnier, but also near Emily’s fictional Savoir office.

cozycozy suggests staying at Hôtel Crayon Rouge By Elegance. Or, if you want to explore more unique vacation options near Jardin du Palais Royal, the broader cozycozy search results include everything from guestrooms to hotels – and even castles.

Create Your Own Emily in Paris Wine Trail

If you’re looking for a break from the chaos of free dating apps, plan a Parisian wine weekend – Emily style. Emily in Paris has featured its star, Lily Collins, sipping wine at the real-life Café de Flore in the Saint Germain des Prés neighborhood. Not only was the café featured in the show, but it has a long history of famous visitors like Pablo Picasso. Saint Germain des Prés is a lively area along the Seine River, bustling with all the French indulgences — boulangeries, cafés, and bars.

Make your own Emily-inspired wine trail by starting at Café de Flore and then exploring the area. Within the Saint Germain des Prés neighborhood, cozycozy recommends Hôtel De Fleurie. If budget is top of mind, you can’t go wrong with a chic studio apartment rental for less than $250.