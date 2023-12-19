No Frankenburgers, Please: Plant-Based Burger Consumers Draw Line At GMOs

82% of natural food shoppers consider plant-based foods better for the planet, but even more (90%) prefer non-GMO options when shopping for frozen plant-based meats. However, the increasing popularity of Beyond and Impossible brand burgers is creating a division in the plant-based food product industry.

Genetically modified foods (GMOs) have been on store shelves for decades, and many of these modifications are considered safe and beneficial. Some GMO products haven’t been available long enough for rigorous long-term testing, and a handful have been linked to health issues.

Producers of plant-based meats must disclose any use of GMOs, regardless of their source or compliance with regulations. Watchdog agencies such as the Non-GMO Project, which sponsored these studies, are responsible for verifying non-GMO claims, and it reports that sales of verified non-GMO plant-based meats grew 77% between 2019 and 2021. Unverified plant-based meats only experienced 10% growth during that same time period.

Why Do Genetically Modified Foods Even Exist?

The practice of modifying foods, especially grains and produce, has been around for thousands of years. A more disease-resistant species of corn, for example, can be combined genetically with another corn that resists drought. The result is a new species of corn that would grow better in harsher conditions. The corn has been genetically modified, but the result is still considered safe for consumption.

While this process may be familiar to food growers and research scientists, it represents an unknown element for consumers. Altering a plant or animal’s genetics could result in a new allergen or a harmful by-product. Genetically modified high fructose corn syrup is one example of a controversial GMO product currently on the market. Created as a cheaper alternative to glucose syrup, the product’s widespread use has become a source of debate.

Are All GMOs Unhealthy Or Unsafe For Consumption?

The debate over the safety and healthiness of genetically modified foods is complicated and polarizing, but it’s fair to say the term “genetically modified” applies to a wide range of processes, and the intended purpose of many of those processes is to improve food quality or enhance insect resistance or provide a higher yield. The thought of scientists manipulating the natural chemistry of foods for human consumption fuels the current controversy.

Many recipes featuring plant-based meat alternatives, such as black bean meatballs or lentil Bolognese, use ingredients that are easily verifiable as non-GMO. Even if a commercial plant-based burger does contain GMOs, the information is generally available on the packaging.

Other plant-based meat products, however, such as the recent Impossible and Beyond formulations, contain genetically modified ingredients by design. While the components may be non-GMO, they are manipulated during the manufacturing process.

A common ingredient called “heme,” for example, results from modified soy blended with fermented yeast. The result is a liquid that simulates the natural juices found in beef hamburgers. Heme is not always labeled as a GMO on product labels, although it may fit the definition.

Are Plant-Based Meats and Lab-Grown Meats the Same Thing?

In terms of the GMO versus non-GMO debate, there is a difference between readily available plant-based meat alternatives such as tempeh or tofu and lab-grown meats, mostly limited to research labs at this time. Plant-based meats typically incorporate ingredients such as grains, seeds, nuts, and beans to duplicate the texture and feel of actual meat. Some commercial products do contain GMOs, and this information should be included on the packaging.

Lab-grown meats are sourced from actual meat-based proteins, so there is some genetic manipulation involved in the process by design. This doesn’t necessarily make lab-based meats, when they are released on a consumer scale, dangerous or unhealthy. A distinction will need to be made regarding the sourcing of the protein, but the product may or may not meet the legal definition of GMO.

Another consideration for consumers with dietary restrictions is the processing itself. Are these plant-based meats prepared on shared equipment? Are there ingredients considered vegetarian but not vegan? Does the labeling also include information on glutens, carbohydrates, artificial ingredients, or possible allergens?

What Does The Future Hold For Plant-Based Meats With GMOs?

Many consumers are already familiar with the practice of reading labels and comparing ingredient lists while shopping for food. The presence of GMOs in a particular product or promoting a product as “GMO-free” is a legitimate consideration.

“Shoppers are making their desires known by voting with their dollars, and it shows up every time a new food category or trend grows. In the innovative plant-based space, they are again saying that GMOs are not wanted or needed,” says Megan Westgate, executive director of the Non-GMO Project. “We believe products should be labeled so that consumers have the freedom to choose non-GMO in every aisle of the grocery store. If GMOs aren't going to be labeled, then we're here to ensure eaters still have the right to avoid GMOs on their whole shopping list.”

The plant-based meat industry is releasing new products at a significant pace, and some of these products contain a list of unfamiliar ingredients. It’s only natural for health-conscious consumers to use the same considerations they apply to other processed foods on store shelves.

